EVENTS
SATURDAY, JULY 25
"Jurassic Park." 7:30 p.m., Wild Center, 45 Museum Dr, Tupper Lake. To be screened in Drive-in theater in the Wild Center's parking lot. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., screening begins at 9 p.m. $15 per carload for center members, $20 for non-members.
Plattsburgh Blues and Jazz. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert ft. four-time Blues Music Award winner and Blues Hall of Fame member Joe Louis Walker. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, AUG. 1
Dan Berggren. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
FRIDAY, AUG. 7
Great Adirondack Garage Sale. All day, locations across the North Country in towns including Long Lake, Tupper Lake and Newcomb. Visit tinyurl.com/y3q2q4sn to register your sale listing or find more information.
SATURDAY, AUG. 8
Great Adirondack Garage Sale. All day, locations across the North Country in towns including Long Lake, Tupper Lake and Newcomb. Visit tinyurl.com/y3q2q4sn to register your sale listing or find more information.
The Revenents. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SUNDAY, AUG. 9
Great Adirondack Garage Sale. All day, locations across the North Country in towns including Long Lake, Tupper Lake and Newcomb. Visit tinyurl.com/y3q2q4sn to register your sale listing or find more information.
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
Beartracks. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SUNDAY, AUG. 16
Annual St. Patrick's Summer Craft Show. CANCELED.
Annual St. Patrick's Antique and Classic Car Show. CANCELED.
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
Wickmore Jazz Trio. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
High Peaks Opera. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 5
Adirondack ElliptiGO Day. 8 a.m., starts at 403 West Bay Plaza, Plattsburgh. 25-mile group ride. For more information or to register, visit elliptigoclub.org/adirondacks-elliptigo-day-2020/.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 12
Stan Ransom. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
MEALS
THURSDAY, JULY 30
Frontier Chapter #203 OES Annual Deep Fried Turkey Dinner. 4 to 7 p.m., 263 County Route 34, Burke. $12, adults; $6, ages 6 to 12; 5 and under, free. Takeout only.
TALKS
FRIDAY, JULY 31
"One Man's Impact: U.S. Grant and Our Memory of the Civil War." 7 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. To be held outdoors and canceled in event of rain. Masks required. 25 seats available. Call 518-585-7868 or email tihistory@bridgepoint1.com to reserve.
MEETINGS
MONDAY, JULY 27
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees (V). 4:30 p.m., CEFLS Offices, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. The public can attend in person with a mask or virtually at cefls.org/cefls-board with the password CEFLS.
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
TUESDAY, JULY 28
Town of Ticonderoga Town Board Workshop. Noon, Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Public Works. Noon, Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
SATURDAY, AUG. 1
Evergreen Cemetery Association. 10 a.m., Evergreen Cemetery, Keeseville. Annual meeting of lot owners and heirs.
MONDAY, AUG. 3
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
TUESDAY, AUG. 4
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., public can participate through Zoom. Email sharbny@hotmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
MONDAY, AUG. 10
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
MONDAY, AUG. 17
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
MONDAY, AUG. 24
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
MONDAY, AUG. 31
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
MONDAY, SEPT. 7
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
MONDAY, SEPT. 14
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
Charter Communications Channel 192:
4 p.m., 8 p.m. and midnight.
Friday, July 24 at 4 p.m.; Saturday July 25 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, July 26 at noon;
Home Town Cable presents the recent "Back the Blue" parade and gathering in support of law enforcement and military personnel, followed by the annual NYS Knights of Columbus pilgrimage Mass at St. Anne's Shrine in Isle La Motte, the NYSP v.s NYDOC in the annual fund raising baksetball tournament, and NCCS vs. Moriah JV boys basketball.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday, July 27 at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m.
Home Town Cable presents the recent "Back the Blue" parade and gathering in support of law enforcement and military personnel, followed by the annual NYS Knights of Columbus pilgrimage Mass at St. Anne's Shrine in Isle La Motte, the NYSP v.s NYDOC in the annual fund raising baksetball tournament, and NCCS vs. Moriah JV boys basketball.
Wednesday, July 29 at 7 p.m.
Home Town Cable presents the July 13 Champlain Village Board meeting, the July 14 Champlain Town Board meeting, the July 20 Rouses Point Village board meeting and the July 22 Clinton County Legislature meeting.
