EVENTS
SATURDAY, FEB. 13
Great Backyard Bird Count. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist on a short walk to search for some birds in the park. Sightings and data will be submitted to the Great Backyard Bird Count to be used by real scientists researching bird populations. Birding experience not required. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, FEB. 14
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. Visit the park's facebook page to find this week's meeting place.
MONDAY, FEB. 15
Little Explorers: Animals in Love. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
Ash Wednesday Ash Distribution. 12:30 to 1 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church , 4 Church St. in Essex. Rev. Craig Hacker will distribute ashes from the curb. Drive-thru only, masks required.
SATURDAY, FEB. 20
Snow Sculptures. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to put engineering and building skills to the test and build snow and ice sculptures. All ages and abilities welcome. An alternative activity will be available if there is not enough snow. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
"The Thing." 7 p.m., Best Western Plus, 446 Route 3, Plattsburgh. Film screening on reel-to-reel 16mm film. Free, with donations welcome. Covid-19 restrictions apply. Register planned attendance by e-mailing serious_61@yahoo.com or calling/texting 518-802-1220.
SUNDAY, FEB. 21
Guided Hike. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages and abilities welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
Life Under Ice: Winter Pond Exploration. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to find out what life is like under the ice, and take a short walk to visit the pond near the Nature Center and see what is going on there in the winter. All ages and abilities welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, FEB. 28
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. Visit the park's facebook page to find this week's meeting place.
MEALS
Chicken and Biscuits Dinner. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 875, Chateaugay. $10 per person, takeout only. Call 518-651-9015.
MEETINGS
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 p.m., joinable via Zoom video teleconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
Village of Champlain Planning Board. 5 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
MONDAY, FEB. 22
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Public is welcome to attend virtually via Zoom by visiting cefls.org/cefls-board online and using the password CEFLS. Masks required to attend in-person.
THURSDAY, FEB. 25
Nature Book Club for Adults. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Meet at the Nature Center and join in the next meeting. This month's book is "Wandering through Winter," by Edwin Way Teale. Come join the discussion even if you haven’t read the book. Note that this program meets indoors and is therefore very limited in size. Email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or call 518-563-6444 to reserve a spot.
FRIDAY, FEB. 26
Virtual Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov by Feb. 25 for link to virtual meeting. This month's book is "Wandering through Winter," by Edwin Way Teale.
TUESDAY, MARCH 2
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday, Feb. 8 at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
Home Town Cable presents a visit to the Plattsburgh Covid-19 vaccination site, the ribbon cutting ceremony at Central Nutrition in the Village of Champlain, Our Little Corner with Gordie Little chatting with Arto Monaco about old Land of Make Believe films, NAC vs. NCCS JV girls basketball, and the Kitchen Band performing in Plattsburgh.
