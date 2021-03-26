Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
EVENTS
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
Busy Beavers. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. The beavers have been busy this winter cutting down trees in the park. Join a park naturalist to learn about these animal engineers on a short walk to look for signs of their winter activities. All ages and abilities welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
Fruit Tree Pruning Workshop. 10 a.m. to noon, 12080 State Route 9N, Upper Jay. Register by March 25. Masks and social distancing required. Call Franklin County Soil and Water at 518-651-2097 to register.
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. Visit the park's facebook page to find this week's meeting place.
MONDAY, MARCH 29
Little Explorers: Maple Syrup. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages five and under. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30 a.m., then stay for some outdoor playtime. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
"American Dreamer." 7 p.m., Best Western Plus, 446 Route 3, Plattsburgh. Movie screening on 16 mm film. Free, with donations welcome. COVID-19 restrictions apply. Register planned attendance by e-mailing serious_61@yahoo.com or calling/texting 518-802-1220. Presented by the Newman Center Film Series.
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
Spring Clothing Sale. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., St. Vincent's Thrift Store, 3028 Main St., Peru. Gently used spring/summer clothing and footwear.
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
Spring Clothing Sale. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Vincent's Thrift Store, 3028 Main St., Peru. Gently used spring/summer clothing and footwear.
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
Spring Clothing Sale. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Vincent's Thrift Store, 3028 Main St., Peru. Gently used spring/summer clothing and footwear.
MEALS
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
Spaghetti Dinner. 3 to 6 p.m., Burke Volunteer Fire Department, 1041 E Main St, Burke.
Turkey Dinner. 3 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 1623, 3909 State Route 374, Lyon Mountain. $12, adults; $6, ages 6 to 12; Free, ages 5 and under. Takeout orders available. Call 518-735-4372, 518-593-2052 or 518-593-7567 or visit the Legion Facebook page in advance or day of the meal to order. Limited socially distanced seating will be available, masks required.
TALKS
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
"Migrant Pathways at Northern Border (V)." 3 to 5 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. To register for event, email 1vreiner@gmail.com.
MEETINGS
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
Virtual Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov by March 25 for link to virtual meeting.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31
Chazy Public Library Board of Trustees. 5:30 p.m., Chazy Public Library, 1329 Fiske Rd, Chazy.
MONDAY, APRIL 5
Champlain Village Board of Trustees. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m. viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10
Champlain Village Zoning Board of Appeals. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
South Plattsburgh Fire District. 5:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 1, 4105 Route 22, Plattsburgh.
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m. viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
Champlain Village Planning Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Masks required if attending in person. To attend virtually, visit cefls.org/cefls-board and use password CEFLS to access the Zoom stream of the meeting.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
All times: 1 and 7 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, March 29 and 30.
Home Town Cable presents Chazy vs. Seton Catholic varsity boys basketball, NAC vs. NCCS varsity boys basketball, and Our Little Corner with Gordie Little chatting with singer-songwriter Roy Hurd.
