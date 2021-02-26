Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
EVENTS
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
Life Under Ice: Winter Pond Exploration. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to find out what life is like under the ice, and take a short walk to visit the pond near the Nature Center and see what is going on there in the winter. All ages and abilities welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, FEB. 28
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. Visit the park's facebook page to find this week's meeting place.
MEETINGS
FRIDAY, FEB. 26
Virtual Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov by Feb. 25 for link to virtual meeting. This month's book is "Wandering through Winter," by Edwin Way Teale.
TUESDAY, MARCH 2
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
