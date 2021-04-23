Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
EVENTS
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
Celebrate Earth Day. 10 a.m. to noon, Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Go on a scavenger hunt, play some Earth Day-themed games, plant a seed to take home and help clean up the park. All ages welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. Visit the park's facebook page to find this week's meeting place.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
Little Explorers: Earth Day. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. This week's topic is Earth Day. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
Guided Walk. 1 to 2:30 p.m., Little AuSable River Trail, Mason Hill Road, Peru. Sponsored by the Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department. Call 518-562-6860 to register for the free event.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
I Love My Park Day. 10 a.m. to noon, Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Help clean up the park. Preregistration required at www.ptny.org/ilovemypark.
SUNDAY, MAY 2
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be two to three miles on easy trails. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
THURSDAY, MAY 6
Guided Walk. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Northern Tier Recreation Trail, River Street, Champlain. Sponsored by the Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department. Call 518-562-6860 to register for the free event.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
Nature Walk: Birds. 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join the park naturalist on a search for some of the many bird species that live in the park or are migrating through. The 8 to 9:30 a.m. slot will be geared toward adult birders, while the 10 to 11 a.m. will be geared more toward families with children. All ages are welcome. Bring binoculars or borrow a pair from the Nature Center: first come, first served. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, MAY 9
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. Visit the park's facebook page to find this week's meeting place.
MONDAY, MAY 10
Little Explorers: Birds. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. This week's topic is birds. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SATURDAY, MAY 15
Kids to Parks Day. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, MAY 16
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be two to three miles on easy trails. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SATURDAY, MAY 22
Nature Walk: Birds. 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join the park naturalist on a search for some of the many bird species that live in the park or are migrating through. The 8 to 9:30 a.m. slot will be geared toward adult birders, while the 10 to 11 a.m. will be geared more toward families with children. All ages are welcome. Bring binoculars or borrow a pair from the Nature Center: first come, first served. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, MAY 23
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. Visit the park's facebook page to find this week's meeting place.
MONDAY, MAY 24
Little Explorers: Frogs. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. This week's topic is frogs. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Great Adirondack Garage Sale. Various communities throughout the North Country. Register your sale location, times and listings for free online at www.greatadirondackgaragesale.com.
SATURDAY, MAY 29
Great Adirondack Garage Sale. Various communities throughout the North Country. Register your sale location, times and listings for free online at www.greatadirondackgaragesale.com.
SUNDAY, MAY 30
Great Adirondack Garage Sale. Various communities throughout the North Country. Register your sale location, times and listings for free online at www.greatadirondackgaragesale.com.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be two to three miles on easy trails. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
MEALS
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
Mason/Star Pork Loin Dinner. 4:30 p.m. to until supplies run out, Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. $10, adults; $6, ages 12 and under. Takeout only, parking for pickup will be available along Montcalm Street and at the Hancock House.
SUNDAY, MAY 9
Mother's Day Breakfast. 8 a.m to 1 p.m., American Legion Post 875, 80 W Main St., Chateaugay. $10.
MEETINGS
MONDAY, APRIL 26
Town of Ticonderoga Building, Grounds, Parks, Recreation, Historical Lands, Monuments, Beach, Cemeteries and Library. 10 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Masks required if attending in person. To attend virtually, visit cefls.org/cefls-board and use password CEFLS to access the Zoom stream of the meeting.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
Town of Ticonderoga Public Safety. 8 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Highway/Transfer Station. 9:15 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Public Works. 10:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Municipal Facility Evaluation Committee. 1 p.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Youth Committee. 6 p.m., Town of Ticonderoga Armory, 123 Champlain Ave, Ticonderoga.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This month's topic is climate change. Come join the discussion even if you haven’t read a book. Note that this program meets indoors and is therefore very limited in size. E-mail kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or call 518-563-6444 for a book selection and to reserve your spot.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
Virtual Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov for link to virtual meeting.
TUESDAY, MAY 4
Town of Ticonderoga Airport Committee. 8:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable via Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com for more information on the meeting.
THURSDAY, MAY 6
Town of Ticonderoga Planning Board. 7 p.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
MONDAY, MAY 10
Champlain Village Board. 6:30 p.m., Champlain Village Offices, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
TUESDAY, MAY 11
South Plattsburgh Fire District. 5:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 1, 4105 Route 22, Plattsburgh.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12
Champlain Village Zoning Board of Appeals. 5 p.m., Champlain Village Offices, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
THURSDAY, MAY 13
Ticonderoga Town Board. 6 p.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
TUESDAY, MAY 18
Town of Ticonderoga Building, Grounds, Parks, Recreation, Historical Lands, Monuments, Beach, Cemeteries and Library. 8:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable via Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com for more information on the meeting.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
Champlain Village Planning Board. 5 p.m., Champlain Village Offices, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
Chazy Public Library Board of Trustees. 5:30 p.m., Community Room, Chazy Public Library, 1329 Fiske Road, Chazy.
MONDAY, MAY 24
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Masks required if attending in person. To attend virtually, visit cefls.org/cefls-board and use password CEFLS to access the Zoom stream of the meeting.
TUESDAY, MAY 25
Town of Ticonderoga Public Safety. 8 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Highway/Transfer Station. 9:15 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Public Works. 10:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Municipal Facility Evaluation Committee. 1 p.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Youth Committee. 6 p.m., Town of Ticonderoga Armory, 123 Champlain Ave, Ticonderoga.
THURSDAY, MAY 27
Town of Ticonderoga Financial Committee. 8:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Library. 9:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Black Watch Memorial Library, 99 Montcalm St, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This month, the club is continuing its Edwin Way Teale series, reading "North with the Spring." Come join the discussion even if you haven’t read a book. Note that this program meets indoors and is therefore very limited in size. E-mail kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or call 518-563-6444 for a book selection and to reserve your spot.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Virtual Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov for link to virtual meeting.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
All times: 1 and 7 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27.
Home Town Cable presents NCCS vs. Beekmantown modified boys basketball, Chazy vs. Seton Catholic varsity girls basketball, NAC vs. NCCS JV volleyball, and Our Little Corner with Gordie Little at Rusty Creek Farm.
Wednesday, April 28, at 7 p.m.:
Rouses Point April 5 Village Board Meeting, April 13 Champlain Town Board meeting, and April 14 Clinton County Legislature meeting.
