EVENTS
TODAY (FRIDAY, MARCH 6)
"Harriet." 7 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Adults, $15; Ages 17 and under, $5. Purchase movie tickets at tinyurl.com/tkqsauv.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
Nature Walk: Signs of Life. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a roughly 1 mile walk on the park trails and search for signs of life in the forest. All ages and abilities welcome.
Food from the Farm 2020. 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Plattsburgh City Rec Gym, 52 U.S. Oval, Plattsburgh. Numerous vendors and local restaurants will be there selling food and farm products. $5, adults; $20 per family. Ages 5 and under, free.
Kids' Station Becomes Enchanted. 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Kids’ Station Children’s Museum, 13 New York Road, Plattsburgh. There will be fairy and dragon crafts and more. Explore the museum and let your imagination take you on a journey with the Fairy, Mermaid, and Dragon Exhibits. $5 per person, $3 for Kids’ Station Members. Children under 1 year old, no charge.
"Kramer vs. Kramer." 7 p.m., Newman Center, 90 Broad St., Plattsburgh. On reel-to-reel 16 mm film. Free, donations welcome.
"Knives Out." 7:30 p.m., Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 State Route 22, Essex. Movie Tickets $6, adults; $3, ages 17 and under.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
Introduction to Hiking for Beginners. 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join the Park Naturalist and special guests for a series of programs aimed at the beginner hiker. Come for one session or them all. All ages and abilities are welcome.
"The Princess Bride." 3 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Movie tickets $8, general admission; $5, students and seniors. Purchase at the Strand Center Box Office or at tinyurl.com/uwkfyue.
MONDAY, MARCH 9
Little Explorers: Windy Weather. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh.
CVPH Blood Drive. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 875, 80 W Main St., Plattsburgh. To be eligible to donate blood, a person must be in good health and at least 17 years of age. The minimum weight requirement is 110 lbs. All donors must pass a physical and health history exam conducted at the drive prior to donation. A valid ID is required. Whole blood can be donated once every eight weeks.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
CVPH Blood Drive. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saranac Lake High School, 79 Canaras Ave, Saranac Lake. To be eligible to donate blood, a person must be in good health and at least 17 years of age. The minimum weight requirement is 110 lbs. All donors must pass a physical and health history exam conducted at the drive prior to donation. A valid ID is required. Whole blood can be donated once every eight weeks.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
Career Fair. 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ticonderoga Campus, North Country Community College, 11 Hawkeye Trail, Ticonderoga. Register by emailing dstgermain@nccc.edu or calling 315-566-1376.
CVPH Blood Drive. 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mooers Fire Department, 2508 Route 11, Mooers. To be eligible to donate blood, a person must be in good health and at least 17 years of age. The minimum weight requirement is 110 lbs. All donors must pass a physical and health history exam conducted at the drive prior to donation. A valid ID is required. Whole blood can be donated once every eight weeks.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
EquiDay. 9 a.m., Miner Institute, 586 Ridge Road, Chazy. A day-long symposium on horse-related topics. Schedule of events can be found at www.whminer.org. Email lassell@whminer.com or call 518-846-7121 for more information.
Fundraiser Sale. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1045 Wicker St., Ticonderoga. Decorations and craft supplies, quilting and scrapbooking items as well as plenty of white elephant merchandise. To benefit the Ticonderoga Area Clergy Association.
Five Senses Walk. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a short walk while practicing using all our senses to observe our environment. All ages and abilities welcome. An alternative, indoor sensory activity will be available in case of bad weather.
"Sanctuary" and "Seasons in Wetlands." 7 p.m., Lake Flower Landing, 421 Lake Flower Ave., Saranac Lake. Movies followed by discussion.
St. Paddy's Party. 8 p.m., Meron's, 110 Bailey Ave., Plattsburgh.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
"The Hunchback of Notre Dame." 3 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Movie tickets $8, general admission; $5, students and seniors. Purchase at the Strand Center Box Office or at tinyurl.com/vzj7uy4.
Messy Easter. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Peru Community Church Fellowship Center, corner of Elm and Pleasant Streets, Peru. Activities, crafts and informal conversation for all ages related to the Easter story. Followed by a hot meal. Free.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Open House. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Seton Catholic, 206 New York Road, Plattsburgh.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
Leprechaun Hunt. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. All ages and abilities welcome. A limited number of maps will still be available at the Nature Center until 2 p.m.
Maple Weekend. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Parker Family Maple, 1043 Slosson Road, West Chazy.
Mary Thwaits Beat Breast Cancer Bash. 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., American Legion Post 504, 11 McCrea St., Au Sable Forks. Music, Michigans, raffles, prizes and auction to help raise money for Amanda "Mary" Thwaits' medical bills.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
Tack Auction. Noon, Rainbow Banquet Hall, 47 Woods Falls Road, Altona.
