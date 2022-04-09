Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
Event
Elmore SPCA Easter raffle. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chazy Stewart's Shop.
MONDAY, APRIL 11
Public Broadcast
Home Town Cable's Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday, April 11 and 12.
TWC Channel 30: Monday, 1: pm & 7: pm, & Tuesday, 8: pm.
Home Town Cable presents the North Country Chamber of Commerce's look at the U.S.-Canadian Border re-opening, followed by an April 1 trip into Canada, and then NCCS vs. Beekmantown varsity girls basketball, and Our Little Corner with Gordie Little covering Fr. William Gordon and friends' visit to the Holy Land, and a look at the Shroud of Turin with Deacon Noel Hinerth.
TUESDAY, APRIL 19
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmaster Club. 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Plattsburgh Public Library and on Zoom. Our Club fosters improved leadership & public speaking skills, in a fun, respectful environment. For a Zoom invitation, please contact Christina Ransom at 518-335-1951, or email her at ransom@northnet.org.
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
Dinner
Mason/Star Public Dinner. 4:30 p.m. Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St. A public baked ham and macaroni cheese dinner sponsored jointly by Mount Defiance Lodge No. 794, F. and A.M. and Fort Ticonderoga Chapter No. 263, Order of the Eastern Star. Served as take-out only. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for children 12 and younger.
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
Event
Best 4th In The North Night At The Pub. 6 to 9 p.m. Maiden's Pub, downtown Ticonderoga. Raffles and drawings will take place. Best 4th In The North items will also be for sale. Join in the festivities and help raise money for the Best 4th In The North celebration from the tips the guest bartenders receive. All proceeds will benefit the Best 4th In The North Celebration. During the event the committee plans to announce the 2022 Grand Marshal of the parade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.