EVENTS
SATURDAY, JAN. 30
Science of Snow. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Find out everything you never knew you wanted to know about snow and try some snow science experiments. All ages and abilities welcome.
"The Creeping Flesh." 7 p.m., Days Inn, 8 Everleth Drive off of Route 3, Plattsburgh. Movie screened on reel-to-reel 16 mm film. Free, with donations welcome. COVID-19 restrictions apply. Register planned attendance by e-mailing serious_61@yahoo.com or calling/texting 518-802-1220.
SUNDAY, JAN. 31
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. Visit the park's facebook page to find this week's meeting place.
MEALS
SUNDAY, FEB. 7
Pancake Breakfast. 8 a.m. to noon, Fort Covington Adult Center, 2526 Chateaugay St., Fort Covington. $8. Takeout only.
TALKS
FRIDAY, FEB. 5
“The Mysterious SETI Signal from Proxima Centauri (V).” 7 p.m., visit adirondackskycenter.org/events to register for Zoom event. Presented by freelance science writer and former Sky & Telescope editor in chief Robert Naeye.
MEETINGS
FRIDAY, JAN. 29
Virtual Nature Book Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., This month's book is "Buffalo for the Broken Heart," by Dan O’Brien. Come join the discussion even if you haven’t read the book. Email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov by Jan. 28 to receive a link to the meeting.
TUESDAY, FEB. 2
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 p.m., joinable via Zoom video teleconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
MONDAY, FEB. 8
Village of Champlain Board of Trustees. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m. This meeting will not be open to the public. Members of the public that would like to express their concerns/comments can email health@clintoncountygov.com by at least two working days prior to the meeting.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10
Village of Champlain Zoning Board of Appeals. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 p.m., joinable via Zoom video teleconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
Village of Champlain Planning Board. 5 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
MONDAY, FEB. 22
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Public is welcome to attend virtually via Zoom by visiting cefls.org/cefls-board online and using the password CEFLS. Masks required to attend in-person.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday, Feb. 1 at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.
Home Town Cable presents Our Little Corner with Gordie Little chatting with historian Terrence Gilroy about the history of Dannemora Prison, followed by NAC vs. NCCS jv boys basketball and NCCS vs. Beekmantown varsity bowling.
