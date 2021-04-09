Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
EVENTS
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
Spring Clothing Sale. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Vincent's Thrift Store, 3028 Main St., Peru. Gently used spring/summer clothing and footwear.
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
Spring Clothing Sale. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Vincent's Thrift Store, 3028 Main St., Peru. Gently used spring/summer clothing and footwear.
Nature Walk: Signs of Spring. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for an approximately 1 mile on the park trails. Look for changes that are occurring throughout the park and see what wildlife is doing to get ready for spring. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. Visit the park's facebook page to find this week's meeting place.
MONDAY, APRIL 12
Little Explorers: Wiggly Worms. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. This week's theme will be worms. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30 a.m., then stay for some outdoor playtime. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
Guided Walk. 1 to 2:30 p.m., Karen Fleury Bike Path, 2 Beach Road, Plattsburgh. Sponsored by the Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department. Call 518-562-6860 to register for the free event.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
Wiggly Worms. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Come learn everything you never knew you wanted to know about worms, and get up close and personal with some of our wiggly worm friends. All ages welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, APRIL 18
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2-3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
Guided Walk. 1 to 2:30 p.m., Lake Alice, 276 Ridge Road, West Chazy. Sponsored by the Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department. Call 518-562-6860 to register for the free event.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
Celebrate Earth Day. 10 a.m. to noon, Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Go on a scavenger hunt, play some Earth Day-themed games, plant a seed to take home and help clean up the park. All ages welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. Visit the park's facebook page to find this week's meeting place.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
Little Explorers: Earth Day. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. This week's topic is Earth Day. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
Guided Walk. 1 to 2:30 p.m., Little AuSable River Trail, Mason Hill Road, Peru. Sponsored by the Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department. Call 518-562-6860 to register for the free event.
THURSDAY, May 6
Guided Walk. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Northern Tier Recreation Trail, River Street, Champlain. Sponsored by the Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department. Call 518-562-6860 to register for the free event.
TALKS
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
"Migrant Pathways at Northern Border (V, rescheduled)." 3 to 5 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. To register for event, email 1vreiner@gmail.com or adkweston@gmail.com.
MEETINGS
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
South Plattsburgh Fire District. 5:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 1, 4105 Route 22, Plattsburgh.
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
Town of Ticonderoga Buildings, Grounds, Parks, Recreation, Historical Lands, Monuments, Beach, Cemeteries and Library. 8:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m. viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
Town of Ticonderoga Library. 9:30 a.m., Black Watch Memorial Library, 99 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Masks required if attending in person. To attend virtually, visit cefls.org/cefls-board and use password CEFLS to access the Zoom stream of the meeting.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
Town of Ticonderoga Public Safety. 8 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Highway/Transfer Station. 9:15 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Public Works. 10:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Municipal Facility Evaluation Committee. 1 p.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Youth Committee. 6 p.m., Town of Ticonderoga Armory, 123 Champlain Ave, Ticonderoga.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This month's topic is climate change. Come join the discussion even if you haven’t read a book. Note that this program meets indoors and is therefore very limited in size. E-mail kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or call 518-563-6444 for a book selection and to reserve your spot.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
Virtual Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov for link to virtual meeting.
TUESDAY, MAY 11
South Plattsburgh Fire District. 5:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 1, 4105 Route 22, Plattsburgh.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
All times: 1 and 7 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, April 12 and 13.
Home Town Cable presents NCCS vs. Beekmantown JV boys basketball, NCCS vs. Saranac varsity hockey, and Our Little Corner with Gordie Little looking at Native American artifacts with Tom Pray
