Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
EVENTS
FRIDAY, DEC. 11
Lake Placid Village Holiday Stroll. A variety of holiday-related activities will be occurring around Lake Placid. Visit tinyurl.com/y432goy6 for a full schedule of events.
SATURDAY, DEC. 12
Lake Placid Village Holiday Stroll. A variety of holiday-related activities will be occurring around Lake Placid. Visit tinyurl.com/y432goy6 for a full schedule of events.
Evergreen Walk. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. A park naturalist will lead a guided nature walk highlighting and investigating some of the tree species that stay green all year. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails. All ages and abilities welcome.
4th Annual Cadyville Decorated Fire/EMS Apparatus Parade. 6 p.m., Begins at Cadyville Recreation Park. All persons viewing the parade are asked to stay in or with their vehicle, please maintain proper social distancing at all times.
SUNDAY, DEC. 13
Lake Placid Village Holiday Stroll. A variety of holiday-related activities will be occurring around Lake Placid. Visit tinyurl.com/y432goy6 for a full schedule of events.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be approximately 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages and abilities welcome.
SATURDAY, DEC. 19
Winter Celebration. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Stop by the Nature Center for crafts, games, and scavenger hunts that celebrate the official start of winter. All ages and abilities welcome.
MONDAY, DEC. 21
Little Explorers: Snow. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Join a park naturalist for a nature-themed story and playtime. Program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome. Due to demand, preregistration is required for Little Exlporers events. Email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov.
MEALS
SATURDAY, DEC. 12
Spaghetti Dinner. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Augustine's Parish Center, 3035 N Main St., Peru. Take-out only. $8 per person.
MEETINGS
MONDAY, DEC. 14
Champlain Village Board of Trustees. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
TUESDAY, DEC. 15
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 p.m., viewable over Zoom. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com to get Zoom information or with any other questions.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16
Champlain Village Planning Board. 5 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
THURSDAY, DEC. 17
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required. This month the club is exploring conservationist John Muir. Pick your own book by or about John Muir. Spaces are very limited, email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or 518-563-6444 to reserve your spot.
FRIDAY, DEC. 18
Virtual Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m. This month the club is exploring conservationist John Muir. Pick your a book by or about John Muir. E-mail kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov by Dec. 17 to sign up and receive a link to join the meeting.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
Charter Communications Channel 192:
Friday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.; Saturday Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 13 at noon;
Home Town Cable presents the December 5 Champlain Parade of Lights, followed by Gordie Little reading "Silver Berries and Christmas Magic", What's Going on Here with Bob Venne and part two of the history of Plattsburgh Air Force Base, and NCCS vs. Plattsburgh modified boys soccer from October 25.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday, Dec. 14 at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.
Home Town Cable presents the December 5 Champlain Parade of Lights, followed by Gordie Little reading "Silver Berries and Christmas Magic", What's Going on Here with Bob Venne and part two of the history of Plattsburgh Air Force Base, and NCCS vs. Plattsburgh modified boys soccer from October 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.