EVENTS
SATURDAY, MAY 15
Kids to Parks Day. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, MAY 16
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be two to three miles on easy trails. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
“Can Heironymus Merkin Ever Forget Mercy Humppe and Find True Happiness?" 7 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 8 Everleth Drive, Plattsburgh. Movie screening on 16mm film. Free, with donations welcome. COVID-19 restrictions apply. Register planned attendance by e-mailing serious_61@yahoo.com or texting 518-802-1220.
SATURDAY, MAY 22
Nature Walk: Birds. 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join the park naturalist on a search for some of the many bird species that live in the park or are migrating through. The 8 to 9:30 a.m. slot will be geared toward adult birders, while the 10 to 11 a.m. will be geared more toward families with children. All ages are welcome. Bring binoculars or borrow a pair from the Nature Center: first come, first served. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, MAY 23
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. Visit the park's facebook page to find this week's meeting place.
MONDAY, MAY 24
Little Explorers: Frogs. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. This week's topic is frogs. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Great Adirondack Garage Sale. Various communities throughout the North Country. Register your sale location, times and listings for free online at www.greatadirondackgaragesale.com.
SATURDAY, MAY 29
Great Adirondack Garage Sale. Various communities throughout the North Country. Register your sale location, times and listings for free online at www.greatadirondackgaragesale.com.
SUNDAY, MAY 30
Great Adirondack Garage Sale. Various communities throughout the North Country. Register your sale location, times and listings for free online at www.greatadirondackgaragesale.com.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be two to three miles on easy trails. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
Community Tag Sale. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., VFW Post 125 at 116 Boynton Ave., Plattsburgh. Proceeds from the community sale will help Sunrise Rotary support community-based projects.
MEALS
SATURDAY, MAY 15
Turkey Dinner. 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 1623, 3909 State Route 374, Lyon Mountain. Limited socially distanced seating. Takeout orders available by calling 518-735-4372 or 518-593-2052. $12, adults; $6, ages six to 12; Free, ages five and under.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Roast Turkey Dinner. 4:30 p.m. until supplies last, Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. Takeout only. $10, adults; $6, ages 12 and under. Parking for pickup will be available along Montcalm Street and at the Hancock House.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
Retired Educators of New York Luncheon. 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 20, Quarry Road, Plattsburgh.
THURSDAY, JUNE 10
Deep Fried Turkey Dinner. 4 to 6:30 p.m., Frontier Chapter #203, 263 County Route 34, Burke. $12, adults; $6, ages 6 to 12; free, ages 5 and under. Takeout only. Call 518-232-1881 to order.
TALKS
MONDAY, MAY 17
"The Life Of Dr. William Beaumont." 6:30 p.m., MHAB Life Skills Campus, 14 Dormitory Drive, Plattsburgh. Dr. Paolo Fedi will present on the life and work of famous historical local Dr. William Beaumont. Masks and social distancing required. Temperatures will be taken at the door. There will also be a Zoom connection to the presentation that can be accessed by emailing the Clinon County Historical Association Director Helen Nerska at director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
"A Prison in the Woods (V)." 7 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Local scholar Clarence Jefferson Hall, Jr. will discuss his book, "A Prison in the Woods: Environment and Incarceration in New York’s North Country." Talk will be followed by a Q & A session. Register for event at tinyurl.com/wjr365m5.
SUNDAY, MAY 23
"What Would Humane and Sustainable Immigration Policy Look Like? (V)" 3 to 5 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Presented by the Adirondack Friends of Refugees and Immigrants group with speakers Pablo Bose, Director of Global and Regional Studies Program at the University of Vermont, and Isaac Wheeler, a New York-based immigration attorney.
MEETINGS
MONDAY, MAY 17
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m., Clinton County Government Center 1st Floor Meeting Room, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh. Meeting will not be open to the public. Members of the public that would like to express their concerns/comments can email health@clintoncountygov.com. Comments must be received two working days prior to meeting at health@clintoncountygov.com.
TUESDAY, MAY 18
Town of Ticonderoga Building, Grounds, Parks, Recreation, Historical Lands, Monuments, Beach, Cemeteries and Library. 8:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable via Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com for more information on the meeting.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
Champlain Village Planning Board. 5 p.m., Champlain Village Offices, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
Chazy Public Library Board of Trustees. 5:30 p.m., Community Room, Chazy Public Library, 1329 Fiske Road, Chazy.
MONDAY, MAY 24
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Masks required if attending in person. To attend virtually, visit cefls.org/cefls-board and use password CEFLS to access the Zoom stream of the meeting.
TUESDAY, MAY 25
Town of Ticonderoga Public Safety. 8 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Highway/Transfer Station. 9:15 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Public Works. 10:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Municipal Facility Evaluation Committee. 1 p.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Youth Committee. 6 p.m., Town of Ticonderoga Armory, 123 Champlain Ave, Ticonderoga.
THURSDAY, MAY 27
Town of Ticonderoga Financial Committee. 8:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Library. 9:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Black Watch Memorial Library, 99 Montcalm St, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This month, the club is continuing its Edwin Way Teale series, reading "North with the Spring." Come join the discussion even if you haven’t read a book. Note that this program meets indoors and is therefore very limited in size. E-mail kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or call 518-563-6444 for a book selection and to reserve your spot.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Virtual Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov for link to virtual meeting.
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or call 518-572-4305 for more information on how to join the virtual meeting.
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6:30 to 8 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Joint meeting with the Cromwell (Connecticut) Commmunity Toastmasters Club. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or call 518-572-4305 for more information on how to join the virtual meeting.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
All times: 1 and 7 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, May 17 and 18.
Home Town Cable's Calvin Castine chats with NCCS school superintendent Robb Garrand regarding the "Capital Project" construction, followed by the Northern Tier Clergy's National Day of Prayer service, Chazy vs. NCCS varsity baseball and NCCS vs. Beekmantown varsity girls basketball.
