Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
EVENTS
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
Elmore SPCA "Christmas in October." 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 10 Pinewood Drive, Peru. Items include baskets, hand crafted items for both humans and pets. To donate for the sale, contact Carol at 518-534-3484. All proceeds directly benefit the shelter animals.
Elmore SPCA Bottle Drive. 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Elmore SPCA, 556 Telegraph Road, Peru.
Create Your Own Camouflage. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore how animals hide themselves from predators and prey. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, OCT. 18
Elmore SPCA Bottle Drive. 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Elmore SPCA, 556 Telegraph Road, Peru.
Guided Hike. 3 to 5 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a guided hike to explore the trails of the park and enjoy the fall colors. Hike will be easy-paced and no more than three miles. All ages are welcome.
SATURDAY, OCT. 24
Things That Go Bump in the Night. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh.
MONDAY, OCT. 26
Little Explorers: Creepy Creatures. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Explore "creepy creatures" this week at our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under, Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30 a.m., then stay for outdoor playtime. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
"Why Vote?" Forum (V). 4 p.m., interested parties can participate via Zoom. Email dmwardell76@gmail.com for the Zoom link. Featuring guest panelists James Sherman, Associate Director of Campus Housing & Community Living at SUNY Plattsburgh, and Francine Francis, Community Empowerment Coordinator at SUNY Plattsburgh.
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
Creepy Creatures Haunted House. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. There will be exhibits and activities for all ages. Please note: For 2020 this event will be outdoors and groups will be cycled through to maintain social distancing. Face mask required for all visitors age 2 and over.
Trunk or Treat. 3 to 5 p.m., North Country Alliance Church, 7 Northern Ave., Plattsburgh. Costumed hosts will be at the drive-thru event to greet families wearing gloves and protective masks as free individually bagged treats are distributed.
MEALS
SUNDAY, OCT. 18
Harvest Ham Dinner. Noon to 4 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 5 Poplar St., Constable. $12, takeout only. Advance reservations requested. Call 518-358-0208 or 518-483-0486 to reserve.
THURSDAY, OCT. 22
Harvest Supper. 4 to 6:30 p.m., 263 County Route 34, Burke. Presented by Frontier Chapter 203. $12, adults; $6, ages 6 to 12; free, ages 5 and under. Takeout only. Order by calling 519-232-1881.
FRIDAY, OCT. 23
Pork Loin Dinner. 4:30 to 6 p.m., Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. Takeout only. $10, adults; $6, ages 12 and under.
SUNDAY, NOV. 1
Pancake Breakfast. 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., Fort Covington Adult Center, 2526 Chateaugay St., Fort Covington.
SATURDAY, NOV. 7
Spaghetti Dinner. 4 to 6 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 18 Trinity Place, Plattsburgh. $10, adults; $5, ages five and under. To pre-purchase a ticket, call 518-563-2304.
TALKS
THURSDAY, OCT. 22
Adk. North Country Gender Alliance-New York State Division of Human Rights "Know Your Rights" Forum (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom. Will include a broad discussion about state Human Rights Law and the protections it provides against discrimination and harassment, with a particular focus on the Gender Expression Nondiscrimination Act. Register for event at tinyurl.com/yyu7cnal.
MEETINGS
MONDAY, OCT. 19
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public with no financial or commitment obligation required.
Town of Ticonderoga Youth Committee. 6 p.m., Conference Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga ZBA Public Hearing. 6 p.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
TUESDAY, OCT. 20
Town of Ticonderoga Building, Parks, Recreation, Historical Lands, Monuments, Beach, Cemeteries and Library. 8:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga.
Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education. 6 p.m., Middle/High School Distance Learning Center, 5572 Route 11, Ellenburg. Accessible over phone at 1-408-418-9388 or online at tinyurl.com/y2wgbged with access code 173 051 2610 for either option.
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., public can participate via Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com for more information.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21
Town of Ticonderoga Budget Workshop. Noon, Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. 1 p.m., Lakeview Towers community room at 34 Flynn Ave., Plattsburgh. Open to the public.
Champlain Village Planning Board. 5 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Rt. 9, Champlain.
AuSable Valley Central School District Board of Education. 6 p.m., Middle/High School Auditorium, 1273 Route 9N, Clintonville.
Cornell Cooperative Extension Annual Meeting (V). 6 p.m., viewable over Zoom. No charge to attend, reservations can be made at tinyurl.com/y5k7taje or by calling 518-483-7403.
THURSDAY, OCT. 22
Town of Ticonderoga Special Planning Board Public Hearing. 7 p.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
FRIDAY, OCT. 23
Town of Ticonderoga Budget Workshop. Noon, Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
MONDAY, OCT. 26
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., CEFLS Offices, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also viewable on Zoom. Find link at cefls.org/cefls-board and use password CEFLS. Masks required when attending in person.
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public with no financial or commitment obligation required.
Nature Book Club for Adults. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This month's book is "Autumn Across America" by Edwin Way Teale. Join in the discussion even if you haven’t read the book. Please note: this program will meet indoors and therefore has limited space. Please RSVP to kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or 518-563-6444.
TUESDAY, OCT. 27
Town of Ticonderoga Public Safety. 8 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Highway Transfer Station. 9:15 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Public Works. 10:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Municipal Facility Evaluation Committee. 1 p.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
Town of Ticonderoga Library. 9:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
MONDAY, NOV. 2
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public with no financial or commitment obligation required.
TUESDAY, NOV. 3
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., public can participate via Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com for more information.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
Champlain Village Zoning Board of Appeals. 5 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Rt. 9, Champlain.
MONDAY, NOV. 16
Champlain Village Board of Trustees. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Rt. 9, Champlain.
TUESDAY, NOV. 17
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., public can participate via Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com for more information.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18
Champlain Village Planning Board. 5 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Rt. 9, Champlain.
Chazy Public Library Board of Trustees. 5:30 p.m., 1329 Fiske Road, Chazy. Held in community room of library. Public is welcome.
MONDAY, NOV. 23
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., CEFLS Offices, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also viewable on Zoom. Find link at cefls.org/cefls-board and use password CEFLS. Masks required when attending in person.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
Charter Communications Channel 192:
Saturday Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 18 at noon;
Home Town Cable's Calvin Castine is at the fund raising event for VFW Post 1418, followed by the dedication of the new parish center at St. Mary's in Champlain, and then Bishop Terry LaValley confers the Sacrament of Confirmation during the St. Mary's Mass; followed by the Oct. 2 varsity girls soccer game of Chazy vs. NCCS.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday, Oct. 19 at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.
Home Town Cable's Calvin Castine is at the fund raising event for VFW Post 1418, followed by the dedication of the new parish center at St. Mary's in Champlain, and then Bishop Terry LaValley confers the Sacrament of Confirmation during the St. Mary's Mass; followed by the Oct. 2 varsity girls soccer game of Chazy vs. NCCS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.