FRIDAY, AUG. 13
Events
Emergency Rental Assistance Program Informational Session (V). 10 a.m., viewable via Zoom videoconferencing. To register, please contact Sean Burke at 518-565-4620 or email aging@clintoncountygov.com. Presented by the Clinton County Office for the Aging.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
Events
Outdoor Artisan Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strand Center front lawn, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Call 518-563-1604 or visit www.strandcenter.org/artisan-markets for more information about the event and to see what artisans will be participating.
Point Au Roche and Ingraham Cemetery Tours. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Point Au Roche Cemetery, Beekmantown. Registration, $15. COVID-19 safety requirements will be respected. To register for the tour, call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
Insect Safari. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a bug hunt. Participants will search for and collect some insects on the trails around the Nature Center and bring them back to examine more closely. Then the group will use what we’ve learned to design their own bugs. All ages and abilities welcome.
A Summer A'Fair. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Rummage and bake sale.
Mooers K of C Walkathon. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mooers Rec Park, Park Ln, Mooers. All proceeds go to local charities. For more information call Vinnie at 518-298-4416 or Alan at 518-236-7468 or email Art at amenard@twcny.rr.com.
Meal
Chilson Chicken BBQ. Noon to 4 p.m., Chilson Community Fun House, 60 Putts Pond Road, Ticonderoga. Meal served from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets $15. Tickets will be on sale on the day of the event, or can be purchased on any Tuesday evening at the firehouse from 7 to 9 p.m. For advance ticket sales, e-mail ChilsonVFD@gmail.com or call 518-585-6951.
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
Events
Children's Activities. 9 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stop by the table near the playground for nature-themed crafts, games, scavenger hunts and more. All ages welcome.
166th Annual Redford Picnic. 11:30 a.m., Church of the Assumption Parish Center,168 Church St., Redford.
Chateaugay Lake Celebration. 2 to 5 p.m., WSCS Camp, Chateaugay Lake Narrows, 5401 State Route 374. Ice cream social and "Protect the Lake" raffle to benefit Chateaugay Lake milfoil control project. Music by Fulton's Folly. No entrance fee, donations at the door.
Point au Roche Kids' Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This week will be a special lesson about campfire building. Kids will learn the steps and safety rules needed to build a controlled campfire and then roast some s'mores. Kids Club is geared toward ages 3 to 10 but all ages are welcome.
MONDAY, AUG. 16
Event
Little Explorers: Fintastic Fish. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Fish themed stories, songs and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then outdoor playtime. Most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are welcome.
Talk
"Relics of War." 6:30 p.m., Plattsburgh House of Prayer, 63 Broad Street, Plattsburgh. Presented by Peter Sorrell.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or call 518-572-4305 for more information on how to join the virtual meeting.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
Meeting
Champlain Village Planning Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
Event
Historical Walking Tour of Wilmington. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Guided by Karen Peters, President of the Wilmington Historical Society and Guy Stephenson, historical society member and licensed guide. Three-mile nearly level walk will take place rain or shine. Free and open to the public, registration is required by Aug. 18. Contact the Wilmington Historical Society for further information or to register at whs12997@hotmail.com or 518-420-8370.
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
Event
Cancer's Not Fair Relay For Life. 6 to 11 p.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds, Morrisonville. Contact Amber Arnold at 518-527-4627 or geekforacause@gmail.com for more information.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
Event
Community Garage Sale. Town-wide, town of Schuyler Falls/Morrisonville.
North Country Children's Consignment Sale. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Crete Center, 2 Beach Road, Plattsburgh. Clothing, coats, books, costumes, bikes, toys, baby gear, and more.
Fishes of the Basin. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Come play some fishing games, try out some fishing poles and explore the fish that call the Lake Champlain Basin home. Short presentation at 10 a.m. followed by activities available all day. All ages and abilities welcome.
Jay Day. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jay Village Green, Jay. Food, music, crafts, baked goods and more. For more information on events, visit facebook.com/AuSableValleyRotary.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
Event
Community Garage Sale. Town-wide, town of Schuyler Falls/Morrisonville.
Children's Activities. 9 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stop by the table near the playground for nature-themed crafts, games, scavenger hunts and more. All ages welcome.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
Meal
Elmore SPCA Breakfast. 9 a.m. to noon, American Legion Post 1619, 219 Rand Hill Road, West Plattsburgh. Adults, $8; Children under 12, $5. Takeout available.
MONDAY, AUG. 23
Meeting
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., CEFLS Board Room, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Meeting also available virtually via Zoom at cefls.org/cefls-board. Masks required when attending in person.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
Event
Creatures of the Night Hike. 7:30 to 9 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a twilight hike and search for some of the wildlife that becomes active after park guests leave for the day. Walk will be approximately 2 miles. This program is most appropriate for adults, but older children and teens are welcome with adult supervision. Please bring a flashlight or headlamp.
Meeting
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This month's book is "The Wave" by Susan Casey. Come join in the discussion even if you haven't read the book, new members always welcome.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Event
Used Book Sale. 5 to 8 p.m., Paine Memorial Library, 2 Gilliland Lane, Willsboro.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Event
Used Book Sale. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Paine Memorial Library, 2 Gilliland Lane, Willsboro. Prices reduced from first day of sale.
Guided Tours of the Old Base Oval. 10 a.m., starts in front of the CCHA Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Tours a free, but donations appreciated. Call 518-561-0340 to pre-register.
31st Annual Run for Jon. 5 p.m., Forrence Orchards, Mannix Road, Peru. Register on race day or online. Online registration for individuals and three-person teams can be found at: https://RunforJon.itsyourrace.com/. The deadline for online registration is August 26. For more information, visit RunforJon.itsyourrace.com/.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom Videoconferencing. Contact Betsy Brooks at betsbrooks@gmail.com or 518-572-4305; or find more information online at champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
Meeting
Champlain Village Zoning Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
Meeting
Champlain Village Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15
Meeting
Champlain Village Planning Board. 5 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom Videoconferencing. Contact Betsy Brooks at betsbrooks@gmail.com or 518-572-4305; or find more information online at champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
Meeting
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., CEFLS Board Room, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Meeting also available virtually via Zoom at cefls.org/cefls-board. Masks required when attending in person.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
All times: 1 and 7 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 16 and 17.
Home Town Cable is at the testimonial reception for Dr. Maurice Racine, recognizing his 40th year serving the north country; followed by Bear Tracks in Rouses Point, on center stage; and NCCS vs. Saranac Lake varsity volleyball.
