SATURDAY, OCT. 2
Event
Town of Clinton Cemetery Tour. 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Heart of Mary Cemetery, intersection of Clinton Mills Road and State Route 189, Clinton. Tour will include three cemeteries. $15 registration fee. Call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org to register.
Fall Science. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Take a short walk to see how the trees are doing and discover the science behind the color-changing trees as you try some leaf color chemistry. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
Event
"Cannon Prank" Legends & Lore Roadside Marker Unveiling. 2 p.m., Wilmington Recreational Park, Park Road, Wilmington. Free program presented by the Wilmington Historical Society.
Outdoor Skills: The 10 Essentials. 2 to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Beginner friendly, no outdoor or hiking experience is required. Come for one session or them all. This week's topic is the 10 essentials. Learn what to pack for maximum safety and fun on an outdoor adventure.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a guided hike to explore the trails of the Park and enjoy the fall colors. Hike will be easy-paced and about 2 miles. All ages are welcome.
MONDAY, OCT. 4
Meeting
Boquet River Association Annual Meeting. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Hand House, River Street, Elizabethtown.
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable via Zoom video teleconferencing. Email ransom@northnet.org, call 518-335-1951 or visit champlainvalleytoastersclubs.org for more information.
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
Talks
"The History of Farming in Beekmantown." 7 p.m., Beekmantown Town Hall, 571 Spellman Road, West Chazy. Free program presented by the Town of Beekmantown, Clinton County Farm Bureau and the Clinton County Historical Association.
"Ultima Thule, The Most Distant Object Man Has Visited (V)." 7 p.m., viewable via Zoom video conferencing. Presentation by Mike Adler. Register for event by visiting adirondackskycenter.org or emailing info@adirondackskycenter.org.
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
Event
Earth Fair 2021. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Learn about our local environment and easy ways to help protect it. Join 10+ community and environmental organizations from around the area for fun and educational information, demonstrations, games, and activities for all ages.
Harvest Weekend. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum, 250 River Road, Peru. For information on events, visit babbiemuseum.org.
Meeting
Glenwood Cemetery Association Annual Meeting. 10 a.m., American Legion, Pratt St., Rouses Point.
SUNDAY, OCT. 10
Event
Harvest Weekend. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum, 250 River Road, Peru. For information on events, visit babbiemuseum.org.
Point au Roche Kids' Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This week will be a special lesson about campfire building. Kids will learn the steps and safety rules needed to build a controlled campfire and then roast some s'mores. Kids Club is geared toward ages 3 to 10 but all ages are welcome.
MONDAY, OCT. 11
Event
Little Explorers: Pumpkins. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This week's focus is the pumpkin. Program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
245th Battle of Valcour Anniversary. 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., outside of George Moore building, Clinton Community College, 136 Clinton Point Dr., Plattsburgh. Masks required. Bring your own chair.
TUESDAY, Oct. 12
Talk
"Navigating the Vertical World." 7 p.m., Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 State Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation, students free.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13
Event
Get Hired Job Fair. 3 to 7 p.m., Champlain Centre Mall, 60 Smithfield Blvd., Plattsburgh.
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
Event
Elmore SPCA Bottle Drive. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 556 Telegraph Road, Peru.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
Event
Elmore SPCA Bottle Drive. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 556 Telegraph Road, Peru.
Creepy Creatures. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to investigate some of the creepiest animals and plants living in the park. All ages and abilities welcome.
Meal
Harvest Dinner. 5 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 18 Trinity Place, Plattsburgh. $15, adults; $10, ages 12 and under. Reserve by Oct. 12. Make checks payable to: Algonquin Chapter -ADK. On memo line of check, indicate names of those attending. Mail check to: Kay Washbourne, 26 Rand Hill Road, Apt. 10, Morrisonville, N.Y. 12962.
SUNDAY, OCT. 17
Event
Outdoor Skills: Basic Map and Compass. 2 to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Beginner friendly, no outdoor or hiking experience is required. Come for one session or them all. Navigation with a map and compass is an essential skill for hiking safety. Most appropriate for ages 10 and up.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a guided hike to explore the trails of the Park and enjoy the fall colors. Hike will be easy-paced and about 2 miles. All ages are welcome.
TUESDAY, OCT. 19
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable via Zoom video teleconferencing. Email ransom@northnet.org, call 518-335-1951 or visit champlainvalleytoastersclubs.org for more information.
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
Meal
Harvest Dinner. 4 to 6 p.m., Frontier Chapter 203, 263 County Route 34, Burke. Takeout only. $12, adults; $6, ages 6 to 12; free, ages 5 and under. Roast turkey with all the trimmings and choice of apple or pumpkin pie. Pre-order by calling 518-232-1881.
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
Talk
"Haunted Hancock: Ghostly Tales of Champlain." 7 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Program will be held outdoors around a campfire. Attendees should dress warmly, and bring their own lawn chairs. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 518-585-7868 or via e-mail to tihistory@bridgepoint1com.
MONDAY, OCT. 25
Event
Little Explorers: Creepy Creatures. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Explore creepy creatures this week at our nature-themed story and playtime. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are always welcome.
Meeting
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Virtual participation also available via Zoom by visiting cefls.org/cefls-board and using password CEFLS.
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
Meeting
Nature Book Club for Adults. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Contact the Park Naturalist at kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov for this month’s book selection.
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
Meeting
Cornell Cooperative Extension Annual Meeting. 7 p.m., Beekmantown Town Hall, 571 Spellman Road, West Chazy.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday: 1 and 7 p.m.; Tuesday: 8 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 4 and 5.
Home Town Cable's Calvin Castine is at the annual Battle of Plattsburgh parade, followed by NCCS vs. Chazy JV girls soccer, and "Soup to Nuts" performing at Vesco Ridge Vineyard.
