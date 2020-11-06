Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
EVENTS
SATURDAY, NOV. 7
Coping with Cold. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Explore the many ways that the park animals survive the cold, and try a demonstration that shows the animals are more like humans than you would think. All ages and abilities welcome.
Baby Essentials Distribution Event. 10 a.m. to noon, St. John the Baptist Parish, 1804 Main St., Keeseville. Free baby diapers, formula, wipes, baby food and face masks. Remain in your vehicle at all times and wear masks.
MONDAY, NOV. 9
Little Explorers: Squirrels. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Join a park naturalist for a nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Come for themed stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30 a.m., then stay for outdoor playtime. Program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
SATURDAY, NOV. 14
Winter Bird Walk and Feeder Craft. 10 a.m. 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Join a park naturalist for a guided nature walk searching for some of the birds that stick around during the winter, then come back to the Nature Center to make a bird feeder. All ages welcome. Walk will be from 10 to 11 a.m. (approximately 1 to 1.5 miles) on easy trails. Craft will be available after 11 a.m. Come for either event, or both.
Homeward Bound Adirondacks Fundraiser. 3 p.m., American Legion Post 219, 53 Morton St., Malone. Ticket drawing to raise money for PTSD/suicide prevention programs.
"Citizen Kane." 7 p.m., Meron's Restaurant, 110 Bailey Ave., Plattsburgh. Presented by the Newman Center Film Series. Film will screen on 16 mm film. Free, maximum of 30 attendees.
SUNDAY, NOV. 15
Guided Hike. 3 to 5 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Join a park naturalist for a guided hike to explore the trails of the park and enjoy the fall colors. Hike will be easy-paced and no more than 3 miles. All ages welcome.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18
North Country Chamber of Commerce Job Fair (V). 2 to 4 p.m., interested parties can participate online. Visit tinyurl.com/yymfw6sw to register or for more information.
SATURDAY, NOV. 21
Animal Homes. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Join a park naturalist to see where birds, beavers, squirrels, insects and other animals have made their homes for the winter. Length of walk will be approximately one mile. All ages and abilities welcome.
MONDAY, NOV. 23
Little Explorers: Turkey. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Come for themed stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30 a.m., then stay for some outdoor playtime. Program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
FRIDAY, NOV. 27
#OptOutside Walk. 10 to 11:30 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for wildlife in the diverse habitats of the park. Walk will be approximately 2 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
SATURDAY, NOV. 28
Family Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Guided scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcome. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails.
SUNDAY, NOV. 29
Guided Hike. 3 to 5 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Join a park naturalist for a guided hike to explore the trails of the park and enjoy the fall colors. Hike will be easy-paced and no more than 3 miles. All ages welcome.
MEALS
SATURDAY, NOV. 7
Spaghetti Dinner. 4 to 6 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 18 Trinity Place, Plattsburgh. $10, adults; $5, ages five and under. To pre-purchase a ticket, call 518-563-2304.
SUNDAY, NOV. 8
Harvest Dinner. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Alexander's Church, 1 Church St., Morrisonville. Takeout only. $12. Deliveries within 10 miles, call 518-561-5039.
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
Ham and Mac and Cheese Dinner. 4:30 p.m., Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. $10, adults; $6, children 12 years old and under. Take-out only. Parking for pick-up will be available along Montcalm Street and at the Hancock House.
MEETINGS
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
Champlain Village Zoning Board of Appeals. 5 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Rt. 9, Champlain.
THURSDAY, NOV. 12
Town of Ticonderoga Town Board. 6 p.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
MONDAY, NOV. 16
Town of Ticonderoga Youth Committee. 6 p.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Champlain Village Board of Trustees. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Rt. 9, Champlain.
TUESDAY, NOV. 17
Town of Ticonderoga Building, Grounds, Parks, Recreation, Historical Lands, Monuments, Beach, Cemeteries and Library. 8:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., public can participate via Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com for more information.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18
Town of Ticonderoga Airport Committee. 8:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. 1 p.m., Lakeview Towers, 34 Flynn Ave, Plattsburgh. Open to the public.
Champlain Village Planning Board. 5 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Rt. 9, Champlain.
Chazy Public Library Board of Trustees. 5:30 p.m., 1329 Fiske Road, Chazy. Held in community room of library. Public is welcome.
THURSDAY, NOV. 19
Town of Ticonderoga Cemetery. 5:30 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Adirondack Chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby (V). 7 p.m., Viewable over Zoom. Email ny21ccl@gmail.com for more information and the meeting link.
MONDAY, NOV. 23
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., CEFLS Offices, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also viewable on Zoom. Find link at cefls.org/cefls-board and use password CEFLS. Masks required when attending in person.
TUESDAY, NOV. 24
Town of Ticonderoga Public Safety. 8 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Public Works. 8:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Highway Transfer Station. 9:15 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Municipal Facility Evaluation Committee. 1 p.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
Charter Communications Channel 192:
Friday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m.; Saturday Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 8 at noon;
Home Town Cable's Bob Venne sits down for a chat about the history of Perry's Mills with Hector Kaufman, followed by last year's Veterans Day observance at American Legion Post 912 in Rouses Point, NCCS vs. Chazy varsity boys soccer from Oct. 12, and NAC vs. Saranac varsity baseball from a year ago.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday, Nov. 9 at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.
Home Town Cable's Bob Venne sits down for a chat about the history of Perry's Mills with Hector Kaufman, followed by last year's Veterans Day observance at American Legion Post 912 in Rouses Point, NCCS vs. Chazy varsity boys soccer from Oct. 12, and NAC vs. Saranac varsity baseball from a year ago.
