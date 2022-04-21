Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
Dinner
Peru Knights of Columbus dinner. 4:30 to 6 p.m. St. Augustine's Parish Center. Regular and gluten-free spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. $10 for adults. $5 for children 15 and under.
Event
Plattsburgh Relay for Life Garage Sale. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. OLV gym in Plattsburgh. Questions? Contact Conni at: vbrat77@yahoo.com or call (518) 572-0001
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
Event
Best 4th In The North Night At The Pub. 6 to 9 p.m. Maiden's Pub, downtown Ticonderoga. Raffles and drawings will take place. Best 4th In The North items will also be for sale. Join in the festivities and help raise money for the Best 4th In The North celebration from the tips the guest bartenders receive. All proceeds will benefit the Best 4th In The North Celebration. During the event the committee plans to announce the 2022 Grand Marshal of the parade.
Event
Author Meet-and-Greet. 10 a.m. to noon. Cadyville Recreation Park parking lot. 114 Goddeau Road. Benjamin Giroux will have his storybook “I Am Odd, I am New” featured on the Storybook Trail in Cadyville from the last week of April through May 2022. The Autism Alliance of Northeastern NY will be joining Benjamin on April 30 from 10 AM – 12 PM for a meet-and-greet with the author and some fun activities. All ages are encouraged to attend this event. For more information, please call the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department at 518-562-6860 or visit www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.