Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 5
Adirondack ElliptiGO Day. 8 a.m., starts at 403 West Bay Plaza, Plattsburgh. 25-mile group ride. For more information or to register, visit elliptigoclub.org/adirondacks-elliptigo-day-2020/.
Seed Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Mask required. Take a short nature walk, learn a unique seed collection technique and see how many different types can be found. All ages and abilities welcome.
Casella Drive-In Movie Festival. 6:30 p.m., North Elba Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., movies start at 8 p.m. "School of Rock" followed by "Instant Family." Free will donation upon entry is $10 per person, $25 per full vehicle. To benefit the Shipman Youth Center.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 6
Children's Activities. 9 to 11 a.m., Cumberland Bay State Park, 152 Cumberland Head Road, Plattsburgh. Mask required. Nature-themed crafts, games, scavenger hunts and more. All ages welcome. Meet near the Playground.
Introduction to Hiking for Beginners. 3 to 5 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Mask required. Join the Park Naturalist for a series of programs aimed at the beginner hiker. Each week will be a short lesson before a hike together. All ages and abilities are welcome.
Casella Drive-In Movie Festival. 6:30 p.m., North Elba Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., movies start at 8 p.m. "Shrek" followed by "Instant Family." Free will donation upon entry is $10 per person, $25 per full vehicle. To benefit the Shipman Youth Center.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 12
Five Senses Nature Walk. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Mask required. Join a park naturalist for a short walk while practicing the use of all our senses to observe the environment. All ages and abilities welcome.
Stan Ransom. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
MONDAY, SEPT. 14
Little Explorers: Apples. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Mask required. Join a park naturalist for a nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30 a.m., then outdoor playtime. Program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 17
Hiking with Kids Webinar (V). 7 to 8 p.m., online webinar. Join the Point Au Roche State Park Naturalist and representatives from Hike It Baby Adirondack Coast for a group discussion about hiking with young children. Pre-registration required at kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 20
Introduction to Hiking for Beginners. 3 to 5 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Mask required. Join the Park Naturalist for a series of programs aimed at the beginner hiker. Each week will be a short lesson before a hike together. All ages and abilities are welcome.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22
Fall Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Mask required. Join a park naturalist for a fall-themed scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcom. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails. Those unable to participate in a group due to COVID-19-related concerns can pick up a Fall Scavenger Hunt at the Nature Center and go with just their family.
MONDAY, SEPT. 28
Little Explorers: Fall. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Mask required. Join a park naturalist for a nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30 a.m., then outdoor playtime. Program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
MEALS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 4
Friday Night Takeout or Eat-in Supper. 5 to 8 p.m., Peru Memorial VFW, 710 Pleasant St., Peru. Hamburger with macaroni salad and baked beans, $7.50; two hot dogs with macaroni salad and baked beans, $5.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 19
Spaghetti Dinner. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Westville Fire House, 3891 State Route 37, Constable. Going until 6 p.m. or until food runs out. $10, adults; $8, seniors; $4, ages 6 to 12; free, ages 5 and under.
SUNDAY, OCT. 4
Pancake Breakfast. 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., Fort Covington Adult Center, 2526 Chateaugay St., Fort Covington. Takeout only. $8.
TALKS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 11
"Our Best Endeavors: Temperance and Prohibition in the Champlain Valley." 6 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Presented by Susan Evans McClure, Executive Director of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25
“Fake News and Fisticuffs – Nothing New in American Politics.” 6 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Presented by Ticonderoga Historical Society Managing Director Diane O’Connor and her husband Brian.
MEETINGS
MONDAY, SEPT. 7
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 10
Ticonderoga Town Board. 6 p.m., Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
MONDAY, SEPT. 14
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 15
Ticonderoga Building, Grounds, Parks, Recreation, Historical Lands, Monuments, Beach Cemeteries and Library. 8:30 a.m., Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., joinable over Zoom video teleconferencing. Email sharbny@hotmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 17
Town of Ticonderoga Cemetery Committee. 5:30 p.m., 6 Moses Circle Hancock House, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24
Town of Ticonderoga Financial. 8:30 a.m., Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Library. 9:30 a.m. Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Nature Book Club for Adults. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Mask required. This month's book is "Autumn Across America," by Edwin Way Teale. Join in the discussion even if you haven't read the book. This meeting will take place outdoors.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 29
Town of Ticonderoga Public Safety. 8 a.m., Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Highway/Transfer Station. 9:15 a.m., Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Public Works. 10:30 a.m., Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30
Chazy Public Library Board of Trustees. 5:30 p.m., Community Room, 1329 Fiske Road, Chazy.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
Charter Communications Channel 192:
Friday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m.; Saturday Sept. 5 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 6 at noon;
Home Town Cable's Calvin Castine is at VFW Post 1418 to talk about efforts to save the Post's home, followed by Jefford's Steel vs. Tommy's Comics and Collectibles in Northern Frontier Little League play, and NCCS vs. Johnsburg-Minerva varsity boys soccer.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday, Sept. 7 at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.
Home Town Cable's Calvin Castine is at VFW Post 1418 to talk about efforts to save the Post's home, followed by Jefford's Steel vs. Tommy's Comics and Collectibles in Northern Frontier Little League play, and NCCS vs. Johnsburg-Minerva varsity boys soccer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.