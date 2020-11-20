Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
EVENTS
SATURDAY, NOV. 21
Animal Homes. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Join a park naturalist to see where birds, beavers, squirrels, insects and other animals have made their homes for the winter. Length of walk will be approximately one mile. All ages and abilities welcome.
MONDAY, NOV. 23
Little Explorers: Turkey. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Come for themed stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30 a.m., then stay for some outdoor playtime. Program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
UVM Health Network Blood Drive. 3 to 6:30 p.m., St. Augustine's Parish Center, 3030 Main St., Peru. All recommended coronavirus safeguards will be maintained.
FRIDAY, NOV. 27
#OptOutside Walk. 10 to 11:30 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for wildlife in the diverse habitats of the park. Walk will be approximately 2 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
SATURDAY, NOV. 28
Family Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Guided scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcome. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails.
SUNDAY, NOV. 29
Guided Hike. 3 to 5 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Join a park naturalist for a guided hike to explore the trails of the park and enjoy the fall colors. Hike will be easy-paced and no more than 3 miles. All ages welcome.
FRIDAY, DEC. 11
Lake Placid Village Holiday Stroll. A variety of holiday-related activities will be occurring around Lake Placid. Visit tinyurl.com/y432goy6 for a full schedule of events.
SATURDAY, DEC. 12
Lake Placid Village Holiday Stroll. A variety of holiday-related activities will be occurring around Lake Placid. Visit tinyurl.com/y432goy6 for a full schedule of events.
SUNDAY, DEC. 13
Lake Placid Village Holiday Stroll. A variety of holiday-related activities will be occurring around Lake Placid. Visit tinyurl.com/y432goy6 for a full schedule of events.
MEALS
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
Ham and Mac and Cheese Dinner. 4:30 p.m., Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. $10, adults; $6, children 12 years old and under. Take-out only. Parking for pick-up will be available along Montcalm Street and at the Hancock House.
MEETINGS
MONDAY, NOV. 23
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., CEFLS Offices, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also viewable on Zoom. Find link at cefls.org/cefls-board and use password CEFLS. Masks required when attending in person.
Celebrate Recover Program Meeting. 6 p.m., Turnpike Weslyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public.
TUESDAY, NOV. 24
Town of Ticonderoga Public Safety. 8 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Public Works. 8:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Highway Transfer Station. 9:15 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Municipal Facility Evaluation Committee. 1 p.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
MONDAY, NOV. 30
Celebrate Recover Program Meeting. 6 p.m., Turnpike Weslyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public.
TUESDAY, DEC. 1
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6:30 to 8 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com for more information.
MONDAY, DEC. 7
Celebrate Recover Program Meeting. 6 p.m., Turnpike Weslyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
Charter Communications Channel 192:
Friday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m.; Saturday Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 22 at noon;
Home Town Cable's Calvin Castine is at the American Legion Post 912 Veterans Day ceremony; followed by What's Going on Here with Bob Venne at Jimmy Meseck's sawmill, and NCCS vs. Plattsburgh varsity girls soccer from October 24.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday, Nov. 23 at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
Home Town Cable's Calvin Castine is at the American Legion Post 912 Veterans Day ceremony; followed by What's Going on Here with Bob Venne at Jimmy Meseck's sawmill, and NCCS vs. Plattsburgh varsity girls soccer from October 24.
