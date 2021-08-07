Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
Events
Altona Townwide Garage Sale. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Craft and bake sale and Chinese auction to be held at fire station. Contact Ellen Montgomery at 518-236-7621 Ext. 107 to have your sale put on the town-wide map for $5.
Relay For Life Plattsburgh Garage Sale. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., OLV Gym, 4919 South Catherine St., Plattsburgh.
Clinton County Fairgrounds Car Show. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Rd, Plattsburgh. Spectator entry is $5 per person or $10 per carload. For more information, contact the Clinton County Fairgrounds at 518-561-7998 or Jerry and Dianne Seymours at 518-593-2908.
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
Family Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a guided nature scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcome. Walk will be 1 mile or less on easy trails. Self-guided Scavenger Hunt also available at the Nature Center.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
Event
Altona Townwide Garage Sale. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Contact Ellen Montgomery at 518-236-7621 Ext. 107 to have your sale put on the town-wide map for $5.
Children's Activities. 9 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stop by the table near the playground for nature-themed crafts, games, scavenger hunts and more. All ages welcome.
Sunday on Valcour Island. 9:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m., Peru Dock, 3930 State Route 9, Plattsburgh. Transportation leaving for island every 20 minutes from 9:30 to 1:20. Round-trip to island, $30. Tours of Bluff Point Lighthouse will be available. Pre-registration required to guarantee a spot on the boat. Call 518-561-0340 for more information.
28th Annual Ticonderoga Area Car Show. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bicentennial Park, 137 Montcalm St, Ticonderoga. To register as a participant: $15 by Aug. 2, $20 day of show. For more information, contact Adirondack Trail Riders at 518-585-6102 or adirondacktrailriders@hotmail.com.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
MONDAY, AUG. 9
Meeting
Champlain Village Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
Miscellaneous
Powerful Tools for Caregivers Workshop (V). 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., via Zoom Videoconferencing. Class provided by Clinton County Office for the Aging. Class will be held each Monday until Sept. 20 following this initial class. Program is free. To register, call 518-565-4620 or email aging@clintoncountygov.com.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
Event
Champlain Valley Quilter's Guild "Junk in the Trunk" Event. 5 to 6 p.m., Turnpike Weslyan Church, 2224 Military Turnpike, Plattsburgh. Followed by regular guild meeting.
Meeting
Champlain Village Zoning Board of Appeals. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
Events
Outdoor Artisan Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strand Center front lawn, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Call 518-563-1604 or visit www.strandcenter.org/artisan-markets for more information about the event and to see what artisans will be participating.
Point Au Roche and Ingraham Cemetery Tours. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Point Au Roche Cemetery, Beekmantown. Registration, $15. COVID-19 safety requirements will be respected. To register for the tour, call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
Insect Safari. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a bug hunt. Participants will search for and collect some insects on the trails around the Nature Center and bring them back to examine more closely. Then the group will use what we’ve learned to design their own bugs. All ages and abilities welcome.
A Summer A'Fair. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Rummage and bake sale.
Mooers K of C Walkathon. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mooers Rec Park, Park Ln, Mooers. All proceeds go to local charities. For more information call Vinnie at 518-298-4416 or Alan at 518-236-7468 or email Art at amenard@twcny.rr.com.
Meal
Chilson Chicken BBQ. Noon to 4 p.m., Chilson Community Fun House, 60 Putts Pond Road, Ticonderoga. Meal served from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets $15. Tickets will be on sale on the day of the event, or can be purchased on any Tuesday evening at the firehouse from 7 to 9 p.m. For advance ticket sales, e-mail ChilsonVFD@gmail.com or call 518-585-6951.
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
Events
Children's Activities. 9 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stop by the table near the playground for nature-themed crafts, games, scavenger hunts and more. All ages welcome.
166th Annual Redford Picnic. 11:30 a.m., Church of the Assumption Parish Center,168 Church St., Redford.
Chateaugay Lake Celebration. 2 to 5 p.m., WSCS Camp, Chateaugay Lake Narrows, 5401 State Route 374. Ice cream social and "Protect the Lake" raffle to benefit Chateaugay Lake milfoil control project. Music by Fulton's Folly. No entrance fee, donations at the door.
Point au Roche Kids' Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This week will be a special lesson about campfire building. Kids will learn the steps and safety rules needed to build a controlled campfire and then roast some s'mores. Kids Club is geared toward ages 3 to 10 but all ages are welcome.
MONDAY, AUG. 16
Event
Little Explorers: Fintastic Fish. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Fish themed stories, songs and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then outdoor playtime. Most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
Talk
"Relics of War." 6:30 p.m., Plattsburgh House of Prayer, 63 Broad Street, Plattsburgh. Presented by Peter Sorrell.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or call 518-572-4305 for more information on how to join the virtual meeting.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
Meeting
Champlain Village Planning Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
Event
Historical Walking Tour of Wilmington. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Guided by Karen Peters, President of the Wilmington Historical Society and Guy Stephenson, historical society member and licensed guide. Three-mile nearly level walk will take place rain or shine. Free and open to the public, registration is required by Aug. 18. Contact the Wilmington Historical Society for further information or to register at whs12997@hotmail.com or 518-420-8370.
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
Event
Cancer's Not Fair Relay For Life. 6 to 11 p.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds, Morrisonville. Contact Amber Arnold at 518-527-4627 or geekforacause@gmail.com for more information.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
Event
Community Garage Sale. Town-wide, town of Schuyler Falls/Morrisonville.
North Country Children's Consignment Sale. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Crete Center, 2 Beach Road, Plattsburgh. Clothing, coats, books, costumes, bikes, toys, baby gear, and more.
Fishes of the Basin. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Come play some fishing games, try out some fishing poles and explore the fish that call the Lake Champlain Basin home. Short presentation at 10 a.m. followed by activities available all day. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
Event
Community Garage Sale. Town-wide, town of Schuyler Falls/Morrisonville.
Children's Activities. 9 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stop by the table near the playground for nature-themed crafts, games, scavenger hunts and more. All ages welcome.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
Meal
Elmore SPCA Breakfast. 9 a.m. to noon, American Legion Post 1619, 219 Rand Hill Road, West Plattsburgh. Adults, $8; Children under 12, $5. Takeout available.
MONDAY, AUG. 23
Meeting
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., CEFLS Board Room, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Meeting also available virtually via Zoom at cefls.org/cefls-board. Masks required when attending in person.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
Event
Creatures of the Night Hike. 7:30 to 9 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a twilight hike and search for some of the wildlife that becomes active after park guests leave for the day. Walk will be approximately 2 miles. This program is most appropriate for adults, but older children and teens are welcome with adult supervision. Please bring a flashlight or headlamp.
Meeting
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This month's book is "The Wave" by Susan Casey. Come join in the discussion even if you haven't read the book, new members always welcome.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Event
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
All times: 1 and 7 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 9 and 10.
Home Town Cable is there for the Clinton County Fair opening ceremony, followed by the Clinton County Historical Association's event to kick off the 101st anniversary of women's suffrage, and then it's the 'Busco Bandits on the Samuel de Champlain stage in Rouses Point.
Commented
