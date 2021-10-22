Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
Meal
Mason/Star Public Dinner. 4:30 p.m. until supplies run out, Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. $12, adults; $8, ages 12 and under.
Talk
"Haunted Hancock: Ghostly Tales of Champlain." 7 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Program will be held outdoors around a campfire. Attendees should dress warmly, and bring their own lawn chairs. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 518-585-7868 or via e-mail to tihistory@bridgepoint1com.
SATRUDAY, OCT. 23
Event
Granny's Attic Boutique Sale 2.0. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Peru Community Church Fellowship Center, 13 Elm St, Peru. Half-price or best offer from 2 to 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing required.
League Of Women Voters Election Information Event. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Macdonough Monument, City Hall Place, Plattsburgh.
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
Event
Granny's Attic Boutique Sale 2.0. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Peru Community Church Fellowship Center, 13 Elm St, Peru. Reduced prices for second day. Masks and social distancing required.
MONDAY, OCT. 25
Event
Little Explorers: Creepy Creatures. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Explore creepy creatures this week at our nature-themed story and playtime. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are always welcome.
Meeting
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Virtual participation also available via Zoom by visiting cefls.org/cefls-board and using password CEFLS.
TUESDAY, OCT. 26
Meeting
Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., Smart Room, Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh.
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
Meeting
Nature Book Club for Adults. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Contact the Park Naturalist at kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov for this month’s book selection.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
Event
Creepy Creatures: Haunted House. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh.
TUESDAY, NOV. 2
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom video conferencing, or you can attend in person. Email ransom@northnet.org, call 518-335-1951 or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
Meeting
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County Annual Meeting (V). 5 p.m., viewable via Zoom videoconferencing. Call 518-962-4810 x 404 or email essex@cornell.edu for more information. Registration required at https://bit.ly/2Y2QF2F
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
Event
American Legion Auxiliary Craft Fair. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chateaugay Fire Station, 2 Lake St., Chateaugay.
Dannemora Fall and Craft Fair. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Village of Dannemora Community Center, 40 Emmons St., Dannemora.
Candy Science. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Do some fun science experiments with leftover Halloween candy. All ages welcome.
SUNDAY, NOV. 7
Event
Dannemora Fall and Craft Fair. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Village of Dannemora Community Center, 40 Emmons St., Dannemora.
Daylight Savings Walk and Bonfire. 3 to 6 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join the park naturalist for a guided walk to explore the trails of the Park and observe the transition to the darkest time of the year. Followed with a bonfire at the Nature Center. Hike will be easy-paced and no more than 2.5 miles. All ages are welcome.
MONDAY, NOV. 8
Event
Little Explorers: Creepy Creatures. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Explore creepy creatures this week at our nature-themed story and playtime. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are always welcome.
THURSDAY, NOV. 11
Meal
Veterans' Day Dinner. 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Willsboro United Methodist Church, 3731 Main St., Willsboro. Free takeout dinner for each veteran and one guest. Make a reservation by calling Vicki at 518-963-4459 or Bobbi at 518-572-5025.
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
Event
Lake Champlain Appaloosa Club Tack Auction. Noon, Rainbow Banquet Hall, 47 Woods Falls Rd, Altona.
Meal
St. Alexander Harvest Dinner. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Alexander’s Church, 1 Church St., Morrisonville. Takeout only. $12, adults; $5, ages 6 to 12; free, ages 5 and under.
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom video conferencing, or you can attend in person. Email ransom@northnet.org, call 518-335-1951 or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Clinton County Annual Meeting. 7 p.m., Beekmantown Town Hall, 571 Spellman Road, West Chazy.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday: 1 and 7 p.m.; Tuesday: 8 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 25 and 26
Home Town Cable's Calvin Castine is at the annual Relay for Life event at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, followed by the Saranac Lake Red Storm visiting Northeastern Clinton Central School for the first ever boys soccer game on the Cougars' brand new turf field; and then it's Judy Castine's coverage of the Strawhatters at Miner Institute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.