SATURDAY, OCT. 30
Event
Creepy Creatures: Haunted House. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh.
MONDAY, NOV. 1
Meal
Rotary Pre-Election Turkey Dinner. 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 875, 80 W Main St, Chateaugay. $12 per person, takeout only.
TUESDAY, NOV. 2
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom video conferencing, or you can attend in person. Email ransom@northnet.org, call 518-335-1951 or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
Meeting
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County Annual Meeting (V). 5 p.m., viewable via Zoom videoconferencing. Call 518-962-4810 x 404 or email essex@cornell.edu for more information. Registration required at https://bit.ly/2Y2QF2F
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
Event
American Legion Auxiliary Craft Fair. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chateaugay Fire Station, 2 Lake St., Chateaugay.
Dannemora Fall and Craft Fair. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Village of Dannemora Community Center, 40 Emmons St., Dannemora.
Candy Science. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Do some fun science experiments with leftover Halloween candy. All ages welcome.
SUNDAY, NOV. 7
Event
Dannemora Fall and Craft Fair. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Village of Dannemora Community Center, 40 Emmons St., Dannemora.
Daylight Savings Walk and Bonfire. 3 to 6 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join the park naturalist for a guided walk to explore the trails of the Park and observe the transition to the darkest time of the year. Followed with a bonfire at the Nature Center. Hike will be easy-paced and no more than 2.5 miles. All ages are welcome.
MONDAY, NOV. 8
Event
Little Explorers: Squirrels. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This week's program focuses on squirrels. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
THURSDAY, NOV. 11
Meal
Veterans' Day Dinner. 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Willsboro United Methodist Church, 3731 Main St., Willsboro. Free takeout dinner for each veteran and one guest. Make a reservation by calling Vicki at 518-963-4459 or Bobbi at 518-572-5025.
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
Event
Lake Champlain Appaloosa Club Tack Auction. Noon, Rainbow Banquet Hall, 47 Woods Falls Rd, Altona.
Outdoor Skills: Fire Building. 2 to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Beginner friendly, no outdoor or hiking experience is required. This week's topic will be learning how to safely build a fire in the wilderness. This program is most appropriate for ages 10+.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join the park naturalist for a guided walk to explore the trails of the Park. Hike will be easy-paced and about 2 miles. All ages are welcome.
Meal
St. Alexander Harvest Dinner. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Alexander’s Church, 1 Church St., Morrisonville. Takeout only. $12, adults; $5, ages 6 to 12; free, ages 5 and under.
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom video conferencing, or you can attend in person. Email ransom@northnet.org, call 518-335-1951 or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Clinton County Annual Meeting. 7 p.m., Beekmantown Town Hall, 571 Spellman Road, West Chazy.
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
Event
Fall Craft Fair. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Center, 8 Hall St., Chazy.
Coping With Cold. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Explore the many ways that the park animals survive the cold, and try a demonstration that shows the animals are more like us than you would think. All ages and abilities welcome.
MONDAY, NOV. 22
Event
Little Explorers: Turkeys. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This week's program focuses on turkeys. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
FRIDAY, NOV. 26
Event
#OptOutside Walk. 10 to 11:30 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join the Park Naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for wildlife in the diverse habitats of the park. Walk will be approximately 2 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
SATURDAY, NOV. 27
Event
Family Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. A guided scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcome. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails.
SUNDAY, NOV. 28
Event
Outdoor Skills: Winter Safety. 2 to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Beginner friendly, no outdoor or hiking experience is required. This week's topic will be the most common hazards of cold weather adventures, plus what to wear and pack to have a safe and comfortable trip. This program is most appropriate for ages 10+.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join the park naturalist for a guided walk to explore the trails of the Park. Hike will be easy-paced and about 2 miles. All ages are welcome.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday: 1 and 7 p.m.; Tuesday: 8 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 1 and 2
Home Town Cable's Calvin & Judy Castine are at the September 18 send off ceremony for the North Country Honor Flights, followed by NAC vs. NCCS varsity softball and the Nobby Reed Project on Rouses Point's 'Center Stage'.
