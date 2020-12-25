Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
EVENTS
SATURDAY, JAN. 2
Scavenger Hunt and Found Object Art. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Join a park naturalist on a short walk to search for some natural items and use what is found to make outside art projects. All ages and abilities welcome.
MONDAY, JAN. 4
Little Explorers: Winter Trees. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome. Due to demand, preregistration is required for Little Exlporers events. Email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov.
SATURDAY, JAN. 9
Animal Tracking for Beginners. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to learn the basics of animal tracking and try out your new skills on a short walk through the park. This will be a two-part program, come for one session or both. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, JAN. 10
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Walk will be approximately 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages and abilities welcome.
SATURDAY, JAN. 16
Animal Tracking for Beginners. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to learn the basics of animal tracking and try out your new skills on a short walk through the park. Second day of two-part program. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, JAN. 17
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. This week meets at the Nature Center.
MONDAY, JAN. 18
Little Explorers: Animal Tracks. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome. Due to demand, preregistration is required for Little Exlporers events. Email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov.
SATURDAY, JAN. 23
Winter Nature Bingo. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a scavenger hunt on the trails around the Nature Center. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, JAN. 24
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Walk will be approximately 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages and abilities welcome.
SATURDAY, JAN. 30
Science of Snow. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Find out everything you never knew you wanted to know about snow and try some snow science experiments. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, JAN. 31
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. Visit the park's facebook page to find this week's meeting place.
MEETINGS
TUESDAY, JAN. 5
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
MONDAY, JAN. 11
Village of Champlain Board of Trustees. 6:30 p.m., Village Offices, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13
Village of Champlain Zoning Board of Appeals. 5 p.m., Village Offices, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
TUESDAY, JAN. 19
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20
Village of Champlain Planning Board. 5 p.m., Village Offices, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
THURSDAY, JAN. 28
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This month's book is "Buffalo for the Broken Heart," by Dan O’Brien. Come join the discussion even if you haven’t read the book. Spaces very limited, email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or call 518-563-6444 to reserve a spot.
FRIDAY, JAN. 29
Virtual Nature Book Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., This month's book is "Buffalo for the Broken Heart," by Dan O’Brien. Come join the discussion even if you haven’t read the book. Email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov by Jan. 28 to receive a link to the meeting.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
Charter Communications Channel 192:
Friday, Dec. 25 at 4 p.m.; Saturday Dec. 26 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 27 at noon;
Home Town Cable presents the December 19 Rouses Point FD parade of lights, followed by the December 20 Ecumenical Blue Christmas prayer service, the 1990 Christmas Cantata at the First Presbyterian Church of Rouses Point, Staub Spiegel at the Mall, and NCCS varsity hockey vs. Norwood-Norfolk from this past January.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday, Dec. 28 at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.
Home Town Cable presents the December 19 Rouses Point FD parade of lights, followed by the December 20 Ecumenical Blue Christmas prayer service, the 1990 Christmas Cantata at the First Presbyterian Church of Rouses Point, Staub Spiegel at the Mall, and NCCS varsity hockey vs. Norwood-Norfolk from this past January.
