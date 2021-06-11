Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
EVENTS
SUNDAY, JUNE 13
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum Reopening. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 250 River Road, Peru.
Town of Peru/Town of AuSable Cemetery tours. 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., starts at St. Augustine's Church Cemetery, Peru. $15 per person or $25 per couple, includes lunch. Call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org to register.
Bees! 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Celebrate Pollinator Week by joining a park naturalist to find out how bees find food, why some bees make honey, and why they are so important to people. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum Reopening. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 250 River Road, Peru.
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. Visit the park's facebook page to find this week's meeting place.
MONDAY, JUNE 21
Little Explorers: Buzzing Bees. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. This week's topic is bees. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
Craft and Vendor Sale and Yard Sale. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Salvation Army 3804 South Catherine Street, Plattsburgh. To register as vendor, call 518-578-2666 or email nephewd@westelcom.com.
International Mud Day. 10 to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. This week's topic is bees. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
MEALS
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
Chicken and Biscuit Dinner. 4:30 p.m., Westport Federated Church, 6486 Main St., Westport. Takeout only. $12, adults; $5, ages 5 to 12; Pre-school age, free.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
Michigan-Fest. 4:30 to 6 p.m., St. Augustine's Parish Center, 3035 N Main St, Peru. Takeout only, $7.
TALKS
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16
"Weighing the Impact of Obesity (V)." Noon to 1 p.m., viewable via Zoom videoconferencing. Presentation by Dr. Renu Yadav. Register at tinyurl.com/tv4hprt8.
LWV Forum: Diversity on the Federal Courts (V). 7 p.m., viewable via Zoom videoconferencing. Dr. Raymond Carman Jr., Assoc. Prof of Political Science at SUNY Plattsburgh chronicles the history of diversity on the federal courts and discusses the effect diversity has on judicial decision-making. Free and open to the public. Email dmwardell76@gmail.com for Zoom link.
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
"Plattsburgh's Stone Arch Bridge: An Historic Dedication Captured in Photos." 6:30 p.m., MHAB Life Skills Campus, 14 Dormitory Drive, Plattsburgh. Talk and photo presentation by Roger Black.
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
"Black Voting Rights in the Adirondacks." 7 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Presentation by Pete Nelson.
MEETINGS
MONDAY, JUNE 14
Champlain Village Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Offices, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6:30 to 8 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Joint meeting with the Cromwell (Connecticut) Commmunity Toastmasters Club. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or call 518-572-4305 for more information on how to join the virtual meeting.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16
Champlain Village Planning Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Offices, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
MONDAY, JUNE 21
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m., Clinton County Government Center First Floor Meeting Room, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh Comments for the board can be emailed to health@clintoncountygov.com up to June 19.
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
Westport Cemetery Association. 7 p.m., Westport Federated Church Fellowship Hall, 6486 Main St., Westport. Annual meeting.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Come join the discussion even if you haven’t read a book. E-mail kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or call 518-563-6444 for a book selection and to reserve your spot.
MONDAY, JUNE 28
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Libary System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., CEFLS Board Room, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Open to the public, masks required.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
All times: 1 and 7 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, June 14 and 15.
Home Town Cable provides an update on the Capital Project sports complex construction at NCCS, followed by Award Winning Author Mark Barie's presentation at the Champlain Meeting House, D&D Meats 40th anniversary celebration in Sciota, the story behind the Ice House Farm Stand in Mooers, a visit to the recent fund raiser for the Wall That Heals at VFW Post 1418, NCCS vs. Plattsburgh varsity hockey, and NCCS vs. Plattsburgh varsity volleyball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.