EVENTS
FRIDAY, NOV. 27
#OptOutside Walk. 10 to 11:30 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for wildlife in the diverse habitats of the park. Walk will be approximately 2 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
SATURDAY, NOV. 28
Family Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Guided scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcome. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails.
SUNDAY, NOV. 29
Guided Hike. 3 to 5 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Join a park naturalist for a guided hike to explore the trails of the park and enjoy the fall colors. Hike will be easy-paced and no more than 3 miles. All ages welcome.
SATURDAY, DEC. 5
Winter Bird Walk and Feeder Craft. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Join a park naturalist for a guided nature searching for birds that stick around during the winter, then make a bird feeder. All ages and abilities welcome.
Annual Holiday Bazaar. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church Street near the Sherman Free Library, Port Henry. The street will be closed to traffic. Craft and food vendors will be featured. Masks required.
Winter Quiche Sale. Noon to 4 p.m., American Legion Post 1623, 3909 State Route 374, Lyon Mountain. $10 per quiche, pre-order by Dec. 4 by calling 913-201-0875, 518-593-2052 or 518-593-7567.
MONDAY, DEC. 7
Little Explorers: Bears. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Join a park naturalist for a nature-themed story and playtime. Program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome. Due to demand, preregistration is required for Little Exlporers events. Email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov.
FRIDAY, DEC. 11
Lake Placid Village Holiday Stroll. A variety of holiday-related activities will be occurring around Lake Placid. Visit tinyurl.com/y432goy6 for a full schedule of events.
SATURDAY, DEC. 12
Lake Placid Village Holiday Stroll. A variety of holiday-related activities will be occurring around Lake Placid. Visit tinyurl.com/y432goy6 for a full schedule of events.
Evergreen Walk. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. A park naturalist will lead a guided nature walk highlighting and investigating some of the tree species that stay green all year. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, DEC. 13
Lake Placid Village Holiday Stroll. A variety of holiday-related activities will be occurring around Lake Placid. Visit tinyurl.com/y432goy6 for a full schedule of events.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be approximately 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages and abilities welcome.
SATURDAY, DEC. 19
Winter Celebration. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Stop by the Nature Center for crafts, games, and scavenger hunts that celebrate the official start of winter. All ages and abilities welcome.
MONDAY, DEC. 21
Little Explorers: Snow. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Join a park naturalist for a nature-themed story and playtime. Program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome. Due to demand, preregistration is required for Little Exlporers events. Email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov.
TALKS
THURSDAY, DEC. 3
League of Women Voters Forum. 7 p.m., viewable over Zoom. Guest Margaret Searing RN, BSN, Quality Coordinator, Clinton County Health Dept on COVID-19 will speak on Clinton County’s response. Email dmwardell76@gmail.com for Zoom link. Business meeting for group follows.
MEETINGS
MONDAY, NOV. 30
Celebrate Recover Program Meeting. 6 p.m., Turnpike Weslyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public.
TUESDAY, DEC. 1
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6:30 to 8 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com for more information.
MONDAY, DEC. 7
Celebrate Recover Program Meeting. 6 p.m., Turnpike Weslyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public.
TUESDAY, DEC. 15
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 p.m., viewable over Zoom. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com to get Zoom information or with any other questions.
THURSDAY, DEC. 17
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required. This month the club is exploring conservationist John Muir. Pick your own book by or about John Muir. Spaces are very limited, email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or 518-563-6444 to reserve your spot.
FRIDAY, DEC. 18
Virtual Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m. This month the club is exploring conservationist John Muir. Pick your a book by or about John Muir. E-mail kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov by Dec. 17 to sign up and receive a link to join the meeting.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
Charter Communications Channel 192:
Friday, Nov. 27 at 4 p.m.; Saturday Nov. 28 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 29 at noon;
Home Town Cable presents What's Going on Here with Bob Venne and part one of the History of Plattsburgh Air Force Base, followed by Chazy vs. Seton Catholic varsity girls soccer from Oct. 21 and NCCS vs. Ausable Valley cross country from November 6.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday, Nov. 30 at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.
Home Town Cable presents What's Going on Here with Bob Venne and part one of the History of Plattsburgh Air Force Base, followed by Chazy vs. Seton Catholic varsity girls soccer from Oct. 21 and NCCS vs. Ausable Valley cross country from November 6.
Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
Rouses Point Village Board meeting of November 2, Champlain Town Board meeting of November 10, Clinton County Legislative meeting of November 10, Rouses Point Village Board meeting of November 16
