FRIDAY, NOV. 19
Meal
Mason/Star Public Dinner. 4:30 p.m. until supplies run out, Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. Takeout only. $12, adults; $8, ages 12 and under.
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
Event
Fall Craft Fair. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Center, 8 Hall St., Chazy.
Coping With Cold. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Explore the many ways that the park animals survive the cold, and try a demonstration that shows the animals are more like us than you would think. All ages and abilities welcome.
Transgender Day of Remembrance (V). 2 to 4 p.m., viewable via Zoom videoconferencing. A day to, "bring attention to the continued violence and non-acceptance endured by the transgender community." Register for the ceremony online at tinyurl.com/cw32a7ts.
SUNDAY, NOV. 21
Meal
Country Breakfast. 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 769, 9509 State Route 9, Chazy. $8, adults; free, ages 10 and under.
MONDAY, NOV. 22
Event
Little Explorers: Turkeys. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This week's program focuses on turkeys. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
Meeting
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System. 4:30 p.m., 13 Oak St., Plattsburgh. People can also view the meetings virtually online at cefls.org/cefls-board with the password CEFLS. Masks required when attending in person.
TUESDAY, NOV. 23
Event
4th Annual Winter Gear and Food Drive. 3 to 7 p.m., Awaken Revival Center, 83 Bridge St., Plattsburgh.
FRIDAY, NOV. 26
Event
#OptOutside Walk. 10 to 11:30 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join the Park Naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for wildlife in the diverse habitats of the park. Walk will be approximately 2 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
SATURDAY, NOV. 27
Event
Family Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. A guided scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcome. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails.
SUNDAY, NOV. 28
Event
Outdoor Skills: Winter Safety. 2 to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Beginner friendly, no outdoor or hiking experience is required. This week's topic will be the most common hazards of cold weather adventures, plus what to wear and pack to have a safe and comfortable trip. This program is most appropriate for ages 10+.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join the park naturalist for a guided walk to explore the trails of the Park. Hike will be easy-paced and about 2 miles. All ages are welcome.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
Event
Ninth Annual A North Country Christmas Craft Show. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Alexander's Church, 1 Church St., Morrisonville.
Willsboro Congregational Church Annual Christmas Sale. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3199 Main St, Willsboro.
Animal Homes. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to see where birds, beavers, squirrels, insects, and other animals have made their homes. Length of walk will be approximately one mile. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
Event
Catholic Community of Constable, Westville and Trout River 2021 Holiday Raffle. Drawing held Dec. 5, St. Francis Church, Constable. Tickets $5 each or five for $20. Must be 18 or older to purchase. Purchase tickets after masses at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Constable or by calling 518-358-4394 or 518-483-1176.
Meal
Christmas Dinner. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Seton Catholic, 206 New York Road, Plattsburgh. Takeout only. $12 per person. Call-ahead orders available at 518-561-4031.
MONDAY, DEC. 6
Event
Little Explorers: Bears. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a nature-themed story and playtime. This week's topic is bears and what they are up to this time of year. Program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages and abilities welcome.
Christmas Box Angel of Hope Candlelight Vigil. 6 p.m., Riverside Cemetery, Rt 9, Chazy. Bring a white flower to lay at the angel in memory of loved ones lost too soon.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
Event
Evergreen Walk. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. A park naturalist will lead a guided nature walk to see what is happening in the park as it transitions to winter, highlighting and investigating some of the tree species that stay green all year. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
Event
Guided Hike and Bonfire. 3 to 5:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park and afterwards enjoy a bonfire and s’mores. Length of walk will be approximately 2 miles on easy trails. All ages and abilities welcome.
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
Meeting
South Plattsburgh Fire District. 5:30 p.m., Station No. 1, 4105 Route 22, Plattsburgh.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
Event
Winter Celebration. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stop by the Nature Center for crafts, games, and scavenger hunts that celebrate the official start of winter. All ages and abilities welcome.
MONDAY, DEC. 20
Event
Little Explorers: Winter Trees. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a nature-themed story and playtime. Come explore this week’s theme of winter trees to find out. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under but all ages and abilities are always welcome.
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom video conferencing, or you can attend in person. Email ransom@northnet.org, call 518-335-1951 or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday: 1 and 7 p.m.; Tuesday: 8 p.m.; Wednesday: 8 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 22 and 23
Home Town Cable is at the Nov. 11th Veterans Day ceremony at Rouses Point American Legion Post 912. Followed by the all-time favorite Home Town Cable episode: "What's Going on Here with Jimmy Meseck"; and then it's a look at the Nov. 8th opening of the U.S. border to Canadian traffic, and NCCS vs. AuSable Valley varsity volleyball.
