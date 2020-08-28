Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
EVENTS
FRIDAY, AUG. 28
Children's Activities. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Macomb Reservation State Park, Morrisonville. Mask required. Nature-themed crafts, games, scavenger hunts and more. All ages welcome. Meet near the Playground. No preregistration required.
Guided Nature Walk. 8 to 9 p.m., Macomb Reservation State Park, Morrisonville. Mask required. Join a park naturalist for a sunset walk exploring the nature trails and searching for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be approximately 1 mile. All ages welcome. Please bring a flashlight or headlamp. Meet on the Day-Use beach side of the park by the Rec Center.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
Invaders in Our Space. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Mask and preregistration required. Email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or call 518-563-6444 for more information. Join a park naturalist for a short nature walk and learn to identify some of the common non-native plant and animal invaders that live in this area. Explore what the presence of invasive species means for our local habitats, and what can be done to help. All ages and abilities welcome.
High Peaks Opera. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SUNDAY, AUG. 30
Children's Activities. 9 to 11 a.m., Cumberland Bay State Park, 152 Cumberland Head Road, Plattsburgh. Mask required. Nature-themed crafts, games, scavenger hunts and more. . All ages welcome. Meet near the Playground. No preregistration required.
MONDAY, AUG. 31
Little Explorers: Owls. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Mask and preregistration required. Email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or call 518-563-6444 for more information. Join a park naturalist for a nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for outdoor playtime. This week’s theme will be owls. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 5
Adirondack ElliptiGO Day. 8 a.m., starts at 403 West Bay Plaza, Plattsburgh. 25-mile group ride. For more information or to register, visit elliptigoclub.org/adirondacks-elliptigo-day-2020/.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 12
Stan Ransom. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
MEALS
FRIDAY, AUG. 28
Friday Night Takeout or Eat-in Supper. 5 to 8 p.m., Peru Memorial VFW, 710 Pleasant St, Peru. Shepherd's Pie with roll and butter and cookies for dessert, $6.50; two Michigans with chips, $5.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
69th Annual Chicken BBQ. 2 p.m., Westport Federated Church, 7 Baybreeze Lane, Westport. $12, adults; $5, ages 5 to 12; under 5, free. Drive-through service only.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 19
Spaghetti Dinner. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Westville Fire House, 3891 State Route 37, Constable. Going until 6 p.m. or until food runs out. $10, adults; $8, seniors; $4, ages 6 to 12; free, ages 5 and under.
TALKS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 11
"Our Best Endeavors: Temperance and Prohibition in the Champlain Valley." 6 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Presented by Susan Evans McClure, Executive Director of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum.
MEETINGS
MONDAY, AUG. 31
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 1
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., joinable over Zoom video teleconferencing. Email sharbny@hotmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2
The Lyon Mountain Fire District. 6 p.m., Lyon Mountain Fire House, 9 Firehouse Road, Lyon Mountain. 2021 budget workshop will be immediately followed by a regular meeting.
MONDAY, SEPT. 7
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
MONDAY, SEPT. 14
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 15
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., joinable over Zoom video teleconferencing. Email sharbny@hotmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30
Chazy Public Library Board of Trustees. 5:30 p.m., Community Room, 1329 Fiske Road, Chazy.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
Charter Communications Channel 192:
Friday, Aug. 28 at 4 p.m.; Saturday Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 30 at noon;
Home Town Cable presents the Northeastern Clinton Central School graduation ceremony, followed by Poirier's True Value vs. A.N. Derringer Northern Frontier Little League baseball, and NCCS vs. Saranac JV boys soccer from last year's kick-off tournament.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday, Aug. 31 at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
Home Town Cable presents the Northeastern Clinton Central School graduation ceremony, followed by Poirier's True Value vs. A.N. Derringer Northern Frontier Little League baseball, and NCCS vs. Saranac JV boys soccer from last year's kick-off tournament.
Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.
Rouses Point Village Board meeting of August 3, Champlain Village Board meeting of August 10, Champlain Town Board meeting of August 11, Clinton County Legislature meeting of August 12, Rouses Point Village Board meeting of August 17.
