EVENTS
SATURDAY, JULY 11
15th Annual Ride to Remember. EVENT POSTPONED.
Piano By Nature. 7:30 p.m., "Curbside at Harborside" Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, JULY 18
Hill and Hollow Music. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert ft. North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame inductee Gretchen Koehler and award-winning pianist Daniel Kelly. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, JULY 25
Music
Plattsburgh Blues and Jazz. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert ft. four-time Blues Music Award winner and Blues Hall of Fame member Joe Louis Walker. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, AUG. 1
Music
Dan Berggren. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, AUG. 8
Music
The Revenents. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
Music
Beartracks. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
Music
Wickmore Jazz Trio. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
Music
High Peaks Opera. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 5
Music
Stan Ransom. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
MEALS
THURSDAY, JULY 16
69th Annual Chicken Barbecue. 4:30 p.m., Westport Federated Church, 6486 Main St., Westport, NY. $12, adults; $5, ages 5 to 12; preschool, free. Takeout only. Drive down church driveway, purchase tickets and follow signs to the pickup area. All dinners will be prepacked and bagged for pickup. Please wear masks when interacting with church volunteers.
THURSDAY, JULY 30
Frontier Chapter #203 OES Annual Deep Fried Turkey Dinner. 4 to 7 p.m., 263 County Route 34, Burke. $12, adults; $6, ages 6 to 12; 5 and under, free. Takeout only.
MEETINGS
MONDAY, JULY 13
Outbackriders ATV Club. MEETING CANCELED.
TUESDAY, JULY 14
Dannemora Village Board. 4 p.m., Village Offices, 40 Emmons St., Dannemora. Special meeting to discuss employee policies.
NACS Board of Education (V). 6 p.m., viewable over WebEx. Visit tinyurl.com/ycd2h3rm and use event password cAeRcfhn464 and access code 129 724 7030 to view.
Willsboro CSD Board of Education (V). 6 p.m., viewable over WebEx via a link that will be placed on the district website, www.willsborocsd.org. Re-organizational meeting followed by regular monthly meeting.
Peru Board of Education (V). 6:15 p.m., viewable on Youtube at youtu.be/7R5ukQVljYs. Re-organizational meeting followed by regular monthly meeting.
MONDAY, JULY 20
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m., Clinton County Health Department. 133 Margaret St., 2nd Floor Meeting Room, Plattsburgh. Meeting will not be open to public. Any concerns/comments can be emailed to health@clintoncountygov.com up to two days before the meeting.
TUESDAY, JULY 21
Chesterfield Town Planning Board. 6 p.m., Town Office at 1 Vine St., Keeseville. Public hearing on the subject of possible construction of a cell tower.
MONDAY, JULY 27
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees (V). 4:30 p.m., CEFLS Offices, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. The public can attend in person with a mask or virtually at cefls.org/cefls-board with the password CEFLS.
SATURDAY, AUG. 1
Evergreen Cemetery Association. 10 a.m., Evergreen Cemetery, Keeseville. Annual meeting of lot owners and heirs.
