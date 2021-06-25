Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
EVENTS
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
Craft and Vendor Sale and Yard Sale. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Salvation Army 3804 South Catherine Street, Plattsburgh. To register as vendor, call 518-578-2666 or email nephewd@westelcom.com.
International Mud Day. 10 to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. This week's topic is bees. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
SUNDAY, JULY 4
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
SUNDAY, JULY 11
Sunday on Valcour Island And Bluff Point Lighthouse Tour. Transportation leaves every 20 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. from Peru Dock, 3930 State Route 9, Plattsburgh. $30 person for round trip and tour. Preregistration required by July 7. Call 518-561-0340 to register.
SATURDAY, JULY 17
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
SUNDAY, JULY 18
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
SUNDAY, AUG 15
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
SUNDAY, AUG. 29
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
MEALS
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
Lyon Mountain Knights of Columbus Breakfast. 8 a.m. to noon, American Legion Post #1623, 3909 State Route 374, Lyon Mountain. $10, adults; $5, ages 6 to 12; free, ages 5 and under. Take out orders available, call 518-735-4372. No mask necessary for fully vaccinated individuals
TALKS
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
"Stress, Resiliency and Wellness – Learn to Help Yourself and Others (V)." 10 a.m., viewable via Zoom videoconferencing. Guest speaker Richelle Gregory, Clinton County Director of Community Services, will present. Learn To register, please contact Sean Burke at 518-565-4620 or email aging@clintoncountygov.com.
MEETINGS
MONDAY, JUNE 28
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Libary System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., CEFLS Board Room, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Open to the public, masks required.
TUESDAY, JULY 6
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Joint meeting with the Cromwell (Connecticut) Commmunity Toastmasters Club. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or call 518-572-4305 for more information on how to join the virtual meeting.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Joint meeting with the Cromwell (Connecticut) Commmunity Toastmasters Club. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or call 518-572-4305 for more information on how to join the virtual meeting.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
All times: 1 and 7 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, June 28 and 29.
Home Town Cable presents Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh varsity boys basketball, followed by an evening at Vesco Ridge Vineyards, with the band "Soup to Nuts" performing for the grateful crowd.
