Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
EVENTS
SATURDAY, DEC. 19
Winter Celebration. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Stop by the Nature Center for crafts, games, and scavenger hunts that celebrate the official start of winter. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, DEC. 20
Silver Tags of Honor. 11 a.m., livestreamed only. No new tags this year, will be a live "roll call" of last year's tags, as well as a color guard by Boy Scouts and a virtual video from Elise Stefaniak & Billy Jones. Event will be streamed on the Keeseville Business Association's facebook page.
MONDAY, DEC. 21
Little Explorers: Snow. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Join a park naturalist for a nature-themed story and playtime. Program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome. Due to demand, preregistration is required for Little Exlporers events. Email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov.
THURSDAY, DEC. 24
Candlelight Services. 6 and 9 p.m., Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church, 1045 Wicker St., Ticonderoga. Masks and social distancing required. Call 518-585-7995 or email timethodist@gmail.com to reserve a spot for one of the services. It will also be streamed online at www.facebook.com/tifumc.
MEETINGS
FRIDAY, DEC. 18
Virtual Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m. This month the club is exploring conservationist John Muir. Pick your a book by or about John Muir. E-mail kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov by Dec. 17 to sign up and receive a link to join the meeting.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
Charter Communications Channel 192:
Friday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m.; Saturday Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 20 at noon;
Home Town Cable presents the December 12 Mooers Parade of Lights, followed by St. Patrick's Choir at the Anchorage, Our Little Corner with Gordie Little chatting with real-life Santa, David Justus; and the St. Mary's Children's Christmas Eve Mass from 1990.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday, Dec. 21 at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.
Home Town Cable presents the December 12 Mooers Parade of Lights, followed by St. Patrick's Choir at the Anchorage, Our Little Corner with Gordie Little chatting with real-life Santa, David Justus; and the St. Mary's Children's Christmas Eve Mass from 1990.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.