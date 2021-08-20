Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
Event
Cancer's Not Fair Relay For Life. 6 to 11 p.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds, Morrisonville. Contact Amber Arnold at 518-527-4627 or geekforacause@gmail.com for more information.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
Events
Community Garage Sale. Town-wide, town of Schuyler Falls/Morrisonville.
North Country Children's Consignment Sale. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Crete Center, 2 Beach Road, Plattsburgh. Clothing, coats, books, costumes, bikes, toys, baby gear, and more. $1 entry fee for those 18 and older.
Fishes of the Basin. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Come play some fishing games, try out some fishing poles and explore the fish that call the Lake Champlain Basin home. Short presentation at 10 a.m. followed by activities available all day. All ages and abilities welcome.
Jay Day. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jay Village Green, Jay. Food, music, crafts, baked goods and more. For more information on events, visit facebook.com/AuSableValleyRotary.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
Events
Community Garage Sale. Town-wide, town of Schuyler Falls/Morrisonville.
Children's Activities. 9 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stop by the table near the playground for nature-themed crafts, games, scavenger hunts and more. All ages welcome.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
Meal
Elmore SPCA Breakfast. 9 a.m. to noon, American Legion Post 1619, 219 Rand Hill Road, West Plattsburgh. Adults, $8; Children under 12, $5. Takeout available.
MONDAY, AUG. 23
Meeting
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., CEFLS Board Room, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Meeting also available virtually via Zoom at cefls.org/cefls-board. Masks required when attending in person.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
Events
Creatures of the Night Hike. 7:30 to 9 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a twilight hike and search for some of the wildlife that becomes active after park guests leave for the day. Walk will be approximately 2 miles. This program is most appropriate for adults, but older children and teens are welcome with adult supervision. Please bring a flashlight or headlamp.
Meeting
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This month's book is "The Wave" by Susan Casey. Come join in the discussion even if you haven't read the book, new members always welcome.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Event
Used Book Sale. 5 to 8 p.m., Paine Memorial Library, 2 Gilliland Lane, Willsboro.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Events
Used Book Sale. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Paine Memorial Library, 2 Gilliland Lane, Willsboro. Prices reduced from first day of sale.
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
31st Annual Run for Jon. 5 p.m., Forrence Orchards, Mannix Road, Peru. Register on race day or online. Online registration for individuals and three-person teams can be found at: https://RunforJon.itsyourrace.com/. The deadline for online registration is August 26. For more information, visit RunforJon.itsyourrace.com/.
SUNY Plattsburgh Student Involvement Fair. 6 to 9 p.m., Angell College Center, SUNY Plattsburgh, Rugar Street.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Event
I Love BBQ and Music Festival. North Elba Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. Visit www.ilbbqf.com for more information and the full slate of events.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
Events
I Love BBQ and Music Festival. North Elba Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. Visit www.ilbbqf.com for more information and the full slate of events.
Seed Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Take a short nature walk, learn a unique seed collection technique, and see how many different types of seeds can be found. All ages and abilities welcome.
Talk
Naturalist Talk: Creatures of the Night Hike. 7 to 8 p.m., Macomb Reservation State Park, 201 Campsite Road, Schuyler Falls. A park naturalist will talk about some of the nighttime animals that live in the park, and show the amazing adaptations that let them be so successful in the dark. All ages and abilities welcome. Meets on the campground side of the park by the entrance booth.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
Events
I Love BBQ and Music Festival. North Elba Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. Visit www.ilbbqf.com for more information and the full slate of events.
Outdoor Skills: Outdoor Safety. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Beginner-friendly, no outdoor or hiking experience required. Part of series of sessions. Come for one session or them all. This session will deal with basic outdoor safety.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
Meetings
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom Videoconferencing. Contact Betsy Brooks at betsbrooks@gmail.com or 518-572-4305; or find more information online at champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group. 6:30 p.m., First Assembly of God Church, 164 Prospect Ave. Plattsburgh. For more information, call 518-563-5799 or visit www.griefshare.org.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
Meeting
Champlain Village Zoning Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
Events
Little Explorers: Apples. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and udner. This weeks topic is the apple. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
SUNY Plattsburgh Student Involvement Fair. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Amite Plaza, outside Angell College Center, SUNY Plattsburgh, Rugar Street.
Meeting
Champlain Village Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 14
Meetings
South Plattsburgh Fire District. 5:30 p.m., Station No. 1, 4105 Route 22, Plattsburgh.
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group. 6:30 p.m., First Assembly of God Church, 164 Prospect Ave. Plattsburgh. For more information, call 518-563-5799 or visit www.griefshare.org.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15
Meeting
Champlain Village Planning Board. 5 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
Event
Invaders in Our Space. 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a short nature walk. Learn to identify some of the common plant and animal invaders that live in this area. 9 a.m. session will be for adults only, with all ages welcome at 10 a.m.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
Event
Outdoor Skills: Leave No Trace Ethics. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Beginner-friendly, no outdoor or hiking experience required. Part of series of sessions. Come for one session or them all. This session will deal with "Leave No Trace Ethics" and what that means for interacting with nature in a positive way.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
Meetings
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom Videoconferencing. Contact Betsy Brooks at betsbrooks@gmail.com or 518-572-4305; or find more information online at champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group. 6:30 p.m., First Assembly of God Church, 164 Prospect Ave. Plattsburgh. For more information, call 518-563-5799 or visit www.griefshare.org.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
Event
Fall Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a special fall-themed scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities welcome. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails.
Talk
Naturalist Talk: Legends of the Lake. 7 to 8 p.m., Cumberlan Bay State Park, 152 Cumberland Head Rd, Plattsburgh. A park naturalist will talk about the habitat and creatures of Lake Champlain and tell stories of Champ, the legendary creature many have spotted in the lake. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
Event
Point au Roche Kids' Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This week will be a special lesson about campfire building. Kids will learn the steps and safety rules needed to build a controlled campfire and then roast some s'mores. Kids Club is geared toward ages 3 to 10 but all ages are welcome.
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
Event
Little Explorers: Fall. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and udner. This week’s theme will be all things Fall. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
Meeting
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., CEFLS Board Room, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Meeting also available virtually via Zoom at cefls.org/cefls-board. Masks required when attending in person.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
Meeting
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group. 6:30 p.m., First Assembly of God Church, 164 Prospect Ave. Plattsburgh. For more information, call 518-563-5799 or visit www.griefshare.org.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
Meeting
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This month's book is "Wolf Nation" by Brenda Peterso. Come join in the discussion even if you haven't read the book, new members always welcome.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
All times: 1 and 7 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 23 and 24.
Home Town Cable's Calvin Castine provides an update on the on-going sports complex construction at NCCS, followed by the groundbreaking event at Hughes House Retreat; scenes from the annual Rouses Point Sportsmen's Club BBQ; the NCCS Drama club featuring Shakespeare; and Chazy Orchards vs. Plattsburgh in the North Country Soccer League championship game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.