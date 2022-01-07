Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
SATURDAY, JAN. 1
Event
New Year's Day Hike. 10 a.m. to noon. Explore the wintry landscape surrounding Fort St. Frederic and His Majesty’s Fort of Crown Point with a living historian guide. You'll learn the history of the site and how people traveled, lived, worked, and survived 18th century winters on the frontier of Lake Champlain. Hike will be three-quarters of a mile, suitable for all ages. Meet outside museum at 10 a.m. to sign in. To register, email kris.jarret@parks.ny.gov or leave a message at (518) 597-3666.
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
Meeting
Table Topics & International Speech Contest. The Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club will be holding a Zoom-only speech contest. Improve your skills in the art of public speaking and leadership. Questions? Contact Christina Ransom at ransom@northnet.org.ii or at (518) 335-1951.
MONDAY, JAN. 10
Public Broadcast
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30
Monday: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday: 8 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 10 and 11.
Home Town Cable presents Chazy vs. NCCS JV boys soccer, followed by NCCS varsity girls basketball vs. Saranac, and Chazy vs. NAC varsity girls soccer.
FRIDAY, JAN. 14
Event
Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. 7 p.m. The ACAMC is hosting its monthly program and meeting in the second floor auditorium of the Old Clinton County Court House on the corner of Margaret and Court streets. A slide show on Ray and Lola Johnson's visit with Highland Gorillas in Rwanda and Tanzania in 2018 will be presented, with a business meeting following at 8 p.m. The program and meeting are free to the public. Attendees are asked to use the Court Street ramp entrance.
FRIDAY, JAN. 28
Event
The Gibson Brothers Performance. 7 p.m. Chateaugay. General admission to The Gibson Brothers Performance at the Chateaugay Town Theater is $25 for advance tickets and $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at chateaugayny.org and at Dick's Country store.
