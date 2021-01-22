Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
EVENTS
SATURDAY, JAN. 23
Winter Nature Bingo. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a scavenger hunt on the trails around the Nature Center. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, JAN. 24
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Walk will be approximately 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages and abilities welcome.
SATURDAY, JAN. 30
Science of Snow. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Find out everything you never knew you wanted to know about snow and try some snow science experiments. All ages and abilities welcome.
"The Creeping Flesh." 7 p.m., Days Inn, 8 Everleth Drive off of Route 3, Plattsburgh. Movie screened on reel-to-reel 16 mm film. Free, with donations welcome. COVID-19 restrictions apply. Register planned attendance by e-mailing serious_61@yahoo.com or calling/texting 518-802-1220.
SUNDAY, JAN. 31
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. Visit the park's facebook page to find this week's meeting place.
MEALS
SUNDAY, FEB. 7
Pancake Breakfast. 8 a.m. to noon, Fort Covington Adult Center, 2526 Chateaugay St., Fort Covington. $8. Takeout only.
MEETINGS
MONDAY, JAN. 25
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Attend virtually via Zoom using the link cefls.org/cefls-board. Masks required for those attending in person.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27
Chazy Public Library Board of Trustees. 5:30 p.m., Community Room, Chazy Public Library, 1329 Fiske Road, Chazy.
THURSDAY, JAN. 28
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This month's book is "Buffalo for the Broken Heart," by Dan O’Brien. Come join the discussion even if you haven’t read the book. Spaces very limited, email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or call 518-563-6444 to reserve a spot.
FRIDAY, JAN. 29
Virtual Nature Book Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., This month's book is "Buffalo for the Broken Heart," by Dan O’Brien. Come join the discussion even if you haven’t read the book. Email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov by Jan. 28 to receive a link to the meeting.
TUESDAY, FEB. 2
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 p.m., joinable via Zoom video teleconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
MONDAY, FEB. 8
Village of Champlain Board of Trustees. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 p.m., joinable via Zoom video teleconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday, Jan. 25 at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.
Home Town Cable presents Our Little Corner with Gordie Little looks at Clarence Baker's antique tractor collection, followed by NAC vs. NCCS JV boys basketball and Chazy vs. Boquet Valley varsity boys basketball.
