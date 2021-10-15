Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
Event
Elmore SPCA Bottle Drive. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 556 Telegraph Road, Peru.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
Event
Elmore SPCA Bottle Drive. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 556 Telegraph Road, Peru.
Creepy Creatures. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to investigate some of the creepiest animals and plants living in the park. All ages and abilities welcome.
Meal
Harvest Dinner. CANCELLED 5 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 18 Trinity Place, Plattsburgh.
SUNDAY, OCT. 17
Event
Christmas From Old to New. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 875, 80 W Main St, Chateaugay. Used Christmas decorations sale.
"Pray Away." 2 p.m., Plattsburgh United Methodist Church, 127 Beekman Street, Plattsburgh. Documentary movie.
Outdoor Skills: Basic Map and Compass. 2 to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Beginner friendly, no outdoor or hiking experience is required. Come for one session or them all. Navigation with a map and compass is an essential skill for hiking safety. Most appropriate for ages 10 and up.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a guided hike to explore the trails of the Park and enjoy the fall colors. Hike will be easy-paced and about 2 miles. All ages are welcome.
MONDAY, OCT. 18
Meeting
Clinton County Board of Health (V). 7 p.m. Will not be viewable to the public, but anyone wishing to submit comments should email health@clintoncountygov.com. Comments must be submitted two working days prior to meeting.
TUESDAY, OCT. 19
Event
FEH BOCES North Franklin Educational Center Open House. 5 to 7 p.m., 23 Husky Lane, Malone.
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable via Zoom video teleconferencing. Email ransom@northnet.org, call 518-335-1951 or visit champlainvalleytoastersclubs.org for more information.
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
Meal
Harvest Dinner. 4 to 6 p.m., Frontier Chapter 203, 263 County Route 34, Burke. Takeout only. $12, adults; $6, ages 6 to 12; free, ages 5 and under. Roast turkey with all the trimmings and choice of apple or pumpkin pie. Pre-order by calling 518-232-1881.
Chicken and Biscuit Dinner. 4:30 p.m., Westport Federated Church, 6486 Main St., Westport. Takeout only. $12, adults; $5, ages 5 to 12; free, ages 4 and under.
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
Meal
Mason/Star Public Dinner. 4:30 p.m. until supplies run out, Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. $12, adults; $8, ages 12 and under.
Talk
"Haunted Hancock: Ghostly Tales of Champlain." 7 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Program will be held outdoors around a campfire. Attendees should dress warmly, and bring their own lawn chairs. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 518-585-7868 or via e-mail to tihistory@bridgepoint1com.
SATRUDAY, OCT. 23
Event
Granny's Attic Boutique Sale 2.0. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Peru Community Church Fellowship Center, 13 Elm St, Peru. Half-price or best offer from 2 to 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing required.
MONDAY, OCT. 25
Event
Little Explorers: Creepy Creatures. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Explore creepy creatures this week at our nature-themed story and playtime. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are always welcome.
Meeting
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Virtual participation also available via Zoom by visiting cefls.org/cefls-board and using password CEFLS.
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
Meeting
Nature Book Club for Adults. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Contact the Park Naturalist at kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov for this month’s book selection.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
Event
Creepy Creatures: Haunted House. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh.
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
Meeting
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County Annual Meeting (V). 5 p.m., viewable via Zoom videoconferencing. Call 518-962-4810 x 404 or email essex@cornell.edu for more information. Registration required at https://bit.ly/2Y2QF2F
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
Meal
St. Alexander Harvest Dinner. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Alexander’s Church, 1 Church St., Morrisonville. Takeout only. $12, adults; $5, ages 6 to 12; free, ages 5 and under.
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
Meeting
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Clinton County Annual Meeting. 7 p.m., Beekmantown Town Hall, 571 Spellman Road, West Chazy.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday: 1 and 7 p.m.; Tuesday: 8 p.m.; Wednesday: 8 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 18 and 19.
Home Town Cable's Calvin & Judy Castine are at the September 18 send off ceremony for the North Country Honor Flights, followed by NAC vs. NCCS varsity softball and the Nobby Reed band on Rouses Point's 'Center Stage'.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.