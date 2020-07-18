Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
EVENTS
SATURDAY, JULY 18
Hill and Hollow Music. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert ft. North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame inductee Gretchen Koehler and award-winning pianist Daniel Kelly. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, JULY 25
Music
Plattsburgh Blues and Jazz. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert ft. four-time Blues Music Award winner and Blues Hall of Fame member Joe Louis Walker. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, AUG. 1
Music
Dan Berggren. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, AUG. 8
Music
The Revenents. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
Music
Beartracks. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
Music
Wickmore Jazz Trio. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
Music
High Peaks Opera. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 5
Music
Stan Ransom. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
MEALS
THURSDAY, JULY 30
Frontier Chapter #203 OES Annual Deep Fried Turkey Dinner. 4 to 7 p.m., 263 County Route 34, Burke. $12, adults; $6, ages 6 to 12; 5 and under, free. Takeout only.
TALKS
MEETINGS
MONDAY, JULY 20
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m., Clinton County Health Department. 133 Margaret St., 2nd Floor Meeting Room, Plattsburgh. Meeting will not be open to public. Any concerns/comments can be emailed to health@clintoncountygov.com up to two days before the meeting.
TUESDAY, JULY 21
Chesterfield Town Planning Board. 6 p.m., Town Office at 1 Vine St., Keeseville. Public hearing on the subject of possible construction of a cell tower.
Lake Placid Central School Board of Education (V). 6:30 p.m., viewable over livestream link at www.lpcsd.org by clicking on “live stream.”
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
Dannemora Village Board. 4 p.m., Village Offices, 40 Emmons St., Dannemora. Special meeting to discuss employee policies.
MONDAY, JULY 27
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees (V). 4:30 p.m., CEFLS Offices, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. The public can attend in person with a mask or virtually at cefls.org/cefls-board with the password CEFLS.
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
TUESDAY, JULY 28
Town of Ticonderoga Town Board Workshop. Noon, Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Public Works. Noon, Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
SATURDAY, AUG. 1
Evergreen Cemetery Association. 10 a.m., Evergreen Cemetery, Keeseville. Annual meeting of lot owners and heirs.
MONDAY, AUG. 3
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
TUESDAY, AUG. 4
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., public can participate through Zoom. Email sharbny@hotmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
MONDAY, AUG. 10
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
MONDAY, AUG. 17
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
MONDAY, AUG. 24
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
MONDAY, AUG. 31
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
MONDAY, SEPT. 7
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
MONDAY, SEPT. 14
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
