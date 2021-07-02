Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
EVENTS
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Family Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a guided nature scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcome. Walk will be 1 mile or less on easy trails. Self-guided Scavenger Hunt also available at the Nature Center.
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
SUNDAY, JULY 4
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
MONDAY, JULY 5
Little Explorers: Bugs. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under.
THURSDAY, JULY 8
"Light up the Lake Memorial." 8 p.m., Rotary Lake, Malone Rec Park, Malone. Celebrate the memories and lives of loved ones who have passed. Pre-purchasing candles is encouraged; however, the candles may be purchased at the event based on availability. $20 per floating candle. Candles can be purchased at the Hospice of the North Country office located at 3909 State Route 11. Additionally, order forms are available on hospicenc.org. Call 483-3200 for more information.
SATURDAY, JULY 10
Insect Safari. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a bug hunt. Participants will search for and collect some insects on the trails around the Nature Center and bring them back to examine more closely.
SUNDAY, JULY 11
Children's Activities. 9 to 11 a.m., Cumberland Bay State Park, 152 Cumberland Head Road, Plattsburgh.
Sunday on Valcour Island And Bluff Point Lighthouse Tour. Transportation leaves every 20 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. from Peru Dock, 3930 State Route 9, Plattsburgh. $30 person for round trip and tour. Preregistration required by July 7. Call 518-561-0340 to register.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 14
Heart Network 20th Anniversary Celebration. 5 to 7 p.m., 132 Bloomingdale Ave #2, Saranac Lake. Visit bit.ly/heartnetwork20 online or email amorgan@heartnetwork.org to RSVP.
THURSDAY, JULY 15
Creatures of the Night Hike. 7:30 to 9 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a twilight hike and search for some of the wildlife that becomes active after park guests leave for the day. Walk will be approximately 2 miles. This program is most appropriate for adults, but older children and teens are welcome with adult supervision. Please bring a flashlight or headlamp.
SATURDAY, JULY 17
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
5 Senses Nature Walk. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a short walk while learning some techniques for using all our senses to observe our environment. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, JULY 18
Children's Activities. 9 to 11 a.m., Cumberland Bay State Park, 152 Cumberland Head Road, Plattsburgh.
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
Point au Roche Kids' Club: Campfire. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This week will be a special lesson about campfire building. Kids will learn the steps and safety rules needed to build a controlled campfire and then roast some s'mores. Kids Club is geared toward ages 3 to 10 but all ages are welcome.
MONDAY, JULY 18
Little Explorers: Busy Beavers. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
SATURDAY, JULY 24
Pond Exploration. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to visit the pond near the Nature Center and see what aquatic life, large and small, can be found, collect some samples, and bring them back to examine more closely under the microscope. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
Children's Activities. 9 to 11 a.m., Cumberland Bay State Park, 152 Cumberland Head Road, Plattsburgh.
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
SATURDAY, JULY 31
Nature Art. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Visit the Nature Center any time between 10am and 3pm to try 3 different art projects using natural materials. Appropriate for all ages.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
SUNDAY, AUG 15
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
SUNDAY, AUG. 29
Sunday on Valcour Island. 1 to 3 p.m., transportation to island responsibility of each individual. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse to be offered for free.
MEALS
THURSDAY, JULY 15
70th Annual Westport Federated Church Chicken BBQ. 4:30 p.m., Westport Federated Church, 6486 Main St., Westport. Takeout or outdoor seating. $12, adults; $5, ages 5 to 12; Free, ages 5 and under.
THURSDAY, JULY 29
Cardinal Cookout at Hawkins Pond. 5 to 6:30 p.m., Hawkins Pond, SUNY Plattsburgh campus. $10 per person, ages 12 and under eat free. Register for event at tinyurl.com/4fuzx4ea.
TALKS
FRIDAY, JULY 9
"Adirondack Regiments in the American Civil War." 7 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.
THURSDAY, JULY 13
"Isaac Johnson: Slave, Soldier, Quarryman, Master Mason, Contractor." 6:30 p.m., Plattsburgh House of Prayer, 63 Broad St., Plattsburgh. Presented by Cornel “Corky” Reinhart.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
15th annual Adirondack Common Ground Alliance Forum (V). To be held virtually in two, two-hour blocks. Register online at commongroundadk.org.
MEETINGS
TUESDAY, JULY 6
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or call 518-572-4305 for more information on how to join the virtual meeting.
THURSDAY, JULY 15
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This month's book is "Nature’s Best Hope" by Douglas Tallamy. Come join in the discussion even if you haven't read the book. New members always welcome.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or call 518-572-4305 for more information on how to join the virtual meeting.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
All times: 1 and 7 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, July 5 and 6.
Home Town Cable presents the opening events for the Viet Nam Memorial replica "Wall That Heals" display at VFW Post 1418 in Champlain, followed by "Gab & Dad" performing at a "Wall" fundraiser, and NAC vs. NCCS varsity baseball.
