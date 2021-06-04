Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
EVENTS
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
Community Tag Sale. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., VFW Post 125 at 116 Boynton Ave., Plattsburgh. Proceeds from the community sale will help Sunrise Rotary support community-based projects.
St. Mary's Flea Market. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Mary's Church/School, Fort Covington. Interested vendors can call 518-358-0208 for more information.
MONDAY, JUNE 7
Little Explorers: Slithery Snakes. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. This week's topic is snakes. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, JUNE 13
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum Reopening. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 250 River Road, Peru.
Bees! 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Celebrate Pollinator Week by joining a park naturalist to find out how bees find food, why some bees make honey, and why they are so important to people. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum Reopening. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 250 River Road, Peru.
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. Visit the park's facebook page to find this week's meeting place.
MONDAY, JUNE 21
Little Explorers: Buzzing Bees. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. This week's topic is bees. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
International Mud Day. 10 to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. This week's topic is bees. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
MEALS
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
Spaghetti Dinner. 4 to 7 p.m., Mooers Fire Station, 2508 Route 11, Mooers. Drive-thru service. $10.
THURSDAY, JUNE 10
Deep Fried Turkey Dinner. 4 to 6:30 p.m., Frontier Chapter #203, 263 County Route 34, Burke. $12, adults; $6, ages 6 to 12; free, ages 5 and under. Takeout only. Call 518-232-1881 to order.
TALKS
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
"Plattsburgh's Stone Arch Bridge: An Historic Dedication Captured in Photos." 6:30 p.m., MHAB Life Skills Campus, 14 Dormitory Drive, Plattsburgh. Talk and photo presentation by Roger Black.
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
"Black Voting Rights in the Adirondacks." 7 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Presentation by Pete Nelson.
MEETINGS
TUESDAY, JUNE 8
South Plattsburgh Fire District. 5:30 p.m., Station 1, 4105 Route 22, Plattsburgh.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
Champlain Village Zoning Board of Appeals. 6:30 p.m., Village Offices, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
MONDAY, JUNE 14
Champlain Village Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Offices, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16
Champlain Village Planning Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Offices, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6:30 to 8 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Joint meeting with the Cromwell (Connecticut) Commmunity Toastmasters Club. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or call 518-572-4305 for more information on how to join the virtual meeting.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Come join the discussion even if you haven’t read a book. E-mail kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or call 518-563-6444 for a book selection and to reserve your spot.
MONDAY, JUNE 28
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Libary System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., CEFLS Board Room, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Open to the public, masks required.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
All times: 1 and 7 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, June 7 and 8.
Home Town Cable presents the recent Memorial Day services by American Legion Post 912 and VFW Post 1418, followed by the 2021 Clinton Community College spring commencement, Chazy vs. Lake Placid varsity girls basketball and NCCS vs. Beekmantown varsity volleyball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.