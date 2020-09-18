Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
EVENTS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 18
CVPH Golf Tournament. 11 a.m., Adirondack Golf Club, 88 Golf Road, Peru. Socially-distanced registration starts at 11 a.m., shotgun start at noon. For more information or to sign up, visit https://www.cvph.org/Foundation/Abbott-Coffey-Golf.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 19
Sunrise Rotary Community Sale. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5065 South Catherine St., Plattsburgh.
Elmore SPCA Street Drive fundraiser. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. US Avenue-Elizabeth Street (by the Old Base), Beekman Street-Cornelia Street (by SUNY Plattsburgh), and Margaret Street-Sailly Avenue (by Georgia-Pacific). Donations can be mailed to Elmore SPCA, PO Box 686, Peru, NY 12972. Facebook and PayPal donations are also accepted.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 20
The He(Art) of Life Migrations Mural Celebration. 2 to 3:30 p.m., Trinity Park, Plattsburgh. Music, poetry and dance. Masks and social distancing required.
Introduction to Hiking for Beginners. 3 to 5 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Mask required. Join the Park Naturalist for a series of programs aimed at the beginner hiker. Each week will be a short lesson before a hike together. All ages and abilities are welcome.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22
Fall Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Mask required. Join a park naturalist for a fall-themed scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcom. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails. Those unable to participate in a group due to COVID-19-related concerns can pick up a Fall Scavenger Hunt at the Nature Center and go with just their family.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 26
We all Live Upstream. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join Special Guest Jillian Zajac from Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District to learn how our everyday activities affect the local watershed, and the steps you can take to help keep our streams, rivers, and lakes healthy.
MONDAY, SEPT. 28
Little Explorers: Fall. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Mask required. Join a park naturalist for a nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30 a.m., then outdoor playtime. Program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
MEALS
SATURDAY, SEPT. 19
Spaghetti Dinner. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Westville Fire House, 3891 State Route 37, Constable. Going until 6 p.m. or until food runs out. $10, adults; $8, seniors; $4, ages 6 to 12; free, ages 5 and under.
SUNDAY, OCT. 4
Pancake Breakfast. 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., Fort Covington Adult Center, 2526 Chateaugay St., Fort Covington. Takeout only. $8.
TALKS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25
“Fake News and Fisticuffs – Nothing New in American Politics.” 6 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Presented by Ticonderoga Historical Society Managing Director Diane O’Connor and her husband Brian.
MEETINGS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 18
Adirondack North Country Association (V). 1 to 3:30 p.m., viewable in Zoom videoconferencing. Register for fee of choice, from $10 to $100, at www.adirondack.org/2020AnnualMeeting.
MONDAY, SEPT. 21
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public with no financial or commitment obligation required.
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m., Clinton County Health Department, 133 Margaret St., 2nd Floor Meeting Room, Plattsburgh.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24
Town of Ticonderoga Financial. 8:30 a.m., Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Library. 9:30 a.m. Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Nature Book Club for Adults. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Mask required. This month's book is "Autumn Across America," by Edwin Way Teale. Join in the discussion even if you haven't read the book. This meeting will take place outdoors.
MONDAY, SEPT. 28
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public with no financial or commitment obligation required.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 29
Town of Ticonderoga Public Safety. 8 a.m., Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Highway/Transfer Station. 9:15 a.m., Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Public Works. 10:30 a.m., Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30
Chazy Public Library Board of Trustees. 5:30 p.m., Community Room, 1329 Fiske Road, Chazy.
MONDAY, OCT. 5
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public with no financial or commitment obligation required.
TUESDAY, OCT. 6
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., public can participate via Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com for more information.
MONDAY, OCT. 12
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public with no financial or commitment obligation required.
MONDAY, OCT. 19
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public with no financial or commitment obligation required.
TUESDAY, OCT. 20
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., public can participate via Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com for more information.
TUESDAY, OCT. 26
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public with no financial or commitment obligation required.
TUESDAY, NOV. 2
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public with no financial or commitment obligation required.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
Charter Communications Channel 192:
Friday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m.; Saturday Sept. 19 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 20 at noon;
Home Town Cable presents the September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at the Champlain Port of Entry, followed by a tour of Serenity Gardens, a brief look at the Mooers Fire Dept. Labor Day Covid-Safe BBQ, game two of the CVBL championship round with the 4th Ward Cardinals at Lyon Mountain, NCCS vs. Saranac Lake JV girls soccer, and NCCS vs. Beekmantown JV volleyball.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday, Sept. 21 at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.
Home Town Cable presents the September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at the Champlain Port of Entry, followed by a tour of Serenity Gardens, a brief look at the Mooers Fire Dept. Labor Day Covid-Safe BBQ, game two of the CVBL championship round with the 4th Ward Cardinals at Lyon Mountain, NCCS vs. Saranac Lake JV girls soccer, and NCCS vs. Beekmantown JV volleyball.
