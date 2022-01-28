Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
FRIDAY, JAN. 28
Event
The Gibson Brothers Performance. 7 p.m. Chateaugay. General admission to The Gibson Brothers Performance at the Chateaugay Town Theater is $25 for advance tickets and $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at chateaugayny.org and at Dick's Country store.
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
Event
Life Under Ice — Winter Pond Exploration. 10 to 11 a.m. Point Au Roche State Park. What are pond creatures doing when the pond is frozen? Join a park naturalist to find out what life is like under the ice and take a short walk to visit the pond near the Nature Center and see what is going on there in the winter! All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, FEB. 6
Event
Outdoor Skills: Leave no Trace. 2 to 3 p.m. Point Au Roche State Park. Want to become more of an outdoor person or improve your outdoor skills set? Our Winter Outdoor Skills Series is for you! Very beginner friendly, no outdoor or hiking experience is required! Come for one session or them all! This week we'll talk about Leave No Trace Ethics and what that means for interacting with nature in a positive way.
Event
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m. Point Au Roche State Park. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2-3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome! If we have a lot of snow, this walk can become a snowshoe excursion! We have snowshoes to lend out and beginners are always welcome!
SATURDAY, FEB. 12
Event
Valentines Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m. Point Au Roche State Park. Join a park naturalist for a Valentine’s Day themed Scavenger Hunt! How many heart shapes can we find as we walk through the park? All ages and abilities welcome!
SUNDAY, FEB. 13
Event
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m. Point Au Roche State Park. Do you have a kid who loves nature and exploring outside? Do you have a kid who prefers the indoors, but you want to get them away from screens and playing outside more? Either way, the NEW PAR Kids Club is for you! This week we’ll have some child-led free play at the Nature Center. This program is geared towards ages 3-10 but all ages are always welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist.
MONDAY, FEB. 14
Event
Little Explorers — Animals in Love. 10 to 11 a.m. Point Au Roche State Park. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 0-5! Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10-10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime! Do animals fall in love? Just in time for Valentine's Day, explore this week's theme of love in the animal world!
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
Event
Great Backyard Bird Count. 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m. Point Au Roche State Park. The Great Backyard Bird Count is a citizen science project sponsored every year by the National Audubon Society. Join a park naturalist on a short walk to search for some birds in the park. The sightings and data we gather will be submitted to the Great Backyard Bird Count to be used by real scientists researching bird populations! Please note you do not have to be an experienced birder to participate! The 9am outing will be for adults only and at 10am all ages are welcome!
SUNDAY, FEB. 20
Event
Guided Hike and Bonfire. 3 to 5 p.m. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Then join us afterwards for a bonfire and s’mores! Length of walk will be approximately 2 miles on easy trails. All ages and abilities welcome!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.