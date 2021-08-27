Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Any events being held virtually will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Event
Used Book Sale. 5 to 8 p.m., Paine Memorial Library, 2 Gilliland Lane, Willsboro.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Events
Used Book Sale. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Paine Memorial Library, 2 Gilliland Lane, Willsboro. Prices reduced from first day of sale.
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
31st Annual Run for Jon. 5 p.m., Forrence Orchards, Mannix Road, Peru. Register on race day or online. Online registration for individuals and three-person teams can be found at: https://RunforJon.itsyourrace.com/. The deadline for online registration is August 26. For more information, visit RunforJon.itsyourrace.com/.
SUNY Plattsburgh Student Involvement Fair. 6 to 9 p.m., Angell College Center, SUNY Plattsburgh, Rugar Street.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Event
I Love BBQ and Music Festival. North Elba Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. Visit www.ilbbqf.com for more information and the full slate of events.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
Events
I Love BBQ and Music Festival. North Elba Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. Visit www.ilbbqf.com for more information and the full slate of events.
Seed Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Take a short nature walk, learn a unique seed collection technique, and see how many different types of seeds can be found. All ages and abilities welcome.
Talk
Naturalist Talk: Creatures of the Night Hike. 7 to 8 p.m., Macomb Reservation State Park, 201 Campsite Road, Schuyler Falls. A park naturalist will talk about some of the nighttime animals that live in the park, and show the amazing adaptations that let them be so successful in the dark. All ages and abilities welcome. Meets on the campground side of the park by the entrance booth.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
Events
I Love BBQ and Music Festival. North Elba Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. Visit www.ilbbqf.com for more information and the full slate of events.
Outdoor Skills: Outdoor Safety. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Beginner-friendly, no outdoor or hiking experience required. Part of series of sessions. Come for one session or them all. This session will deal with basic outdoor safety.
Bloomingdale Block Party. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Youth Field, 15 Roosevelt St., Bloomingdale. Festivities to include live music, carnival games, face painting, food and more. Visit www.facebook.com/events/511011056923281 for updates on the event.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
Meetings
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom Videoconferencing. Contact Betsy Brooks at betsbrooks@gmail.com or 518-572-4305; or find more information online at champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group. 6:30 p.m., First Assembly of God Church, 164 Prospect Ave. Plattsburgh. For more information, call 518-563-5799 or visit www.griefshare.org.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
Meeting
Champlain Village Zoning Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
Meal
47th Annual Harvest Dinner. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Joseph's Parish Center, 60 W Church St., West Chazy. Takeout only. $12.
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
Events
Little Explorers: Apples. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and udner. This weeks topic is the apple. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
SUNY Plattsburgh Student Involvement Fair. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Amite Plaza, outside Angell College Center, SUNY Plattsburgh, Rugar Street.
Meeting
Champlain Village Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 14
Meetings
South Plattsburgh Fire District. 5:30 p.m., Station No. 1, 4105 Route 22, Plattsburgh.
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group. 6:30 p.m., First Assembly of God Church, 164 Prospect Ave. Plattsburgh. For more information, call 518-563-5799 or visit www.griefshare.org.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15
Meeting
Champlain Village Planning Board. 5 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
Events
Invaders in Our Space. 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a short nature walk. Learn to identify some of the common plant and animal invaders that live in this area. 9 a.m. session will be for adults only, with all ages welcome at 10 a.m.
Plattsburgh United Methodist Church Book Sale. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 127 Beekman St, Plattsburgh. Books of all kinds, large room for social distancing. Hardcovers $1, paperbacks 50 cents.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
Event
Outdoor Skills: Leave No Trace Ethics. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Beginner-friendly, no outdoor or hiking experience required. Part of series of sessions. Come for one session or them all. This session will deal with "Leave No Trace Ethics" and what that means for interacting with nature in a positive way.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
Meetings
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom Videoconferencing. Contact Betsy Brooks at betsbrooks@gmail.com or 518-572-4305; or find more information online at champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group. 6:30 p.m., First Assembly of God Church, 164 Prospect Ave. Plattsburgh. For more information, call 518-563-5799 or visit www.griefshare.org.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
Event
Fall Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a special fall-themed scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities welcome. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails.
Talk
Naturalist Talk: Legends of the Lake. 7 to 8 p.m., Cumberlan Bay State Park, 152 Cumberland Head Rd, Plattsburgh. A park naturalist will talk about the habitat and creatures of Lake Champlain and tell stories of Champ, the legendary creature many have spotted in the lake. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
Event
Point au Roche Kids' Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This week will be a special lesson about campfire building. Kids will learn the steps and safety rules needed to build a controlled campfire and then roast some s'mores. Kids Club is geared toward ages 3 to 10 but all ages are welcome.
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
Event
Little Explorers: Fall. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and udner. This week’s theme will be all things Fall. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
Meeting
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., CEFLS Board Room, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Meeting also available virtually via Zoom at cefls.org/cefls-board. Masks required when attending in person.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
Meeting
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group. 6:30 p.m., First Assembly of God Church, 164 Prospect Ave. Plattsburgh. For more information, call 518-563-5799 or visit www.griefshare.org.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
Meeting
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This month's book is "Wolf Nation" by Brenda Peterso. Come join in the discussion even if you haven't read the book, new members always welcome.
