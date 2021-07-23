Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
SATURDAY, JULY 17
Event
Indoor Yard Sale. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish, 8 Hall St., Chazy.
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
5 Senses Nature Walk. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a short walk while learning some techniques for using all our senses to observe our environment. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, JULY 18
Event
Children's Activities. 9 to 11 a.m., Cumberland Bay State Park, 152 Cumberland Head Road, Plattsburgh.
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
Point au Roche Kids' Club: Campfire. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This week will be a special lesson about campfire building. Kids will learn the steps and safety rules needed to build a controlled campfire and then roast some s'mores. Kids Club is geared toward ages 3 to 10 but all ages are welcome.
MONDAY, JULY 18
Event
Little Explorers: Busy Beavers. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or call 518-572-4305 for more information on how to join the virtual meeting.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
Talk
15th Annual Adirondack Common Ground Alliance Forum (V). To be held virtually in two, two-hour blocks. Register online at commongroundadk.org.
THURSDAY, JULY 22
Talk
“The History of Education: From One-Room Schoolhouses to the Largest District in the County.” 7 p.m., Beekmantown Central School Learning Theater, 37 Eagle Way, West Chazy.
FRIDAY, JULY 23
Talk
“Blacks in the Adirondacks.” 7 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. A look at "the impact made by people of color in the North Country," says program presenter Diane O’Connor. Program will be held outdoors, under a tent, and attendees should bring their own lawn chairs. Reservations may be made by calling 518-585-7868 or e-mailing tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
SATURDAY, JULY 24
Event
Indoor Yard Sale. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish, 8 Hall St., Chazy.
Pond Exploration. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to visit the pond near the Nature Center and see what aquatic life, large and small, can be found, collect some samples, and bring them back to examine more closely under the microscope. All ages and abilities welcome.
Talk
Presentation on Solomon Northrup, Author of "12 Years a Slave." 7 to 8 p.m., St. John’s Church Hall, Essex.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
Event
Children's Activities. 9 to 11 a.m., Cumberland Bay State Park, 152 Cumberland Head Road, Plattsburgh.
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
THURSDAY, JULY 29
Meal
Cardinal Cookout at Hawkins Pond. 5 to 6:30 p.m., Hawkins Pond, SUNY Plattsburgh campus. $10 per person, ages 12 and under eat free. Register for event at tinyurl.com/4fuzx4ea.
SATURDAY, JULY 31
Events
Nature Art. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Visit the Nature Center any time between 10am and 3pm to try 3 different art projects using natural materials. Appropriate for all ages.
12th Annual Ticonderoga Streetfest. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Ticonderoga. Will include shopping, sidewalk sales, live entertainment, arts and crafts, variety of vendors, food, Farmers Market and more.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
Event
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
MONDAY, AUG. 2
Event
CVPH Blood Drive. 3 to 6:30 p.m., St. Augustine’s Parish Center, 3030 Main St. in Peru.
TUESDAY, AUG. 3
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or call 518-572-4305 for more information on how to join the virtual meeting.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
Event
Altona Townwide Garage Sale. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Craft and bake sale and Chinese auction to be held at fire station. Contact Ellen Montgomery at 518-236-7621 Ext. 107 to have your sale put on the town-wide map for $5.
Relay For Life Plattsburgh Garage Sale. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., OLV Gym, 4919 South Catherine St., Plattsburgh.
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
Event
Altona Townwide Garage Sale. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Contact Ellen Montgomery at 518-236-7621 Ext. 107 to have your sale put on the town-wide map for $5.
Sunday on Valcour Island. 9:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m., Peru Dock, 3930 State Route 9, Plattsburgh. Transportation leaving for island every 20 minutes from 9:30 to 1:20. Round-trip to island, $30. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse will be available. Pre-registration required to guarantee a spot on the boat. Call 518-561-0340 for more information.
MONDAY, AUG. 9
Meeting
Champlain Village Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
Meeting
Champlain Village Zoning Board of Appeals. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or call 518-572-4305 for more information on how to join the virtual meeting.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
Meeting
Champlain Village Planning Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
Event
North Country Children's Consignment Sale. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Crete Center, 2 Beach Road, Plattsburgh. Clothing, coats, books, costumes, bikes, toys, baby gear, and more.
MONDAY, AUG. 23
Meeting
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., CEFLS Board Room, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Meeting also available virtually via Zoom at cefls.org/cefls-board. Masks required when attending in person.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Event
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
All times: 1 and 7 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, July 26 and 27.
Home Town Cable features the Clinton County Historical Association's presentation "Plattsburgh's Stone Arch Bridge", by historian Roger Black; followed by the NCCS eighth grade moving up ceremony and the annual New York State Knights of Columbus pilgrimage Mass at St. Anne's Shrine in Isle LaMotte, with Bishop Terry LaValley from the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
