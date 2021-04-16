Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
EVENTS
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
Wiggly Worms. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Come learn everything you never knew you wanted to know about worms, and get up close and personal with some of our wiggly worm friends. All ages welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, APRIL 18
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2-3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
Guided Walk. 1 to 2:30 p.m., Lake Alice, 276 Ridge Road, West Chazy. Sponsored by the Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department. Call 518-562-6860 to register for the free event.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
Celebrate Earth Day. 10 a.m. to noon, Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Go on a scavenger hunt, play some Earth Day-themed games, plant a seed to take home and help clean up the park. All ages welcome. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. Visit the park's facebook page to find this week's meeting place.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
Little Explorers: Earth Day. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. This week's topic is Earth Day. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
Guided Walk. 1 to 2:30 p.m., Little AuSable River Trail, Mason Hill Road, Peru. Sponsored by the Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department. Call 518-562-6860 to register for the free event.
THURSDAY, MAY 6
Guided Walk. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Northern Tier Recreation Trail, River Street, Champlain. Sponsored by the Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department. Call 518-562-6860 to register for the free event.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Great Adirondack Garage Sale. Various communities throughout the North Country. Register your sale location, times and listings for free online at www.greatadirondackgaragesale.com.
SATURDAY, MAY 29
Great Adirondack Garage Sale. Various communities throughout the North Country. Register your sale location, times and listings for free online at www.greatadirondackgaragesale.com.
SUNDAY, MAY 30
Great Adirondack Garage Sale. Various communities throughout the North Country. Register your sale location, times and listings for free online at www.greatadirondackgaragesale.com.
MEALS
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
Mason/Star Pork Loin Dinner. 4:30 p.m. to until supplies run out, Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. $10, adults; $6, ages 12 and under. Takeout only, parking for pickup will be available along Montcalm Street and at the Hancock House.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
Spaghetti Dinner Benefit. 1 to 6 p.m. or until supplies run out, Cadyville Fire Department, 2122 Route 3, Cadyville. Drive-thru pickup only. Suggested donation of $8. To benefit 4th Assistant Chief Derek Fessette who was injured in an accident last fall.
MEETINGS
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
Town of Ticonderoga Buildings, Grounds, Parks, Recreation, Historical Lands, Monuments, Beach, Cemeteries and Library. 8:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m. viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
Champlain Village Planning Board. 5 p.m., Champlain Village Offices, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
Town of Ticonderoga Library. 9:30 a.m., Black Watch Memorial Library, 99 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Masks required if attending in person. To attend virtually, visit cefls.org/cefls-board and use password CEFLS to access the Zoom stream of the meeting.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
Town of Ticonderoga Public Safety. 8 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Highway/Transfer Station. 9:15 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Public Works. 10:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Municipal Facility Evaluation Committee. 1 p.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Youth Committee. 6 p.m., Town of Ticonderoga Armory, 123 Champlain Ave, Ticonderoga.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This month's topic is climate change. Come join the discussion even if you haven’t read a book. Note that this program meets indoors and is therefore very limited in size. E-mail kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or call 518-563-6444 for a book selection and to reserve your spot.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
Virtual Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov for link to virtual meeting.
TUESDAY, MAY 4
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable via Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com for more information on the meeting.
MONDAY, MAY 10
Champlain Village Board. 6:30 p.m., Champlain Village Offices, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
TUESDAY, MAY 11
South Plattsburgh Fire District. 5:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 1, 4105 Route 22, Plattsburgh.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12
Champlain Village Zoning Board of Appeals. 5 p.m., Champlain Village Offices, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
TUESDAY, MAY 18
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable via Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com for more information on the meeting.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
Champlain Village Planning Board. 5 p.m., Champlain Village Offices, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
Chazy Public Library Board of Trustees. 5:30 p.m., Community Room, Chazy Public Library, 1329 Fiske Road, Chazy.
MONDAY, MAY 24
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Masks required if attending in person. To attend virtually, visit cefls.org/cefls-board and use password CEFLS to access the Zoom stream of the meeting.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
All times: 1 and 7 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, April 19 and 20.
Home Town Cable presents Chazy vs. Seton Catholic varsity boys basketball, NAC vs. Peru varsity girls basketball, NCCS vs. Beekmantown varsity boys basketball, and NAC vs. NCCS varsity volleyball.
