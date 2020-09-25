Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
EVENTS
SATURDAY, SEPT. 26
We all Live Upstream. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join Special Guest Jillian Zajac from Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District to learn how our everyday activities affect the local watershed, and the steps you can take to help keep our streams, rivers, and lakes healthy.
MONDAY, SEPT. 28
Little Explorers: Fall. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Mask required. Join a park naturalist for a nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30 a.m., then outdoor playtime. Program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
SATURDAY, OCT. 3
Tree Walk. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. A park naturalist will lead a guided nature walk to see what is happening in the park in the transition to fall. Walk will be no more than two miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
SUNDAY, OCT. 4
Guided Hike. 3 to 5 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a guided hike to explore the trails of the park and enjoy the fall colors. Hike will be easy-paced and no more than three miles. All ages are welcome.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
Nature Journaling. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Connect in a new way with nature, even just outside your own window. No artistic or writing abilities required. All participants will leave with their own nature journal. All ages and abilities welcome.
MONDAY, OCT. 12
Little Explorers: Pumpkins. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Stories, songs and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then outdoor playtime. Program most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages welcome.
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
Create Your Own Camouflage. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore how animals hide themselves from predators and prey. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, OCT. 18
Guided Hike. 3 to 5 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a guided hike to explore the trails of the park and enjoy the fall colors. Hike will be easy-paced and no more than three miles. All ages are welcome.
SATURDAY, OCT. 24
Things That Go Bump in the Night. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh.
MONDAY, OCT. 26
Little Explorers: Creepy Creatures. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Explore "creepy creatures" this week at our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under, Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30 a.m., then stay for outdoor playtime. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
Creepy Creatures Haunted House. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. There will be exhibits and activities for all ages. Please note: For 2020 this event will be outdoors and groups will be cycled through to maintain social distancing. Face mask required for all visitors age 2 and over.
MEALS
SUNDAY, SEPT. 27
Fourth Sunday Breakfast. 9 a.m. to noon, Peru Memorial VFW, 710 Pleasant St., Peru. Masks required. $10.
SUNDAY, OCT. 4
Pancake Breakfast. 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., Fort Covington Adult Center, 2526 Chateaugay St., Fort Covington. Takeout only. $8.
Spaghetti Dinner. 4:30 to 6 p.m., St. Augustine's Parish Center, 3035 N Main St., Peru. $8, served takeout only.
TALKS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25
“Fake News and Fisticuffs – Nothing New in American Politics.” 6 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Presented by Ticonderoga Historical Society Managing Director Diane O’Connor and her husband Brian.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30
League of Women Voters of the North Country Forum (V). 7 p.m., viewable over Zoom. Contemporary Issues in Immigration with guest speaker Lauren Parnes, a local immigration attorney. Email Diana at dmwardell76@gmail.com for the Zoom link to the forum. Business meeting to follow.
MEETINGS
MONDAY, SEPT. 28
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public with no financial or commitment obligation required.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 29
Town of Ticonderoga Public Safety. 8 a.m., Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Highway/Transfer Station. 9:15 a.m., Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Public Works. 10:30 a.m., Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30
Chazy Public Library Board of Trustees. 5:30 p.m., Community Room, 1329 Fiske Road, Chazy.
MONDAY, OCT. 5
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public with no financial or commitment obligation required.
TUESDAY, OCT. 6
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., public can participate via Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com for more information.
MONDAY, OCT. 12
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public with no financial or commitment obligation required.
MONDAY, OCT. 19
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public with no financial or commitment obligation required.
TUESDAY, OCT. 20
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., public can participate via Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com for more information.
TUESDAY, OCT. 26
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public with no financial or commitment obligation required.
Nature Book Club for Adults. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This month's book is "Autumn Across America" by Edwin Way Teale. Join in the discussion even if you haven’t read the book. Please note: this program will meet indoors and therefore has limited space. Please RSVP to kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or 518-563-6444.
TUESDAY, NOV. 2
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public with no financial or commitment obligation required.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
Charter Communications Channel 192:
Friday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m.; Saturday Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 27 at noon;
Home Town Cable starts the Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration coverage with a visit to the Dewey Family Cemetery in Champlain, and then on to Culver Hill in Beekmantown; followed by Champlain-Rouses Point vs. Altona bantam soccer, the CVBL championship game with the Fourth Ward Cardinals vs. the Lyon Mountain Miners at the Big Ball Diamond, and Chazy vs. Seton Catholic modified boys soccer.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday, Sept. 28 at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.
Home Town Cable starts the Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration coverage with a visit to the Dewey Family Cemetery in Champlain, and then on to Culver Hill in Beekmantown; followed by Champlain-Rouses Point vs. Altona bantam soccer, the CVBL championship game with the Fourth Ward Cardinals vs. the Lyon Mountain Miners at the Big Ball Diamond, and Chazy vs. Seton Catholic modified boys soccer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.