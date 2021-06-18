Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
EVENTS
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
Artisan Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St, Plattsburgh. Over 40 vendors selling pottery, jewelry, baked goods and more.
Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum Reopening. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 250 River Road, Peru.
Town of Peru/Town of AuSable Cemetery tours. 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., starts at St. Augustine's Church Cemetery, Peru. $15 per person or $25 per couple, includes lunch. Call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org to register.
Bees! 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Celebrate Pollinator Week by joining a park naturalist to find out how bees find food, why some bees make honey, and why they are so important to people. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum Reopening. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 250 River Road, Peru.
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. Visit the park's facebook page to find this week's meeting place.
MONDAY, JUNE 21
Little Explorers: Buzzing Bees. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. This week's topic is bees. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
Craft and Vendor Sale and Yard Sale. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Salvation Army 3804 South Catherine Street, Plattsburgh. To register as vendor, call 518-578-2666 or email nephewd@westelcom.com.
International Mud Day. 10 to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. This week's topic is bees. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
SUNDAY, JULY 4
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
SUNDAY, JULY 11
Sunday on Valcour Island And Bluff Point Lighthouse Tour. Transportation leaves every 20 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. from Peru Dock, 3930 State Route 9, Plattsburgh. $30 person for round trip and tour. Preregistration required by July 7. Call 518-561-0340 to register.
SATURDAY, JULY 17
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
SUNDAY, JULY 18
unday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
SUNDAY, AUG 15
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
SUNDAY, AUG. 29
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
MEALS
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
Michigan-Fest. 4:30 to 6 p.m., St. Augustine's Parish Center, 3035 N Main St, Peru. Takeout only, $7.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
Lyon Mountain Knights of Columbus Breakfast. 8 a.m. to noon, American Legion Post #1623, 3909 State Route 374, Lyon Mountain. $10, adults; $5, ages 6 to 12; free, ages 5 and under. Take out orders available, call 518-735-4372. No mask necessary for fully vaccinated individuals
TALKS
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
"Black Voting Rights in the Adirondacks." 7 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Presentation by Pete Nelson.
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
"Stress, Resiliency and Wellness – Learn to Help Yourself and Others (V)." 10 a.m., viewable via Zoom videoconferencing. Guest speaker Richelle Gregory, Clinton County Director of Community Services, will present. Learn To register, please contact Sean Burke at 518-565-4620 or email aging@clintoncountygov.com.
MEETINGS
MONDAY, JUNE 21
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m., Clinton County Government Center First Floor Meeting Room, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh Comments for the board can be emailed to health@clintoncountygov.com up to June 19.
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
Westport Cemetery Association. 7 p.m., Westport Federated Church Fellowship Hall, 6486 Main St., Westport. Annual meeting.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Come join the discussion even if you haven’t read a book. E-mail kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or call 518-563-6444 for a book selection and to reserve your spot.
MONDAY, JUNE 28
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Libary System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., CEFLS Board Room, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Open to the public, masks required.
TUESDAY, JULY 6
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Joint meeting with the Cromwell (Connecticut) Commmunity Toastmasters Club. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or call 518-572-4305 for more information on how to join the virtual meeting.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Joint meeting with the Cromwell (Connecticut) Commmunity Toastmasters Club. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or call 518-572-4305 for more information on how to join the virtual meeting.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
All times: 1 and 7 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, June 21 and 22.
Home Town Cable is at the St. Patrick's and St. Mary's Confirmation ceremony, with Bishop Terry LaValley officiating; followed by Chazy vs. Seton Catholic varsity boys basketball and NCCS vs. Beekmantown varsity hockey.
