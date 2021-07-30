Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
SATURDAY, JULY 31
Events
Racing River Canoe Races and Kayak. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saranac Fish and Game Club, 726 Bloomingdale Ave, Bloomingdale. Free.
Kent Delord House Museum. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 17 Cumberland Ave, Plattsburgh. Admission $5, adults; $3, students; free for active duty military. There will be Victorian children’s games to try, and a presentation on costume and sewing of the Battle of Plattsburgh time period.
Nature Art. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Visit the Nature Center any time between 10am and 3pm to try 3 different art projects using natural materials. Appropriate for all ages.
12th Annual Ticonderoga Streetfest. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Ticonderoga. Will include shopping, sidewalk sales, live entertainment, arts and crafts, variety of vendors, food, Farmers Market and more.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
Event
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
Point au Roche Kids' Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This week will be a special lesson about campfire building. Kids will learn the steps and safety rules needed to build a controlled campfire and then roast some s'mores. Kids Club is geared toward ages 3 to 10 but all ages are welcome.
MONDAY, AUG. 2
Event
CVPH Blood Drive. 3 to 6:30 p.m., St. Augustine’s Parish Center, 3030 Main St. in Peru.
TUESDAY, AUG. 3
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or call 518-572-4305 for more information on how to join the virtual meeting.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
Event
Altona Townwide Garage Sale. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Craft and bake sale and Chinese auction to be held at fire station. Contact Ellen Montgomery at 518-236-7621 Ext. 107 to have your sale put on the town-wide map for $5.
Relay For Life Plattsburgh Garage Sale. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., OLV Gym, 4919 South Catherine St., Plattsburgh.
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
Family Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a guided nature scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcome. Walk will be 1 mile or less on easy trails. Self-guided Scavenger Hunt also available at the Nature Center.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
Event
Altona Townwide Garage Sale. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Contact Ellen Montgomery at 518-236-7621 Ext. 107 to have your sale put on the town-wide map for $5.
Children's Activities. 9 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stop by the table near the playground for nature-themed crafts, games, scavenger hunts and more. All ages welcome.
Sunday on Valcour Island. 9:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m., Peru Dock, 3930 State Route 9, Plattsburgh. Transportation leaving for island every 20 minutes from 9:30 to 1:20. Round-trip to island, $30. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse will be available. Pre-registration required to guarantee a spot on the boat. Call 518-561-0340 for more information.
28th Annual Ticonderoga Area Car Show. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bicentennial Park, 137 Montcalm St, Ticonderoga. To register as a participant: $15 by Aug. 2, $20 day of show. For more information, contact Adirondack Trail Riders at 518-585-6102 or adirondacktrailriders@hotmail.com.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
MONDAY, AUG. 9
Meeting
Champlain Village Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
Miscellaneous
Powerful Tools for Caregivers Workshop (V). 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., via Zoom Videoconferencing. Class provided by Clinton County Office for the Aging. Class will be held each Monday until Sept. 20 following this initial class. Program is free. To register, call 518-565-4620 or email aging@clintoncountygov.com.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
Meeting
Champlain Village Zoning Board of Appeals. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or call 518-572-4305 for more information on how to join the virtual meeting.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
Event
Point Au Roche and Ingraham Cemetery Tours. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Point Au Roche Cemetery, Beekmantown. Registration, $15. COVID-19 safety requirements will be respected. To register for the tour, call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
Insect Safari. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a bug hunt. Participants will search for and collect some insects on the trails around the Nature Center and bring them back to examine more closely. Then the group will use what we’ve learned to design their own bugs. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
Event
Children's Activities. 9 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stop by the table near the playground for nature-themed crafts, games, scavenger hunts and more. All ages welcome.
Chateaugay Lake Celebration. 2 to 5 p.m., WSCS Camp, Chateaugay Lake Narrows, 5401 State Route 374. Ice cream social and "Protect the Lake" raffle to benefit Chateaugay Lake milfoil control project. Music by Fulton's Folly. No entrance fee, donations at the door.
Point au Roche Kids' Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This week will be a special lesson about campfire building. Kids will learn the steps and safety rules needed to build a controlled campfire and then roast some s'mores. Kids Club is geared toward ages 3 to 10 but all ages are welcome.
MONDAY, AUG. 16
Event
Little Explorers: Fintastic Fish. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Fish themed stories, songs and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then outdoor playtime. Most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
Meeting
Champlain Village Planning Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
Event
Historical Walking Tour of Wilmington. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Guided by Karen Peters, President of the Wilmington Historical Society and Guy Stephenson, historical society member and licensed guide. Three-mile nearly level walk will take place rain or shine. Free and open to the public, registration is required by Aug. 18. Contact the Wilmington Historical Society for further information or to register at whs12997@hotmail.com or 518-420-8370.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
Event
North Country Children's Consignment Sale. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Crete Center, 2 Beach Road, Plattsburgh. Clothing, coats, books, costumes, bikes, toys, baby gear, and more.
Fishes of the Basin. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Come play some fishing games, try out some fishing poles and explore the fish that call the Lake Champlain Basin home. Short presentation at 10 a.m. followed by activities available all day. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
Event
Children's Activities. 9 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stop by the table near the playground for nature-themed crafts, games, scavenger hunts and more. All ages welcome.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
MONDAY, AUG. 23
Meeting
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., CEFLS Board Room, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Meeting also available virtually via Zoom at cefls.org/cefls-board. Masks required when attending in person.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Event
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
All times: 1 and 7 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 2 and 3.
Home Town Cable features the recent Chazy Lions Club Old Home Day celebration, an update on the ongoing construction project at Northeastern Clinton Central School, a Clinton County Historical Association presentation by Corky Reinhart "The Isaac Johnson Story", NCCS vs. Beekmantown JV boys basketball, and Chazy vs. Willsboro varsity girls basketball.
