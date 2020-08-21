Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
EVENTS
FRIDAY, AUG. 21
Children's Activities. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Macomb Reservation State Park, Morrisonville. Mask required. Nature-themed crafts, games, scavenger hunts and more. All ages welcome. Meet near the Playground. No preregistration required.
Guided Nature Walk. 8 to 9 p.m., Macomb Reservation State Park, Morrisonville. Mask required. Join a park naturalist for a sunset walk exploring the nature trails and searching for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be approximately 1 mile. All ages welcome. Please bring a flashlight or headlamp. Meet on the Day-Use beach side of the park by the Rec Center.
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
Family Scavenger Hunt. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Mask and preregistration required. Email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or call 518-563-6444 for more information. Join a park naturalist for a guided scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcome. Walk will be 1 mile or less on easy trails.
Wickmore Jazz Trio. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
Day of Hope Drive-In. 7:45 p.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Plattsburgh Relay For Life and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Northern NY have joined to present a digital show and luminaria ceremony at 7:45 pm followed by a family friendly movie. Entrance fee is a donation to the American Cancer Society.
SUNDAY, AUG. 23
Children's Activities. 9 to 11 a.m., Cumberland Bay State Park, 152 Cumberland Head Road, Plattsburgh. Mask required. Nature-themed crafts, games, scavenger hunts and more. . All ages welcome. Meet near the Playground. No preregistration required.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26
Women's Equality Day Forum (V). 4 to 5 p.m., public can participate over Zoom by emailing dmwardwell76@gmail.com for the link. Local League of Women Voters member Penny Clute will provide introductory remarks followed by a keynote message from Dr. Michelle Cromwell, SUNY Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
THURSDAY, AUG. 27
Nature Book Club for Adults. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Meet at the Nature Center and join in for the next meeting. This month's book is "Woodswoman" by Anne LaBastille. Come join in the discussion even if you haven't read the book.
FRIDAY, AUG. 28
Children's Activities. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Macomb Reservation State Park, Morrisonville. Mask required. Nature-themed crafts, games, scavenger hunts and more. All ages welcome. Meet near the Playground. No preregistration required.
Guided Nature Walk. 8 to 9 p.m., Macomb Reservation State Park, Morrisonville. Mask required. Join a park naturalist for a sunset walk exploring the nature trails and searching for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be approximately 1 mile. All ages welcome. Please bring a flashlight or headlamp. Meet on the Day-Use beach side of the park by the Rec Center.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
Invaders in Our Space. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Mask and preregistration required. Email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or call 518-563-6444 for more information. Join a park naturalist for a short nature walk and learn to identify some of the common non-native plant and animal invaders that live in this area. Explore what the presence of invasive species means for our local habitats, and what can be done to help. All ages and abilities welcome.
High Peaks Opera. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SUNDAY, AUG. 30
Children's Activities. 9 to 11 a.m., Cumberland Bay State Park, 152 Cumberland Head Road, Plattsburgh. Mask required. Nature-themed crafts, games, scavenger hunts and more. . All ages welcome. Meet near the Playground. No preregistration required.
MONDAY, AUG. 31
Little Explorers: Owls. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Mask and preregistration required. Email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or call 518-563-6444 for more information. Join a park naturalist for a nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for outdoor playtime. This week’s theme will be owls. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 5
Adirondack ElliptiGO Day. 8 a.m., starts at 403 West Bay Plaza, Plattsburgh. 25-mile group ride. For more information or to register, visit elliptigoclub.org/adirondacks-elliptigo-day-2020/.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 12
Stan Ransom. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
MEALS
SUNDAY, AUG. 23
Elmore SPCA Breakfast. 9 a.m. to noon, American Legion Post 1619, 219 Rand Hill Road, West Plattsburgh. $8, adults; $5, ages 12 and under.
THURSDAY, AUG. 27
Turkey and Biscuit Dinner. 4 to 6:30 p.m., Frontier Chapter #203, 263 County Route 34, Burke. Takeout only, delivered to care. Place order at 518-232-1881. $12, adults; $6, ages 6 to 12; Free, ages 5 and under.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
69th Annual Chicken BBQ. 2 p.m., Westport Federated Church, 7 Baybreeze Lane, Westport. $12, adults; $5, ages 5 to 12; under 5, free. Drive-through service only.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 19
Spaghetti Dinner. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Westville Fire House, 3891 State Route 37, Constable. Going until 6 p.m. or until food runs out. $10, adults; $8, seniors; $4, ages 6 to 12; free, ages 5 and under.
TALKS
FRIDAY, AUG. 21
"Mapping the Adirondacks." 7 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Presenter Pete Nelson will speak at the opening of the historical society's newest exhibit.
THURSDAY, AUG. 27
"Place Names in the Adirondacks: A Diverse Past." (V) 7 p.m., register to view talk online at www.nccc.edu/live/.
MEETINGS
MONDAY, AUG. 24
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
TUESDAY, AUG. 25
Town of Ticonderoga Public Safety. 8 a.m., Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Highway/Transfer Station. 9:15 a.m., Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Public Works. 10:30 a.m., Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26
Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education. 6 p.m., Middle/High School Library, Northeastern Clinton Central School, 103 Route 276, Champlain. Items on the agenda for the special board meeting will include reviewing policies and appointing substitutes.
THURSDAY, AUG. 27
Town of Ticonderoga Financial. 8:30 a.m., Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Library. 9:30 a.m., Basement meeting room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Meetings will allow four members of public to attend in person to honor social distancing guidelines. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
MONDAY, AUG. 31
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 1
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., joinable over Zoom video teleconferencing. Email sharbny@hotmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2
The Lyon Mountain Fire District. 6 p.m., Lyon Mountain Fire House, 9 Firehouse Road, Lyon Mountain. 2021 budget workshop will be immediately followed by a regular meeting.
MONDAY, SEPT. 7
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
MONDAY, SEPT. 14
Celebrate Recovery Program. 6 p.m., Turnpike Wesleyan Church, 2224 Military Tpke., Plattsburgh.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 15
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., joinable over Zoom video teleconferencing. Email sharbny@hotmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
Charter Communications Channel 192:
Friday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m.; Saturday Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 23 at noon;
Home Town Cable presents the Chazy Central Rural School high school graduation ceremony on George Brendler Field, followed by the Northers Soccer League championship game featuring Chazy Orchards vs. the Plattsburgh Nuts, and NCCS vs. Peru JV girls soccer.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday, Aug. 24 at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.
Home Town Cable presents the Chazy Central Rural School high school graduation ceremony on George Brendler Field, followed by the Northers Soccer League championship game featuring Chazy Orchards vs. the Plattsburgh Nuts, and NCCS vs. Peru JV girls soccer.
