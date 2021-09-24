Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
Meal
Mason/Star Public Dinner. 4:30 p.m. until supplies run out, Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. Roast beef dinner, takeout only. $10, adults; $6, ages 12 and under.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
Event
Granny's Attic Boutique Sale. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Peru Community Church Fellowship Center, 13 Elm St., Peru. Masks and social distancing required. Collectibles, dishes, books and more.
Fall Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a special fall-themed scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities welcome. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails.
Westville Ladies' Auxiliary Fall Craft Show. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Westville Fire Department, 3891 State Route 37, Constable. Craft tables, 50/50 raffle, bake sale and more.
Adk Friends of Refugees and Immigrants' Global Festival. 3 to 5 p.m., Elizabethtown Social Center, Rte. 9, Elizabethtown. A celebration of "international and cultural diversity" with music, dancing, food and stories.
Talk
Naturalist Talk: Legends of the Lake. 7 to 8 p.m., Cumberland Bay State Park, 152 Cumberland Head Rd, Plattsburgh. A park naturalist will talk about the habitat and creatures of Lake Champlain and tell stories of Champ, the legendary creature many have spotted in the lake. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
Event
Point au Roche Kids' Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This week will be a special lesson about campfire building. Kids will learn the steps and safety rules needed to build a controlled campfire and then roast some s'mores. Kids Club is geared toward ages 3 to 10 but all ages are welcome.
Meals
Harvest Dinner. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish, 27 Church St, Chazy. $12, adults; $5, ages 5 to 12; Free, ages 5 and under. Takeout only, $12.
St. Bernard's — St. Edmunds Turkey Dinner. Noon to 4 p.m., American Legion Post 1623, 3909 State Route 374, Lyon Mountain. $12, adults; $6, ages 6 to 12; free, ages 5 and under. Takeout only.
Talk
Benedict Arnold: Revolutionary War Hero. 1 p.m., Champlain Meeting House, 11175 Route 9, Champlain. Presentation by Tom Mandeville.
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
Event
Little Explorers: Fall. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and udner. This week’s theme will be all things Fall. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
Meeting
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., CEFLS Board Room, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Meeting also available virtually via Zoom at cefls.org/cefls-board. Masks required when attending in person.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
Meeting
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group. 6:30 p.m., First Assembly of God Church, 164 Prospect Ave. Plattsburgh. For more information, call 518-563-5799 or visit www.griefshare.org.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
Meeting
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This month's book is "Wolf Nation" by Brenda Peterso. Come join in the discussion even if you haven't read the book, new members always welcome.
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
Event
Town of Clinton Cemetery Tour. 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Heart of Mary Cemetery, intersection of Clinton Mills Road and State Route 189, Clinton. Tour will include three cemeteries. $15 registration fee. Call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org to register.
Fall Science. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Take a short walk to see how the trees are doing and discover the science behind the color-changing trees as you try some leaf color chemistry. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
Event
"Cannon Prank" Legends & Lore Roadside Marker Unveiling. 2 p.m., Wilmington Recreational Park, Park Road, Wilmington. Free program presented by the Wilmington Historical Society.
Outdoor Skills: The 10 Essentials. 2 to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Beginner friendly, no outdoor or hiking experience is required. Come for one session or them all. This week's topic is the 10 essentials. Learn what to pack for maximum safety and fun on an outdoor adventure.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a guided hike to explore the trails of the Park and enjoy the fall colors. Hike will be easy-paced and about 2 miles. All ages are welcome.
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable via Zoom video teleconferencing. Email ransom@northnet.org, call 518-335-1951 or visit champlainvalleytoastersclubs.org for more information.
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
Event
Earth Fair 2021. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Learn about our local environment and easy ways to help protect it. Join 10+ community and environmental organizations from around the area for fun and educational information, demonstrations, games, and activities for all ages.
Harvest Weekend. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum, 250 River Road, Peru. For information on events, visit babbiemuseum.org.
Meeting
Glenwood Cemetery Association Annual Meeting. 10 a.m., American Legion, Pratt St., Rouses Point.
SUNDAY, OCT. 10
Event
Harvest Weekend. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum, 250 River Road, Peru. For information on events, visit babbiemuseum.org.
Point au Roche Kids' Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This week will be a special lesson about campfire building. Kids will learn the steps and safety rules needed to build a controlled campfire and then roast some s'mores. Kids Club is geared toward ages 3 to 10 but all ages are welcome.
MONDAY, OCT. 11
Event
Little Explorers: Pumpkins. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This week's focus is the pumpkin. Program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
245th Battle of Valcour Anniversary. 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., outside of George Moore building, Clinton Community College, 136 Clinton Point Dr., Plattsburgh. Masks required. Bring your own chair.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13
Event
Get Hired Job Fair. 3 to 7 p.m., Champlain Centre Mall, 60 Smithfield Blvd., Plattsburgh.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
Event
Creepy Creatures. Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to investigate some of the creepiest animals and plants living in the park. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, OCT. 17
Event
Outdoor Skills: Basic Map and Compass. 2 to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Beginner friendly, no outdoor or hiking experience is required. Come for one session or them all. Navigation with a map and compass is an essential skill for hiking safety. Most appropriate for ages 10 and up.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a guided hike to explore the trails of the Park and enjoy the fall colors. Hike will be easy-paced and about 2 miles. All ages are welcome.
TUESDAY, OCT. 19
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable via Zoom video teleconferencing. Email ransom@northnet.org, call 518-335-1951 or visit champlainvalleytoastersclubs.org for more information.
MONDAY, OCT. 25
Event
Little Explorers: Creepy Creatures. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Explore creepy creatures this week at our nature-themed story and playtime. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are always welcome.
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
Meeting
Nature Book Club for Adults. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Contact the Park Naturalist at kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov for this month’s book selection.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday: 1 and 7 p.m.; Tuesday: 8 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 27 and 28.
Home Town Cable's Calvin Castine is at the Champlain Port of Entry for their annual September 11th remembrance ceremony, followed by a look at the Village of Champlain's Hometown Heroes banners, an update of the on-going construction at NCCS, Chazy vs. Plattsburgh varsity boys soccer, and Monsignor Dennis Duprey's 50th anniversary Mass with Bishop Terry LaValley.