Introduction to Hiking for Beginners. 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join the Park Naturalist and special guests for a series of programs aimed at the beginner hiker. Come for one session or them all. All ages and abilities are welcome.
MONDAY, MARCH 23
Little Explorers: Maple Syrup. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week we’ll explore maple syrup.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
Author Meet and Greet. Noon to 2 p.m., Lake City Books and Writer's Nook, 164 Boynton Ave., Plattsburgh.
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
Silent Movie Night: Short Films by Georges Méliès. 6 p.m., The Alice T. Miner Museum, 9618 State Route 9, Chazy.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
18th Annual High Tea With Famous Women. 2 p.m. Turnpike Weslyan Church, 2224 Military Turnpike, Plattsburgh. The presenters, dressed as famous historical women in period costume, circulate among the tea tables, telling about their lives. Tickets $15 and must be purchased in advance by calling 518-563-5794.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1
"Monty Python." 6:30 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Movie tickets $8, general admission; $5, students and seniors. Purchase at the Strand Center Box Office or at tinyurl.com/wb5l252.
SATURDAY, APRIL 4
Mooers Volunteer Fire Department Ninth Annual Easter Raffle. 6 p.m., 2508 Route 11, Mooers.
MONDAY, APRIL 27
Seventh Annual Evening of Healing. 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Newman Center, 90 Broad St., Plattsburgh. Speakers will present on topics like suicide loss, alcohol and drug addiction and severe postpartum depression.
MEALS
TODAY (FRIDAY, MARCH 6)
Fish Fry. 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish, 8 Hall St., Chazy. $12, adults; $6, ages 6 to 12. All takeouts, $12.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
All-You-Can-Eat Chicken and Biscuit Dinner. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mooers Fire Department, 2508 Route 11, Mooers. $10, adults; $7.50, ages 6 to 12; Free, ages 5 and under.
United Way Annual Meeting and Recognition Dinner. 5 p.m., Butcher Block Restaurant, 15 Booth Drive, Plattsburgh. Registration and cash bar, 5 p.m.; sit-down dinner, 6 p.m. $40 per person or $380 per group of 10. Register by calling 518-563-0028 or emailing holly@unitedwayadk.org.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner. 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., St. Augustine's Parish Center, 3035 N Main St., Peru. $10, adults; $5, ages 6 to 12; free, ages 5 and under.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
St. Patrick's Sunday Boiled Dinner and Music. Noon to 4 p.m., Peru VFW Post 309, 710 Pleasant St., Peru. Dinner from noon to 2 p.m., music from "The Country Band" from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. $10 for meal, $5 cover for just music.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
North Country Chamber of Commerce St. Patrick's Day Breakfast. 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., Ballroom, Angell College Center, SUNY Plattsburgh. Individual tickets, $38; Corporate table of 10, $280. Register at tinyurl.com/txtx6xu.
Corned Beef Dinner/Dance. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Fort Covington Adult Center, 2526 Fort Covington St., Fort Covington. Cost by donation for ages 60 and older, $6.75 for anyone under 60.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
Fourth Sunday Breakfast. 9 a.m. to Noon, Peru VFW Post 309, 710 Pleasant St., Peru. $10, seconds on the house.
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast. 8 to 11 a.m., Mooers Fire Department, 2508 Route 11, Mooers. $8, adults; $5, ages 5 to 10; free, ages 4 and under.
Spaghetti Dinner. 5 to 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Keeseville. $10 per plate, $40 per family. Ages 10 and under, free.
TALKS
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
Kate Larson Luncheon Lecture. Noon to 2 p.m., Hotel North Woods, 2520 Main St., Lake Placid. Harriet Tubman Biographer and Historian Kate Larson presenting. Tickets $30. Purchase by emailing mreding@johnbrownlives.org.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
"Bridges out of Poverty" Forum. 1 to 4 p.m., Plattsburgh United Methodist Church, 127 Beekman St., Plattsburgh. Register by calling 518-563-2992 or emailing office@plattsburghumc.org.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
"Port Henry: Hollywood of the East." 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 State Route 22, Essex. $5 suggested donation; students, free.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
CVFC Recovery Campus Services. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Clinton County Government Center, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh. Talk on what services the campus offers. Register by calling 518-565-4620 or emailing aging@co.clinton.ny.us.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
"All About the Hoot: Owls of the Adirondacks." 7 p.m., Second Floor Auditorium, Clinton County Courthouse, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh. Business meeting of the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club to follow at 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
"Microplastics in Lake Champlain." 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 State Route 22, Essex. $5 suggested donation; students, free.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
"March Men-ness: the Inside Scoop." 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Ali Rosenbaum will host a panel of Beck Meisenheimer, Tom McNichols, Josh Kretser and Mike Derrick. Examining being a man in 2020. Free.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
"Wound and Ostomy Care Resources in North Country." 5:30 p.m., West Side Ballroom, 253 New York Road, Plattsburgh. Free. Register by visiting tinyurl.com/tjl5t3k or calling 518-562-7320.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
"William Beaumont and his Legacy in Medical History." 6:30 p.m., Lake Forest Senior Living Community, 8 Lake Forest Drive, Plattsburgh. With presenter Paolo Fedi, M.D., Ph.D.
