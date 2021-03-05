Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
EVENTS
SATURDAY, MARCH 6
Nature Walk: Signs of Life. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for an approximately 1 mile walk on the park trails and search for signs of plant life. All ages and abilities welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, MARCH 7
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be two to three miles on easy trails. All ages welcome. If there is a lot of snow, the walk will become a snowshoe excursion. All ages and abilities welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
5 Senses Walk. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a short walk while practicing using all senses to observe the environment. All ages and abilities welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, MARCH 14
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. Visit the park's facebook page to find this week's meeting place.
MONDAY, MARCH 15
Little Explorers: Clover. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages five and under. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30 a.m., then stay for some outdoor playtime. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
Leprechaun Hunt. 10 a.m. to noon, Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Come get a map and list of clues and set-off to search for treasure. Exchange "gold" for prizes back at the Nature Center. The park naturalist will be available to help with map reading and assist in the hunt. Pick up a map any time between 10 a.m. and noon, prizes available until 12:30 p.m. All ages and abilities welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, MARCH 21
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be two to three miles on easy trails. All ages welcome. If there is a lot of snow, the walk will become a snowshoe excursion. All ages and abilities welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
MONDAY, MARCH 22
CVPH Blood Drive. 3 to 6:30 p.m., St. Augustine's Parish Center, 3035 N Main St., Peru.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
Busy Beavers. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. The beavers have been busy this winter cutting down trees in the park. Join a park naturalist to learn about these animal engineers on a short walk to look for signs of their winter activities. All ages and abilities welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
Fruit Tree Pruning Workshop. 10 a.m. to noon, 12080 State Route 9N, Upper Jay. Register by March 25. Masks and social distancing required. Call Franklin County Soil and Water at 518-651-2097 to register.
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. Visit the park's facebook page to find this week's meeting place.
MONDAY, MARCH 29
Little Explorers: Maple Syrup. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages five and under. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30 a.m., then stay for some outdoor playtime. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
MEALS
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner. 4:30 to 6 p.m., St. Augustine's Parish Center, 3030 Main St., Peru. $10. Takeout only.
SUNDAY, MARCH 14
Michigan Lunch. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 875, 80 W Main St., Chateaugay.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
Spaghetti Dinner. 3 to 6 p.m., Burke Volunteer Fire Department, 1041 E Main St, Burke.
MEETINGS
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
Town of Ticonderoga Town Board. 6 p.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
MONDAY, MARCH 15
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m., Clitnon County Office of Emergency Services, 16 Emergency Services Drive, Plattsburgh. Members of the public that would like to express their concerns/comments can email health@clintoncountygov.com. Requests to address the Board of Health must be received two working days prior to meeting at health@clintoncountygov.com. The meeting will not be open to the public.
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
Town of Ticonderoga Building, Grounds, Parks, Recreation, Historical Lands, Monuments, Beach, Cemeteries and Library. 8:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m. viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
Town of Ticonderoga Cemetery. 5:30 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
Town of Ticonderoga Public Safety. 8 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Highway/Transfer Station. 9:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Public Works. 10:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Municipal Facility Evaluation Committee. 1 p.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
Town of Ticonderoga Financial Committee. 8:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This month's reading is choose your own adventure. The topic will be ravens/crows. Come join the discussion even if you haven’t read a book. Need a book recommendation. Just ask. Note that this program meets indoors and is therefore very limited in size. E-mail kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or call 518-563-6444 to reserve your spot.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
Virtual Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov by March 25 for link to virtual meeting.
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m. viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m. viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
