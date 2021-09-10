Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
Event
25th Annual Hospice of the North Country Golf Tournament. Noon, Barracks Golf Course, 24 Golf Course Road, Plattsburgh. $60, Barracks Course members; $80, non-course members. Email clamitie@hospicenc.org or call 518-561-8465 to register.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
Meal
47th Annual Harvest Dinner. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Joseph's Parish Center, 60 W Church St., West Chazy. Takeout only. $12.
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
Events
Little Explorers: Apples. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and udner. This weeks topic is the apple. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
SUNY Plattsburgh Student Involvement Fair. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Amite Plaza, outside Angell College Center, SUNY Plattsburgh, Rugar Street.
Meeting
Champlain Village Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 14
Meetings
South Plattsburgh Fire District. 5:30 p.m., Station No. 1, 4105 Route 22, Plattsburgh.
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group. 6:30 p.m., First Assembly of God Church, 164 Prospect Ave. Plattsburgh. For more information, call 518-563-5799 or visit www.griefshare.org.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15
Meeting
Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. 1 p.m., 4817 South Catherine St., Plattsburgh.
Champlain Village Planning Board. 5 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 16
Event
Saranac UMC Annual Rummage Sale. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saranac United Methodist Church, Route 3, Saranac.
Meal
Roast Pork Dinner. 4:30 p.m., Westport Federated Church, 7 Baybreeze Lane, Westport. $12, adults; $5, ages 5-12; ages five and under, free.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
Event
Saranac UMC Annual Rummage Sale. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saranac United Methodist Church, Route 3, Saranac. Items half price from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 cents a bag from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Three Steeples UMC Rummage Sale. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Three Steeples United Methodist Church, 491 Route 11, Champlain. Masks required.
Music
Amanda Martin and Aaron Martin. 5 to 7 p.m., Cadyville Recreational Park, 114 Goddeau Road, Cadyville. Free admission. Food and ice cream trucks will be available. Bring your own seating. COVID-19 precautions required.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
Events
Malone Fly-In Festival. Malone Dufort Airport, 27 Airport Road, Malone. Music, vendors, food, farmer's produce and craft wine, beer and cider tasting. Visit malonechamberofcommerce.com for more information.
Invaders in Our Space. 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a short nature walk. Learn to identify some of the common plant and animal invaders that live in this area. 9 a.m. session will be for adults only, with all ages welcome at 10 a.m.
Saranac UMC Annual Rummage Sale. 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saranac United Methodist Church, Route 3, Saranac. All items free.
Sportsman's Show. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Post 1418, 600 St. Johns Road, Champlain. Firearms, ammo, knives, hunting & fishing supplies, surplus items, archery equipment BBQ all day, food to go. $3, ages 12 and up; kids under 12, free.
Plattsburgh United Methodist Church Book Sale. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 127 Beekman St, Plattsburgh. Books of all kinds, large room for social distancing. Hardcovers $1, paperbacks 50 cents.
Three Steeples UMC Rummage Sale. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Three Steeples United Methodist Church, 491 Route 11, Champlain. Masks required.
North Country Underground Railroad 10th Anniversary Celebration. 2 to 4 p.m., 1131 Mace Chasm Road, AuSable Chasm.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
Event
Malone Fly-In Festival. Malone Dufort Airport, 27 Airport Road, Malone. Music, vendors, food, farmer's produce and craft wine, beer and cider tasting. Visit malonechamberofcommerce.com for more information.
Sportsman's Show. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., VFW Post 1418, 600 St. Johns Road, Champlain. Firearms, ammo, knives, hunting & fishing supplies, surplus items, archery equipment BBQ all day, food to go. $3, ages 12 and up; kids under 12, free.
Outdoor Skills: Leave No Trace Ethics. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Beginner-friendly, no outdoor or hiking experience required. Part of series of sessions. Come for one session or them all. This session will deal with "Leave No Trace Ethics" and what that means for interacting with nature in a positive way.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
Meetings
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom Videoconferencing. Contact Betsy Brooks at betsbrooks@gmail.com or 518-572-4305; or find more information online at champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group. 6:30 p.m., First Assembly of God Church, 164 Prospect Ave. Plattsburgh. For more information, call 518-563-5799 or visit www.griefshare.org.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
Event
Fall Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a special fall-themed scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities welcome. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails.
Adk Friends of Refugees and Immigrants' Global Festival. 3 to 5 p.m., Elizabethtown Social Center, Rte. 9, Elizabethtown. A celebration of "international and cultural diversity" with music, dancing, food and stories.
Talk
Naturalist Talk: Legends of the Lake. 7 to 8 p.m., Cumberland Bay State Park, 152 Cumberland Head Rd, Plattsburgh. A park naturalist will talk about the habitat and creatures of Lake Champlain and tell stories of Champ, the legendary creature many have spotted in the lake. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
Event
Point au Roche Kids' Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This week will be a special lesson about campfire building. Kids will learn the steps and safety rules needed to build a controlled campfire and then roast some s'mores. Kids Club is geared toward ages 3 to 10 but all ages are welcome.
Meals
Harvest Dinner. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish, 27 Church St, Chazy. $12, adults; $5, ages 5 to 12; Free, ages 5 and under. All takeout dinners, $12.
St. Bernard's — St. Edmunds Turkey Dinner. Noon to 4 p.m., American Legion Post 1623, 3909 State Route 374, Lyon Mountain. $12, adults; $6, ages 6 to 12; free, ages 5 and under. Takeout only.
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
Event
Little Explorers: Fall. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and udner. This week’s theme will be all things Fall. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
Meeting
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., CEFLS Board Room, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Meeting also available virtually via Zoom at cefls.org/cefls-board. Masks required when attending in person.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
Meeting
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group. 6:30 p.m., First Assembly of God Church, 164 Prospect Ave. Plattsburgh. For more information, call 518-563-5799 or visit www.griefshare.org.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
Meeting
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This month's book is "Wolf Nation" by Brenda Peterso. Come join in the discussion even if you haven't read the book, new members always welcome.
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
Event
Town of Clinton Cemetery Tour. 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Heart of Mary Cemetery, intersection of Clinton Mills Road and State Route 189, Clinton. Tour will include three cemeteries. $15 registration fee. Call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org to register.
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
Event
"Cannon Prank" Legends & Lore Roadside Marker Unveiling. 2 p.m., Wilmington Recreational Park, Park Road, Wilmington. Free program presented by the Wilmington Historical Society.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday: 1 and 7 p.m.; Tuesday: 8 p.m.; Wednesday: 8 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 13 and 14.
Home Town Cable's Calvin Castine is at the August 28th North Country Honor Flight, followed by a visit to the annual Champlain Technologies' customer appreciation day, an update on the on-going sports complex construction project at Northeastern Clinton, the annual Ellenburg Center Fire Department field days parade, the Chazy Central Rural School kindergarten graduation ceremony and CCRS vs. NCCS boys summer youth soccer.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Home Town Cable presents the September 7 Village of Rouses Point board meeting and the September 8 meeting of the Clinton County Legislature.