MEETINGS
MONDAY, MARCH 9
Dannemora Village Board. 4 p.m., Village Office, 40 Emmons St., Dannemora. Budget meeting.
Kiwanis Noon Club. 5:15 p.m., JCEO Offices, 55 Margaret St., Plattsburgh. March board meeting.
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public with no financial or commitment obligation required. Child care will be provided during meetings.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
Kiwanis Plattsburgh Breakfast Club. 7:30 a.m., Gus's Red Hots, 3 Cumberland Head Road, Plattsburgh.
Pleasant Valley Quilters. 6:30 p.m., Elizabethtown Community Hospital Conference Room, 75 Park St., Elizabethtown.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
Kiwanis Noon Club. 12:15 p.m., Comfort Inn Breakfast Room, 411 State Route 3, Plattsburgh. Lunch meeting.
MONDAY, MARCH 16
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public with no financial or commitment obligation required. Child care will be provided during meetings.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
Kiwanis Plattsburgh Breakfast Club. 7:30 a.m., Gus's Red Hots, 3 Cumberland Head Road, Plattsburgh.
Clinton County Human Rights Commission. 5:30 p.m., Clinton County Government Center 2nd floor, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh. Monthly meeting.
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club. 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., United Way, 45 Tom Miller Road, Plattsburgh.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
Kiwanis Noon Club. 12:15 p.m., Comfort Inn Breakfast Room, 411 State Route 3, Plattsburgh. Lunch meeting with presentation of Kiwanian & Citizen of the Year Awards.
MONDAY, MARCH 23
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public with no financial or commitment obligation required. Child care will be provided during meetings.
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
Kiwanis Plattsburgh Breakfast Club. 7:30 a.m., Gus's Red Hots, 3 Cumberland Head Road, Plattsburgh.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
Chazy Public Library Board of Trustees. 5:30 p.m., Community Room, Chazy Public Library, 1329 Fiske Road, Chazy.
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
Kiwanis Noon Club. 12:15 p.m., Comfort Inn Breakfast Room, 411 State Route 3, Plattsburgh. Club assembly lunch meeting.
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
Catholic Priesthood Discernment Group. 3 p.m., St. Peter's Church, 114 Cornelia St., Plattsburgh. For high school junior men and older.
MONDAY, MARCH 30
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public with no financial or commitment obligation required. Child care will be provided during meetings.
TUESDAY, MARCH 31
Kiwanis Plattsburgh Breakfast Club. 7:30 a.m., Gus's Red Hots, 3 Cumberland Head Road, Plattsburgh.
TUESDAY, APRIL 7
Kiwanis Plattsburgh Breakfast Club. 7:30 a.m., Gus's Red Hots, 3 Cumberland Head Road, Plattsburgh.
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club. 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., United Way, 45 Tom Miller Road, Plattsburgh.
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
Kiwanis Plattsburgh Breakfast Club. 7:30 a.m., Gus's Red Hots, 3 Cumberland Head Road, Plattsburgh.
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club. 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., United Way, 45 Tom Miller Road, Plattsburgh.
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
Catholic Priesthood Discernment Group. 3 p.m., St. Peter's Church, 114 Cornelia St., Plattsburgh. For high school junior men and older.
TUESDAY, APRIL 21
Clinton County Human Rights Commission. 5:30 p.m., Clinton County Government Center 2nd floor, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh. Monthly meeting.
Kiwanis Plattsburgh Breakfast Club. 7:30 a.m., Gus's Red Hots, 3 Cumberland Head Road, Plattsburgh.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
Charter Communications Channel 192:
All times: 4 p.m., 8 p.m. and midnight.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 6, 7 and 8.
Home Town Cable is CCHA presentation in Beekmantown, followed by NAC vs. Saranac Lake varsity boys basketball and Chazy vs. Seton Catholic varsity girls basketball.
TWC Channel 30:
All times: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, March 9 and 10.
Home Town Cable is CCHA presentation in Beekmantown, followed by NAC vs. Saranac Lake varsity boys basketball and Chazy vs. Seton Catholic varsity girls basketball.
