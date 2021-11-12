Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
Talk
"Juneau to Sitka, A Small Boat Cruise to Southeast Alaska: Glaciers Wildlife and Spectacular Scenery." 7 p.m., Second Floor Auditorium, Old Clinton County Courthouse, corner of Margaret and Court Streets, Plattsburgh. Richard Allen to present slideshow. Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club's November meeting to follow at 8 p.m.
Meeting
Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. 8 p.m., Second Floor Auditorium, Old Clinton County Courthouse, corner of Margaret and Court Streets, Plattsburgh.
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
Event
Winter Coat Giveaway. 10 a.m. to noon, First Presbyterian Church, 34 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Call 518-561-3140 for more information if you wish to donate coats.
Meal
Roast Beef Dinner. 3 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 1623, 3909 State Route 374, Lyon Mountain. $11 per person. Dine-in or takeout available.
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
Event
Lake Champlain Appaloosa Club Tack Auction. Noon, Rainbow Banquet Hall, 47 Woods Falls Rd, Altona.
Outdoor Skills: Fire Building. 2 to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Beginner friendly, no outdoor or hiking experience is required. This week's topic will be learning how to safely build a fire in the wilderness. This program is most appropriate for ages 10+.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join the park naturalist for a guided walk to explore the trails of the Park. Hike will be easy-paced and about 2 miles. All ages are welcome.
Meal
St. Alexander Harvest Dinner. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Alexander’s Church, 1 Church St., Morrisonville. Takeout only. $12, adults; $5, ages 6 to 12; free, ages 5 and under.
MONDAY, NOV. 15
Meeting
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will not be open to the public. People wishing to make comments should submit comments by emailing health@clintoncountygov.com at least two working days before the meeting.
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom video conferencing, or you can attend in person. Email ransom@northnet.org, call 518-335-1951 or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Clinton County Annual Meeting. 7 p.m., Beekmantown Town Hall, 571 Spellman Road, West Chazy.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17
Meeting
Village of Champlain Planning Board. 5 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
Meal
Mason/Star Public Dinner. 4:30 p.m. until supplies run out, Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. Takeout only. $12, adults; $8, ages 12 and under.
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
Event
Fall Craft Fair. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Center, 8 Hall St., Chazy.
Coping With Cold. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Explore the many ways that the park animals survive the cold, and try a demonstration that shows the animals are more like us than you would think. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, NOV. 21
Meal
Country Breakfast. 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 769, 9509 State Route 9, Chazy. $8, adults; free, ages 10 and under.
MONDAY, NOV. 22
Event
Little Explorers: Turkeys. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This week's program focuses on turkeys. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
FRIDAY, NOV. 26
Event
#OptOutside Walk. 10 to 11:30 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join the Park Naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for wildlife in the diverse habitats of the park. Walk will be approximately 2 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
SATURDAY, NOV. 27
Event
Family Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. A guided scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcome. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails.
SUNDAY, NOV. 28
Event
Outdoor Skills: Winter Safety. 2 to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Beginner friendly, no outdoor or hiking experience is required. This week's topic will be the most common hazards of cold weather adventures, plus what to wear and pack to have a safe and comfortable trip. This program is most appropriate for ages 10+.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join the park naturalist for a guided walk to explore the trails of the Park. Hike will be easy-paced and about 2 miles. All ages are welcome.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
Event
Ninth Annual A North Country Christmas Craft Show. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Alexander's Church, 1 Church St., Morrisonville.
MONDAY, DEC. 6
Event
Christmas Box Angel of Hope Candlelight Vigil. 6 p.m., Riverside Cemetery, Rt 9, Chazy. Bring a white flower to lay at the angel in memory of loved ones lost too soon.
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom video conferencing, or you can attend in person. Email ransom@northnet.org, call 518-335-1951 or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday: 1 and 7 p.m.; Tuesday: 8 p.m.; Wednesday: 8 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 15 and 16
Home Town Cable's Calvin and Judy Castine are in Rouses Point for a special CP Rail drive-by pulled by a 1958 engine, followed by a look at the new train-related arrival at the Lyon Mountain Railroad and Mining Museum; and then it's Halloween Fright Night at Hairstyles Unlimited in Chazy, NCCS varsity volleyball vs. Lake Placid, and the Bootleg Band on Center Stage in Rouses Point.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
The Clinton County Legislature meetings of Oct. 13 and 27, and the Rouses Point Village Board meeting of Nov. 1.
