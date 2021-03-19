Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
EVENTS
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
Leprechaun Hunt. 10 a.m. to noon, Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Come get a map and list of clues and set-off to search for treasure. Exchange "gold" for prizes back at the Nature Center. The park naturalist will be available to help with map reading and assist in the hunt. Pick up a map any time between 10 a.m. and noon, prizes available until 12:30 p.m. All ages and abilities welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, MARCH 21
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be two to three miles on easy trails. All ages welcome. If there is a lot of snow, the walk will become a snowshoe excursion. All ages and abilities welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
MONDAY, MARCH 22
CVPH Blood Drive. 3 to 6:30 p.m., St. Augustine's Parish Center, 3035 N Main St., Peru.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
Busy Beavers. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. The beavers have been busy this winter cutting down trees in the park. Join a park naturalist to learn about these animal engineers on a short walk to look for signs of their winter activities. All ages and abilities welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
Fruit Tree Pruning Workshop. 10 a.m. to noon, 12080 State Route 9N, Upper Jay. Register by March 25. Masks and social distancing required. Call Franklin County Soil and Water at 518-651-2097 to register.
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. Visit the park's facebook page to find this week's meeting place.
MONDAY, MARCH 29
Little Explorers: Maple Syrup. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages five and under. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30 a.m., then stay for some outdoor playtime. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
MEALS
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
Spaghetti Dinner. 3 to 6 p.m., Burke Volunteer Fire Department, 1041 E Main St, Burke.
Turkey Dinner. 3 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 1623, 3909 State Route 374, Lyon Mountain. $12, adults; $6, ages 6 to 12; Free, ages 5 and under. Takeout orders available. Call 518-735-4372, 518-593-2052 or 518-593-7567 or visit the Legion Facebook page in advance or day of the meal to order. Limited socially distanced seating will be available, masks required.
TALKS
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
"Migrant Pathways at Northern Border (V)." 3 to 5 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. To register for event, email 1vreiner@gmail.com.
MEETINGS
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
Town of Ticonderoga Public Safety. 8 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Highway/Transfer Station. 9:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Public Works. 10:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Municipal Facility Evaluation Committee. 1 p.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
Town of Ticonderoga Financial Committee. 8:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This month's reading is choose your own adventure. The topic will be ravens/crows. Come join the discussion even if you haven’t read a book. Need a book recommendation. Just ask. Note that this program meets indoors and is therefore very limited in size. E-mail kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or call 518-563-6444 to reserve your spot.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
Virtual Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov by March 25 for link to virtual meeting.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31
Chazy Public Library Board of Trustees. 5:30 p.m., Chazy Public Library, 1329 Fiske Rd, Chazy.
MONDAY, APRIL 5
Champlain Village Board of Trustees. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m. viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10
Champlain Village Zoning Board of Appeals. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
South Plattsburgh Fire District. 5:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 1, 4105 Route 22, Plattsburgh.
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m. viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
Champlain Village Planning Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Masks required if attending in person. To attend virtually, visit cefls.org/cefls-board and use password CEFLS to access the Zoom stream of the meeting.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
All times: 1 and 7 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, March 22 and 23.
Home Town Cable presents NCCS vs. Plattsburgh high school hockey, followed by NCCS vs. Plattsburgh varsity girls basketball, Chazy vs. Seton Catholic varsity girls basketball, and NCCS vs. Beekmantown varsity boys basketball.
